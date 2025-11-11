Teen Wants To Cheer Up His Recently Divorced Mom, Inadvertently Introduces Her To A Total Womanizer

ADVERTISEMENT

We want the best for our parents, so when Reddit user Secretechillboy noticed that his recently divorced mom had started to smile less and less, he invited her to a gala as his plus-one.

The plan was simple: dress up, leave all the worries at home, and enjoy the night. At first, everything was going pretty well, but then our guy saw that an infamous womanizer had taken an interest in his parent.

He understood that his mom’s a grown-up who is fully capable of making her own decisions. But on the other hand, he despised the slimy playboy.

You can’t teach your parents how to live

A woman in a white dress posing on a red carpet with photographers and guests at an elegant event.

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)

So when this guy saw an infamous Casanova flirting with his mom, he didn’t know what to do

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual photo)

Your parents’ divorce hits you even if you are no longer a child

Image credits: Sandra Seitamaa (not the actual photo)

While academics have widely analyzed how young children are affected by divorce, the impact on adult children was long neglected, likely because they were assumed to handle it better. However, in the late 1980s, emerging research found that, just like kids, grown-ups reacted to parental divorce with anger, shock, and lingering sadness.

“Many times I’ve heard adult children say, ‘it felt like the rock that was my family […] my support network system that I grew up with […] was sucked into an earthquake fault'”, says Carol Hughes, a marriage and family therapist based in southern California and the co-author of Home Will Never Be the Same Again: A Guide for Adult Children of Grey Divorce. “All of a sudden, their parents are divorcing, and they feel like the bottom has fallen out of their lives.”

Reflecting on the past with their family, adult children may wonder: “Was it all smoke and mirrors? Were they ever really happy?”, Hughes says. Some of her clients have ended relationships and engagements because of their parents’ divorce, or questioned their identity and self-esteem, she adds. So it very well might be that our Redditor’s confusion and inability to react to the man hitting on his mom is somehow connected to the unresolved emotions following his parents’ divorce.

It’s understandable that the woman feels uneasy talking to men

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Divorce recovery specialist Kat Forsythe, MSW, says that dating after a long-term marriage is enormously scary.

The best way to reenter the scene, according to her, is in baby steps—going online, meeting for a coffee, that sort of thing.

Perhaps our Redditor’s mom hadn’t started yet, so even though she enjoyed the interaction, it was still a bit uncomfortable.

“Nervous? Of course we are! It’s the unknown,” Forsythe explains.

“Grey divorce has challenges that our younger counterparts don’t have. We have a lifetime of habits and rituals to honor. We have grown children and grandchildren in the mix. Our bodies have drooped. Some of us haven’t had sex in years. Our energy has dropped. Our time-line is shorter.”

But even with all the sensitivities, it feels like the son should find an empathetic and non-confrontational way to simply inform his mom about her new admirer.

As his story went viral, the son clarified a few details

Text excerpt about a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom, leading to an accidental introduction to a womanizer.

Text describing a womanizer running a shady business, highlighting his manipulation and lifestyle involving high-end escorts.

Text excerpt about a teen worried his recently divorced mom might fall for a charming womanizer.

Image source: secretechillboy

He then shared more information in the comments

Screenshot of an online comment advising a teen to inform his recently divorced mom about a womanizer without judgment.

Reddit post text where teen discusses concerns about his recently divorced mom dating a questionable womanizer.

Comment sharing a story about a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom by introducing her to a womanizer.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing rumors related to a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom.

People have had a lot of different reactions to his situation

Reddit discussion about teen trying to cheer up his divorced mom who meets a charming womanizer after divorce.

Reddit conversation showing a teen discussing cheering up his recently divorced mom and unintended womanizer introduction.

Text post showing a teen advising his recently divorced mom about a man who is a total womanizer.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom who meets a womanizer.

Comment expressing support for a teen wanting to cheer up his recently divorced mom and protect her from harm.

Comment advising a teen on how to warn his recently divorced mom about a known womanizer discreetly.

Comment advising caution about a womanizer while supporting a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom.

Comment text on a white background with a username in blue and points and time posted in gray.

Alt text: Teen talks to recently divorced mom about dating risks, warning her about a charming but untrustworthy womanizer.

Comment warning a teen to protect his recently divorced mom from a potential womanizer, advising caution in pursuing him.

Text comment about a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom by taking her to a gala event.

Comment about a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom, accidentally introducing her to a womanizer.

Text from an online forum showing a user advising about concern over a womanizer introduced to a recently divorced mom by her teen son.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment by user bethany4444 saying she would talk to her, implying closeness in the conversation.

Comment praising teen for supporting recently divorced mom, mentioning love and caution about womanizer introduction.

Screenshot of an online comment advising to let a recently divorced mom make her own decisions after being introduced by her teen son.

Comment advising caution about a womanizer after a teen tries to cheer up his recently divorced mom.

Comment text on a white background discussing advice from a user in a thread about a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom.

Reddit comment advising a teen on how to support his recently divorced mom, mentioning fun and no strings attached.

Comment text on a white background discussing sharing a post with mom and explaining things to her after divorce.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom and warning about a womanizer.

Comment advising a teen wanting to cheer up his recently divorced mom who unknowingly meets a womanizer.

Text advice on being honest with recently divorced mom about rumors concerning a womanizer she met through her teen son.

Comment text from SeaworthinessHappy80 advising to speak to an adult like an adult about role-reversed conversations.

Comment discussing a teen trying to cheer up his divorced mom who meets a womanizer, revealing moral concerns.