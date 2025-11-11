Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Wants To Cheer Up His Recently Divorced Mom, Inadvertently Introduces Her To A Total Womanizer
Well-dressed people on a red carpet, featuring a woman with a manizer and a photographer capturing the moment.
Family, Relationships

Teen Wants To Cheer Up His Recently Divorced Mom, Inadvertently Introduces Her To A Total Womanizer

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

We want the best for our parents, so when Reddit user Secretechillboy noticed that his recently divorced mom had started to smile less and less, he invited her to a gala as his plus-one.

The plan was simple: dress up, leave all the worries at home, and enjoy the night. At first, everything was going pretty well, but then our guy saw that an infamous womanizer had taken an interest in his parent.

He understood that his mom’s a grown-up who is fully capable of making her own decisions. But on the other hand, he despised the slimy playboy.

RELATED:

    You can’t teach your parents how to live

    A woman in a white dress posing on a red carpet with photographers and guests at an elegant event.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov (not the actual photo)

    So when this guy saw an infamous Casanova flirting with his mom, he didn’t know what to do

    Teen takes recently divorced mom to gala to cheer her up, unknowingly introducing her to a charming womanizer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a teen’s recently divorced mom struggling to enjoy life while managing housework and responsibilities.

    Text describing a teen inviting his recently divorced mom to an event, hoping to cheer her up unexpectedly.

    Alt text: Teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom at a gala, unknowingly introducing her to a womanizer.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a teen noticing a womanizer flirting with his recently divorced mom while she enjoys attention.

    Text excerpt discussing a teen noticing handsy behavior and photos during a chat with his recently divorced mom’s new acquaintance.

    Text excerpt from an article about a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom who meets a womanizer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a teen realizing his recently divorced mom followed a womanizer on Instagram after a gala post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a teen worried after introducing his recently divorced mom to a total womanizer and feeling uneasy.

    Text reading I don’t know if I should say something or if I should just stay quiet and let her live her life about a teen wanting to cheer up his divorced mom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen cheering up his recently divorced mom during an intimate dinner, unaware she meets a charming womanizer nearby.

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova (not the actual photo)

    Your parents’ divorce hits you even if you are no longer a child

    Image credits: Sandra Seitamaa (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While academics have widely analyzed how young children are affected by divorce, the impact on adult children was long neglected, likely because they were assumed to handle it better. However, in the late 1980s, emerging research found that, just like kids, grown-ups reacted to parental divorce with anger, shock, and lingering sadness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Many times I’ve heard adult children say, ‘it felt like the rock that was my family […] my support network system that I grew up with […] was sucked into an earthquake fault'”, says Carol Hughes, a marriage and family therapist based in southern California and the co-author of Home Will Never Be the Same Again: A Guide for Adult Children of Grey Divorce. “All of a sudden, their parents are divorcing, and they feel like the bottom has fallen out of their lives.”

    Reflecting on the past with their family, adult children may wonder: “Was it all smoke and mirrors? Were they ever really happy?”, Hughes says. Some of her clients have ended relationships and engagements because of their parents’ divorce, or questioned their identity and self-esteem, she adds. So it very well might be that our Redditor’s confusion and inability to react to the man hitting on his mom is somehow connected to the unresolved emotions following his parents’ divorce.

    It’s understandable that the woman feels uneasy talking to men

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Divorce recovery specialist Kat Forsythe, MSW, says that dating after a long-term marriage is enormously scary.

    The best way to reenter the scene, according to her, is in baby steps—going online, meeting for a coffee, that sort of thing.

    Perhaps our Redditor’s mom hadn’t started yet, so even though she enjoyed the interaction, it was still a bit uncomfortable.

    “Nervous? Of course we are! It’s the unknown,” Forsythe explains.

    “Grey divorce has challenges that our younger counterparts don’t have. We have a lifetime of habits and rituals to honor. We have grown children and grandchildren in the mix. Our bodies have drooped. Some of us haven’t had sex in years. Our energy has dropped. Our time-line is shorter.”

    But even with all the sensitivities, it feels like the son should find an empathetic and non-confrontational way to simply inform his mom about her new admirer.

    As his story went viral, the son clarified a few details

    Text excerpt about a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom, leading to an accidental introduction to a womanizer.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a womanizer running a shady business, highlighting his manipulation and lifestyle involving high-end escorts.

    Text excerpt about a teen worried his recently divorced mom might fall for a charming womanizer.

    Image source: secretechillboy

    He then shared more information in the comments

    Screenshot of an online comment advising a teen to inform his recently divorced mom about a womanizer without judgment.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit post text where teen discusses concerns about his recently divorced mom dating a questionable womanizer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment sharing a story about a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom by introducing her to a womanizer.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing rumors related to a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People have had a lot of different reactions to his situation

    Reddit discussion about teen trying to cheer up his divorced mom who meets a charming womanizer after divorce.

    Reddit conversation showing a teen discussing cheering up his recently divorced mom and unintended womanizer introduction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post showing a teen advising his recently divorced mom about a man who is a total womanizer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom who meets a womanizer.

    Comment expressing support for a teen wanting to cheer up his recently divorced mom and protect her from harm.

    Comment advising a teen on how to warn his recently divorced mom about a known womanizer discreetly.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising caution about a womanizer while supporting a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom.

    Comment text on a white background with a username in blue and points and time posted in gray.

    Alt text: Teen talks to recently divorced mom about dating risks, warning her about a charming but untrustworthy womanizer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment warning a teen to protect his recently divorced mom from a potential womanizer, advising caution in pursuing him.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment about a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom by taking her to a gala event.

    Comment about a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom, accidentally introducing her to a womanizer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from an online forum showing a user advising about concern over a womanizer introduced to a recently divorced mom by her teen son.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment by user bethany4444 saying she would talk to her, implying closeness in the conversation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment praising teen for supporting recently divorced mom, mentioning love and caution about womanizer introduction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment advising to let a recently divorced mom make her own decisions after being introduced by her teen son.

    Comment advising caution about a womanizer after a teen tries to cheer up his recently divorced mom.

    Comment text on a white background discussing advice from a user in a thread about a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment advising a teen on how to support his recently divorced mom, mentioning fun and no strings attached.

    Comment text on a white background discussing sharing a post with mom and explaining things to her after divorce.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen trying to cheer up his recently divorced mom and warning about a womanizer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising a teen wanting to cheer up his recently divorced mom who unknowingly meets a womanizer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text advice on being honest with recently divorced mom about rumors concerning a womanizer she met through her teen son.

    Comment text from SeaworthinessHappy80 advising to speak to an adult like an adult about role-reversed conversations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a teen trying to cheer up his divorced mom who meets a womanizer, revealing moral concerns.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    0

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Ieva Pečiulytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I’m also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I’m not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I’m not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT