Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

While, from what we have seen in numerous Hollywood films and sitcoms, American high schools are full of intense drama where romance and teenage tears meet the kind of gossip you only see in the headquarters of a super cool fashion magazine, Japanese schools offer a very different kind of student life.

Thanks to Japan’s high educational standards, school there is a place to learn structure and discipline. This Japanese school teacher known as Hito Bito on TikTok is sharing a rare glimpse from her firsthand perspective about how amazingly different Japanese schools are from the schools you and I went to.

Hito Bito’s TikTok channel boasts an audience of 427.9K followers and her videos have amassed a whopping 16.2M likes in total. Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting things about Japanese schools Hito Bito shared on her TikTok channel, so pull your seat closer!

This American TikTok creator is revealing things about Japanese schools that would seriously shock Americans

“Things about my school in Japan that could send Americans into a coma. We all have to change from outdoor to indoor shoes as soon as we enter the school. And no, I’ve never seen any love notes or confessions in the shoe cubbies.”

“Also, you don’t know clean until you’ve been to a Japanese school because these kids clean the school from top to bottom every single day.”

“They also serve themselves lunch and clean their trays. This admittedly blew my mind but definitely in a good way.”

“Now, what sends me into an absolute spiral almost daily is that they leave the windows open and there’s no heating or cooling in the hall so I have to walk around in a coat.”

“Then, probably the most coma inducing part is the dress code. Girls either have to wear their hair above their shoulders or in a low pony. Definitely no dyed hair, so no anime protagonists.”

“And I don’t follow these rules, but no piercings and no makeup.”

