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At first glance, these paper art pieces seem impossibly delicate, almost too intricate to be made by hand, but each piece is carefully built through a combination of folding, cutting, layering, and decorating paper by Japanese artist Naofumi Hama. He has developed a style all his own, turning a familiar material into elaborate cranes, flowers, butterflies, and sculptural forms that feel both weightless and highly precise.

What makes Hama’s work especially striking is the way it sits somewhere between paper cutting, origami, and sculpture without belonging entirely to any one category. Rather than keeping his designs flat, he pushes them into space, creating three-dimensional compositions with lace-like surfaces, curved structures, and an incredible amount of detail. The result is art that feels refined and fragile, yet also remarkably inventive, showing just how far paper can be transformed with enough patience and imagination.

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