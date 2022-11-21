Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One
18points
People, Travel51 minutes ago

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Jurgita Dominauskaitė and
Saulė Tolstych

When we imagine flight attendants, what comes to mind is a woman wearing a brightly colored uniform with a pencil skirt and heels, a garrison cap and a scarf. There is also a stereotype that they travel a lot, can stay at nice hotels and live a dream life when they are not on board a plane.

But there are a lot of things that we don’t know, just like about any other industry that we’re not in ourselves. TikToker Yaima, who is a flight attendant, shares interesting information about her job and about how things work.

More info: TikTok

People have a lot of questions about being a flight attendant and this woman is here to answer them

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

Yaima is not only a flight attendant but is also in the United States Air Force, more specifically in the Air National Guard in the medical group. But even though she hasn’t uploaded much on TikTok, she mostly shares her experience as a flight attendant.

Despite having under 40 videos posted, several of them went viral and the most successful one has 7.1M views. In that video, Yaima presents a collection of various facts about her job, such as that they get to fly for free when they are not working or that they work on several flights a day.

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

She reveals the specifics of her job, like how many flights she has and what it’s like to work with the rest of the crew

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

In her most recent video which was posted in September, Yaima shows the place where they store food and drinks that people can order when flying on a plane. In other videos, she shares what she does when she is on standby and how she gets to work.

The most burning question that people have is how much flight attendants make and Yaima reveals how her company pays her. Turns out, there are two forms of payment, one of which is per diem and the other is flight pay.

She touches on the requirements to become a flight attendant and Yaima assures people that it’s not that hard

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

You don’t need a degree, but it’s always a plus, as well as experience in customer service and second language skills

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

According to Travel Academy, per diem is an hourly meal allowance which flight attendants get paid “whenever they work outside of their base location. Per diem is paid round the clock (even when you are sleeping!).”

The flight pay, as Yaima explains, is the hourly rate that a flight attendant is getting when they are in the air and it gets raised every year, in her company, up to $70 per hour. Everything is calculated very precisely and flight attendants know what they will be making for a trip in advance.

Other airlines may have a different system and pay a base salary or a monthly salary. Flight attendants get paid more if they are on a night flight or are flying internationally. Some airlines will give extra pay for those flight attendants who speak a foreign language.

The most intriguing topic is always related to money and Yaima didn’t hide any numbers

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

She gets paid per diem, which is $2.45, and when you have just started, you get paid $31 an hour while in air, with the possibility of a raise after a year

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

You may wonder what flight attendants’ career growth opportunities are, as there are no obvious next steps. Travel Academy reveals that there are a few ways to be promoted: “Once a flight attendant has gained a certain amount of knowledge and experience, they may qualify for other positions based on their performance, which can significantly increase their earning potential. These positions include Lead Flight Attendant, In-flight Support Coordinator, Base Supervisor, and even in the training or recruiting department!”

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

On top of that, flight attendants get bonuses, get paid more on international flights and get extra pay for knowing other languages

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: Håkan Dahlström (not the actual photo)

Lead flight attendants, also known as pursers, the cabin managers or chief flight attendants “can fulfill the same role of a flight attendant, but also take on additional management responsibilities and tasks. Essentially, a purser is in charge of the cabin crew and plays a larger role in handling cabin safety, the experience of passengers, and completes flight paperwork,” as explained by Executive Flyers.

Their responsibilities may vary depending on the airline but can include conducting announcements, communicating important information to the captain and making sure passengers receive their meals in a timely manner.

Usually, flight attendants are promoted to a purser after a few years and receive a higher yearly salary. Most often, every international flight will have a purser and in the US it is common to have them on domestic flights as well.

Yaima goes on to explain some actions and behavior of flight attendants that may not always make sense to passengers

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

Other options are to work at the airport and not on flights. For example, in-flight coordinators “Prepare trip itineraries for flight crews, while coordinating all the necessary logistics that are associated with a trip.” You could train or recruit new people so there are opportunities to move around in the company.

Like how they close the curtain to keep the inside cool and allow passengers to sleep or ask to keep your bags under the seat for quick escape during an emergency

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

You don’t need a specific degree to start as a flight attendant as most airlines require only a high school diploma or an equivalent. Of course, experience in customer service or a diploma of higher education that would serve you at the job will bring you more chances to land the job.

But you can learn everything after getting hired. Yaima mentioned that airlines train their employees and most of it has to do with handling emergencies. In the comments of another video, she revealed that every few months, they have additional training.

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

We can see what flight attendants do on the plane, but what about when they land and have to stay some place other than where they’re based?

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

The training is usually quite intense. It can last from 3 to 6 or more weeks and it looks like a normal work day where you go there for 8 hours. Indeed specifies that “This training prepares you to use airport codes, make PA announcements, perform routine job duties and handle in-flight emergencies.” Not only that, but you get to have a test flight: “You will complete around four supervised test flights as part of the program.”

At the end of your training, you will be tested and airlines are quite strict and accept people who get a grade higher than 90 percent. But that’s not all. After completing your training, “your employer will apply for your Certificate of Demonstrated Proficiency from the Federal Aviation Administration. You must get a separate certificate for every type of aircraft that you’re certified to work with.”

They get to stay at hotels for free and relax before their next flight while getting paid for it, which sounds pretty nice

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

Image credits: yaimam

You can watch the video with the most views on Yaima’s account below

@yaimam The mysterious flight attendant species. #flightattendant #fly #milehigh #meetmyfam #safety #fyp #airbus #scienceismagic #foryoupage #flygirl #travel ♬ original sound – Yaima

Do you feel that the process is too complicated or not rigorous enough? Would you like to try out being a flight attendant? Have you learnt something new from Yaima about this profession? Let us know in the comments.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Jurgita Dominauskaitė
Jurgita Dominauskaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jurgita is a content creator at Bored Panda. She studied Lithuanian Philology and Italian Language, but it was not enough to feed her hunger for knowledge so she also got a Master’s degree in Translation.

She is a positive and hard-working panda. In her spare time this panda likes to read, learn new languages and go for long walks. Her favorite writer is Umberto Eco and she will trade bamboo for strawberries.

Read more »
Saulė Tolstych
Saulė Tolstych
Author, BoredPanda staff

Saulė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with bachelor's degree in Multimedia and Computer Design. The thing that relaxes her the best is going into YouTube rabbit hole. In her free time she loves painting, embroidering and taking walks in nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda