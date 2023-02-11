Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker
36points
Travel22 minutes ago

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

While, from what we have seen in numerous Hollywood films and sitcoms, American high schools are full of intense drama where romance and teenage tears meet the kind of gossip you only see in the headquarters of a super cool fashion magazine, Japanese schools offer a very different kind of student life.

Thanks to Japan’s high educational standards, school there is a place to learn structure and discipline. This Japanese school teacher known as Hito Bito on TikTok is sharing a rare glimpse from her firsthand perspective about how amazingly different Japanese schools are from the schools you and I went to.

Hito Bito’s TikTok channel boasts an audience of 427.9K followers and her videos have amassed a whopping 16.2M likes in total. Below we wrapped up some of the most interesting things about Japanese schools Hito Bito shared on her TikTok channel, so pull your seat closer!

Braid.network/Hitobito

This American TikTok creator is revealing things about Japanese schools that would seriously shock Americans

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Image credits: hito.bito

“Things about my school in Japan that could send Americans into a coma. We all have to change from outdoor to indoor shoes as soon as we enter the school. And no, I’ve never seen any love notes or confessions in the shoe cubbies.”

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Image credits: hito.bito

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Image credits: hito.bito

“Also, you don’t know clean until you’ve been to a Japanese school because these kids clean the school from top to bottom every single day.”

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Image credits: hito.bito

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Image credits: hito.bito

“They also serve themselves lunch and clean their trays. This admittedly blew my mind but definitely in a good way.”

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Image credits: hito.bito

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Image credits: hito.bito

“Now, what sends me into an absolute spiral almost daily is that they leave the windows open and there’s no heating or cooling in the hall so I have to walk around in a coat.”

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Image credits: hito.bito

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Image credits: hito.bito

“Then, probably the most coma inducing part is the dress code. Girls either have to wear their hair above their shoulders or in a low pony. Definitely no dyed hair, so no anime protagonists.”

Image credits: hito.bito

“And I don’t follow these rules, but no piercings and no makeup.”

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Image credits: hito.bito

Here’s the full video Hito Bito shared on her TikTok channel

@hito.bito Had a stroke when the school lunch was this good #japantravel #japanlife #gingerinjapan #japaneseculture ♬ Sakura Kiss (From “Ouran High School Host Club”) – AmaLee

And this is what people had to say about her viral video

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Surprising Things That Are The Norm In Japanese Schools, As Shared By This TikToker

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

