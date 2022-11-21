15 Interesting Facts About Flight Attendants’ Job Shared By This Woman Who Is One

When we imagine flight attendants, what comes to mind is a woman wearing a brightly colored uniform with a pencil skirt and heels, a garrison cap and a scarf. There is also a stereotype that they travel a lot, can stay at nice hotels and live a dream life when they are not on board a plane.

But there are a lot of things that we don’t know, just like about any other industry that we’re not in ourselves. TikToker Yaima, who is a flight attendant, shares interesting information about her job and about how things work.

More info: TikTok

People have a lot of questions about being a flight attendant and this woman is here to answer them

Image credits: yaimam

Yaima is not only a flight attendant but is also in the United States Air Force, more specifically in the Air National Guard in the medical group. But even though she hasn’t uploaded much on TikTok, she mostly shares her experience as a flight attendant.

Despite having under 40 videos posted, several of them went viral and the most successful one has 7.1M views. In that video, Yaima presents a collection of various facts about her job, such as that they get to fly for free when they are not working or that they work on several flights a day.

Image credits: yaimam

She reveals the specifics of her job, like how many flights she has and what it’s like to work with the rest of the crew

Image credits: yaimam

In her most recent video which was posted in September, Yaima shows the place where they store food and drinks that people can order when flying on a plane. In other videos, she shares what she does when she is on standby and how she gets to work.

The most burning question that people have is how much flight attendants make and Yaima reveals how her company pays her. Turns out, there are two forms of payment, one of which is per diem and the other is flight pay.

She touches on the requirements to become a flight attendant and Yaima assures people that it’s not that hard

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: yaimam

You don’t need a degree, but it’s always a plus, as well as experience in customer service and second language skills

Image credits: yaimam

According to Travel Academy, per diem is an hourly meal allowance which flight attendants get paid “whenever they work outside of their base location. Per diem is paid round the clock (even when you are sleeping!).”

The flight pay, as Yaima explains, is the hourly rate that a flight attendant is getting when they are in the air and it gets raised every year, in her company, up to $70 per hour. Everything is calculated very precisely and flight attendants know what they will be making for a trip in advance.

Other airlines may have a different system and pay a base salary or a monthly salary. Flight attendants get paid more if they are on a night flight or are flying internationally. Some airlines will give extra pay for those flight attendants who speak a foreign language.

The most intriguing topic is always related to money and Yaima didn’t hide any numbers

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: yaimam

She gets paid per diem, which is $2.45, and when you have just started, you get paid $31 an hour while in air, with the possibility of a raise after a year

Image credits: yaimam

You may wonder what flight attendants’ career growth opportunities are, as there are no obvious next steps. Travel Academy reveals that there are a few ways to be promoted: “Once a flight attendant has gained a certain amount of knowledge and experience, they may qualify for other positions based on their performance, which can significantly increase their earning potential. These positions include Lead Flight Attendant, In-flight Support Coordinator, Base Supervisor, and even in the training or recruiting department!”

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: yaimam

On top of that, flight attendants get bonuses, get paid more on international flights and get extra pay for knowing other languages

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: Håkan Dahlström (not the actual photo)

Lead flight attendants, also known as pursers, the cabin managers or chief flight attendants “can fulfill the same role of a flight attendant, but also take on additional management responsibilities and tasks. Essentially, a purser is in charge of the cabin crew and plays a larger role in handling cabin safety, the experience of passengers, and completes flight paperwork,” as explained by Executive Flyers.

Their responsibilities may vary depending on the airline but can include conducting announcements, communicating important information to the captain and making sure passengers receive their meals in a timely manner.

Usually, flight attendants are promoted to a purser after a few years and receive a higher yearly salary. Most often, every international flight will have a purser and in the US it is common to have them on domestic flights as well.

Yaima goes on to explain some actions and behavior of flight attendants that may not always make sense to passengers

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: yaimam

Other options are to work at the airport and not on flights. For example, in-flight coordinators “Prepare trip itineraries for flight crews, while coordinating all the necessary logistics that are associated with a trip.” You could train or recruit new people so there are opportunities to move around in the company.

Like how they close the curtain to keep the inside cool and allow passengers to sleep or ask to keep your bags under the seat for quick escape during an emergency

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: yaimam

You don’t need a specific degree to start as a flight attendant as most airlines require only a high school diploma or an equivalent. Of course, experience in customer service or a diploma of higher education that would serve you at the job will bring you more chances to land the job.

But you can learn everything after getting hired. Yaima mentioned that airlines train their employees and most of it has to do with handling emergencies. In the comments of another video, she revealed that every few months, they have additional training.

Image credits: yaimam

We can see what flight attendants do on the plane, but what about when they land and have to stay some place other than where they’re based?

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: yaimam

The training is usually quite intense. It can last from 3 to 6 or more weeks and it looks like a normal work day where you go there for 8 hours. Indeed specifies that “This training prepares you to use airport codes, make PA announcements, perform routine job duties and handle in-flight emergencies.” Not only that, but you get to have a test flight: “You will complete around four supervised test flights as part of the program.”

At the end of your training, you will be tested and airlines are quite strict and accept people who get a grade higher than 90 percent. But that’s not all. After completing your training, “your employer will apply for your Certificate of Demonstrated Proficiency from the Federal Aviation Administration. You must get a separate certificate for every type of aircraft that you’re certified to work with.”

They get to stay at hotels for free and relax before their next flight while getting paid for it, which sounds pretty nice

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: yaimam

Image credits: yaimam

You can watch the video with the most views on Yaima’s account below

Do you feel that the process is too complicated or not rigorous enough? Would you like to try out being a flight attendant? Have you learnt something new from Yaima about this profession? Let us know in the comments.