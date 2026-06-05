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Not all plants are created equal. But generally, a rose looks like a rose, smells like a rose, and is a rose by any other name. Except, of course, when Mother Nature decides to stir things up a bit. Sometimes, plants pop up from the earth and appear to be from another planet. They might look weird, deformed, or even alarming. They may even be cute, ultra-beautiful, or other-worldly. Either way, they’re unique.

When plants don’t look like their ‘peers,’ and have things like twisted stems, Siamese twins, flattened flower stalks, or blooms that seem like alien growths, it’s often as a result of something called fasciation. These botanical mishaps are caused by abnormal activity in the growing tip of the plant. Science aside, they’re fascinating to look at.

That’s probably why there’s an entire page dedicated to honoring these “freaks of nature.” Simply called Fasciation, the community shares photographs showcasing the wild phenomenon. From twocumbers to grinning flowers, Bored Panda has put together a list of the page’s best posts. Many are proof that Mother Nature has some tricks up her sleeve, and gardening can be quite an unpredictable business.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

🌻

Pink freaky flower resembling a smiley face held by hand among green leaves

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KDS
KDS
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s looks like it has a lizard’s face.

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    #2

    Best Fasciation I’ve Ever Seen

    Crested saguaro cactus with abnormal fan-shaped top in desert landscape

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    #3

    Strawberry

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    sbj
    sbj
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    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm going to have to buy a bigger pot of whipped cream to serve with this big monster

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    I bought some kiwi fruit the other day, and what appeared to be a very large one seemingly turned out to be conjoined quadruplets. It felt like a four-for-the-price-of-one jackpot special.

    Fasciation is a rather fascinating phenomenon in the plant kingdom. The word comes from the Latin ‘fascia,’ which means ‘band’ or ‘bundle.’ On their blog, the Garden Professors define fasciation as a malformation or abnormal pattern of growth in the apical meristem (growing tip) of plants. In case you're wondering what an apical meristem is, it's basically the 'growing tip' of the plant.

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    #4

    Saw This At My Local Nursery

    Pink and yellow uniquely shaped flower among green leaves, showing freaky plants

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    Normal Forget-Me-Nots Have 5 Petals. Here's An Array I Found In My Yard

    Four small blue freaky flowers lined up on a brown surface

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    #6

    Coneflowers Lookin AI Generated Over Here 😂

    Freaky plant with a double cone flower and pink petals

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    "The apical meristem is undifferentiated tissue that triggers the growth of new cells (which extends roots and shoots, and gives rise to stems, leaves, and reproductive structures)," says Abiya (Abi) Saeed, the Extension Horticulture Specialist at Montana State University.

    In the case of fasciation, explains the experts, this new growth is abnormal and often appears as flattening, ribboning, swelling, fusion, or elongation of plant parts.

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    #7

    Mongolian Giant Sunflower Seems To Have Taken Its Name Literally

    Freaky sunflower with twisted and misshapen yellow petals and green areas

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    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like it has a beard.

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    #8

    Massive Foxglove

    Mutant Digitalis Foxglove plant with dense blooms in suburban yard

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    #9

    Heart Shaped Flower

    Yellow sunflower with heart-shaped center showing unusual plant growth

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    Fasciation is also sometimes called cresting. And Saeed explains that while it can occur anywhere on the plant, it is more likely to be seen in stems, flowers, and fruit.

    In some cases, she says, several stems grow together. In others, there's a multi-headed or misshapen flower, perpendicular or irregular growth, dense tuft-like growth, or coiled, contorted, and twisted stems. These can also have a bizarrely high concentration of leaves and flower buds.

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    #10

    Pineapple With Fasciation

    Unusual pineapples with abnormal, crested shapes displayed on wooden table

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    #11

    Behold! Lemononon… Cross Sectioned

    Cut open misshapen yellow citrus fruit with seeds, an odd freaky plant

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    #12

    The Squeal I Squempt!!! Pre-Stuffed Pepper!! Pre-Stuffed Pepper!!

    Closeup of a hand holding a fruit with green seeds inside showing freaky plant detail

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    So what causes plants to grow "out of the box"? According to experts at Penn State University, there are a number of internal and external factors that can damage cells in the growing tip of a plant, which in turn could lead to fasciation.

    One is an infection by some kind of virus, bacteria, or other microbe. "One type of bacteria, Rhodococcus fascians, is known to cause fasciation as well as a disorder called 'leafy gall disease.' With these microscopic agents, the infection can be spread to other plants through contact or contamination," reveals the university's site.

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    #13

    I’d Like To Present The Twocumber I Found At Work A Couple Of Years Ago

    Unusually shaped freaky green cucumber split into two sections

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    #14

    Massive Asparagus

    Bent green stalk plant in dry soil

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    #15

    Is This An Example Of Fasciation?

    Strangely formed cluster of carrots next to a soda can

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    Random genetic mutations within the dividing cells can also cause fasciation. As can attacks by insects, mites, or fungal growth. Exposure to chemicals or chemical imbalances within the cells is another potential culprit.

    "Some types of herbicides, which mimic the action of plant hormones within cells, can cause damage to growing plant tissue that resembles fasciation," say Penn's plant experts. They add that sometimes, the growing point suffers mechanical damage, or is affected by environmental conditions, like exposure to cold or frost.

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    #16

    Not Sure If This Belongs Here But I Thought It Was Cool!

    Green striped double bulb fruit resembling an unusual freaky plant

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    #17

    We Found A Rose With 2 Centers! Neither Me Nor My Grandmother Have Ever Seen One Before

    Hand holding vibrant yellow rose with blurred background

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    #18

    A Morning Update On My Fasciating Triple Eggplant

    Hand holding small slender purple eggplants on green plant

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    Saeed says fasciation is generally harmless and merely an aesthetic anomaly. It's quite rare, and hardly ever impacts the survival of affected plants. Especially, she adds, if they are established woody plants.

    However, if fasciation is caused by certain pathogens, it is possible that parts of the affected plant will wither away. "Although infectious fasciation can spread to other susceptible plants, in the majority of cases fasciation is not infectious and will not spread," the expert notes.

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    #19

    Life Is Corn-Fusing Sometimes, But I'm Just Here To Ear It Out

    Unusual corn cob with irregular alternating yellow and white kernels

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    #20

    My Fasciated Eggplants

    Uncommon eggplant variety with horn-like protrusions on the plant

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    #21

    Is This Fasciation ?

    Yellow flower with odd textured center held in hand among wildflowers

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    Botany experts say that fasciation can happen to any plant, but it's most frequently seen in cacti, daisies, asters, legumes, willows, and plants in the rose family. Some plants are prized for their tendency to fasciate. For example, heirloom tomatoes, beefsteaks, or the giant strawberries we sometimes see that appear to be fused together.

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    #22

    Strawberry I Found At Work The Other Day!

    Unusually shaped strawberry fruit on white surface near eggs

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Link is looking for that. It's the Triforceberry.

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    #23

    Seen In My Pnw Gardening Group

    Unusually shaped cantaloupe growing in garden with hand beside it

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    #24

    I Didn’t Know This Subreddit Existed Until 1 Minute Ago, But Here You Go

    Uncommon plant with multiple yellow flower heads fused together

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    #25

    Massive Grape

    Unusually shaped dark purple fruit held in hand indoors

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    #26

    Sunflower Not Feeling Well

    Sunflower with deformed petals in a garden setting

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    #27

    Behold! This Beastly Fasciated Thistle I Saw On A Hike

    Unusual twisted spiky thistle plant under blue sky showing nature's freaky plants

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    #28

    Insane Fasciation On A Pride Of Madeira (Echium Candicans)

    Freaky plant with curled green leaves resembling a spiral by the beach

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    #29

    Beautiful Example From The Desert Botanical Garden In Phoenix

    Crested saguaro cactus illuminated under starry night sky

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    #30

    Fasciated Asparagus, One Week Update

    Large green stalk plant with textured growth next to hand

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    #31

    Just Right

    Daisy flower with heart-shaped yellow center in garden soil

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    #32

    Lupine

    Close-up of purple and white freaky plant bud with dense overlapping scales

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    #33

    Orchid Genetic Mutation

    Yellow and pink orchid flower held by hand indoors

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    #34

    Local Florist Grew A Mutant Ranunculus

    Unique pink flower with tightly layered petals held indoors

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    #35

    Freakier Than Labubu

    Hand holding a misshapen multicolored pepper with odd green growths

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    #36

    What’s Up With My Chili?

    Red chili peppers growing in a freaky offscript natural formation

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    #37

    I Found A 7-Leaf Clover In The Park!

    Close-up of a freaky four-leaf clover plant unusual leaf pattern

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    #38

    Guys I'm Scared 😳

    Freaky plant with spiky textured green leaves intertwined in the forest

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lots of massive asparagus in these pics!

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    #39

    Went Back And Found Plenty More

    Unusually shaped green plant surrounded by purple flowers

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    #40

    Foxglove, Ireland

    Tall plant with tubular purple flowers and a spiky flower head

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    #41

    Look At My Pepper Leaf!

    Close up of unusual plant leaves held in hand showing freaky plant details

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    #42

    Saguaro Cactus

    Uncommon tall cactus with multiple arms in desert landscape

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    #43

    This Daisy My Grandma Grew

    Mutated flower with unusual yellow center and pink petals in garden

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    #44

    Three Headed Tulip

    Close-up of pale purple tulips with green stems and leaves held in hand

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    #45

    Fasciated Foxglove

    Cluster of pink foxglove flowers growing in a garden setting

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    #46

    My Tomato Appears To Be Phoning Home 😅

    Odd plant fruit with a protruding stem resembling a droplet

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    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought it was a cherry: a cherry tomato! 🤣

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    #47

    It Looks A Bit..

    Dandelion with thick curved stem growing through sidewalk cracks

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    #48

    Fasciated Strawberry I Found At Work

    Mutated strawberry fruit with multiple lobes and irregular shape on plant

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    #49

    What On Earth Could Cause This To Happen In My Work's Front Lawn?

    Weird dandelion with thick stem and clustered flowers on grassy ground

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    #50

    Lil Fasciation On A Cannabis Plant

    Gloved hand holding cannabis plant bud with dense leaves

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    #51

    Found This Glorious Succulent On My Walk Yesterday

    Freaky succulent plant with dense clustered green leaves near house

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    #52

    I Have This Type Of Lily In My Yard

    Unusual tall plant with purple stems and green buds in garden

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    #53

    Euphorbia Lambii In My Collection

    Unusual tall green plant with curled leaves growing in garden bed

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    #54

    Foxglove’s Fancy Hat

    Close up of purple spotted foxglove flowers with bell-shaped blooms

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    #55

    My Guava Tree Has Been Making These Babies!

    Freaky plant showing three connected green and yellow pears in unusual shape

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    #56

    Sunflower Tongue?

    Sunflower with distorted center petal in backyard garden

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    #57

    Craziest Case Of Fasciation I’ve Encountered

    Weird plant growing from a white building with yellow flowers

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    #58

    Today Years Old When I Discovered This Was Called Fasciation 🤯

    Freaky plants with unusual curled petals and spikes in natural outdoor setting

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    #59

    Twin Pumpkins I Grew Last Year!

    Oddly shaped orange and green pumpkin with dual stems on dark fabric

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    #60

    Interesting Find Today, Two Stems With One Cap

    Unusual dual-stemmed mushroom held in forest with green ferns

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    #61

    Booberry

    Close-up of a deformed blueberry showing unusual growth imperfections

    CactusCait Report

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    #62

    The Most Beautiful Cactus In The World!

    Crested cactus plant showing unusual freaky growth pattern of nature

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    #63

    Is This Fasciation? The Whole Tree Was Like This

    Freaky plants showing unusual crested growth on green conifer branches held by hand

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    #64

    Like A Caterpillar 🐛

    Close-up of green cannabis plant with budding flower indoors

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    #65

    Longtime Lurker, Think I Finally Saw One Example In The Wild

    Unique green spiky abnormal plant surrounded by purple wildflowers

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    #66

    Strawberry Fasciation

    Cluster of red strawberries with one multi-lobed unusual strawberry

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    #67

    Is This Calendula Fasciated?

    Unique orange flower with clustered petals growing on one stem

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    #68

    Trippy Dandelion

    Close-up of yellow dandelion flower with unusual double center

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    #69

    This Brown Eyed Susan In My Sister’s Yard

    Flower with a distorted sunflower head among other yellow flowers

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It reminds me of that dinosaur from Jurassic Park! The one who spits toxic sludge.

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    #70

    Cucumber

    Hand holding a cucumber with unusual leafy growth along its side

    No_Boysenberry2167 Report

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    #71

    Some Of The Cherries I Bought Today Looked Like This

    Freaky plants show cherries with unusual round growths on wooden surface

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    #72

    Fasciated Calluna ‘Blazeaway’ I Found At A Local Nursery Today

    Red freaky plants with unusual curled growth patterns

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    #73

    Found My First Fasciation At My Local Nursery

    Vibrant red and pink freaky plant with textured fluffy top and green leaves

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    #74

    Bananana

    Triple banana with unusual three-way split, showing unique fruit interior

    TesseractToo Report

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    #75

    Fasciated Yam

    Person holding unusual large finger-like red root vegetable

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    #76

    Fasciated Barberry I Spotted While At Work !

    Curved red succulent branch with small leaves growing along it outdoors

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    #77

    Trillium!! Never Seen Fasciation In This Plant Before!

    Hand holding rare white flower growing near tree trunk with green leaves

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    #78

    Fasciated Echium!

    Freaky plant with thick spiky leaves growing by lakeside nature scene

    SaltishAgenda Report

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    #79

    My Kiwis Are Weird

    Kiwi fruit with a unique off shape cut open on a wooden board

    Hermes1480 Report

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    #80

    Boxing Gloves Cactus

    Man holding large, uniquely shaped cactus with spiky surface

    Floratopia Report

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    #81

    Sundew

    Close-up of a freaky plant with sticky hairs in a green pot

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    #82

    Cockscomb Gone Crazy

    Close-up of yellow brain-shaped fuzzy flower plant

    Giedingo Report

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    #83

    Look At This Crested Beauty

    Display of various unique succulents and cacti with unusual shapes

    filipha Report

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    #84

    Look At That Fasciated Primula! I Found It Today! Comparison In The Last Photo

    Yellow and orange flowers growing on a leafy plant with vibrant foliage

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    #85

    Went To Our Local Greenhouse For Some New Plants, Had To Get This!

    Yellow blanket flower with distorted freaky flower head

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    #86

    My First Fasciation! (Sweet Potato)

    Hand picking a strange purple stemmed leafy plant in a garden

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    #87

    Got A Live One

    Hand holding a freaky curved cucumber with attached leaf outdoors

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    #88

    This Banananana

    Peeled banana with unusual forked tip held indoors

    Consistent_Cancel756 Report

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    #89

    Easter Lily Fasciation

    Freaky plant with white flowers and long green leaves in greenhouse setting

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    #90

    Day Lily 💚

    Uncommon green plant with layered, spiky leaves and unopened buds

    BanjoTheremin Report

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    #91

    Twolips, Does This Count?!

    Dark purple tulips growing outdoors with green leaves and mulch

    Artmuscomp Report

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    #92

    Lily Finally Bloomed!

    Large dense cluster of purple lilies glowing under bright sunlight

    FluffyBirdz Report

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    fergusonr614 avatar
    Rebecca Ferguson
    Rebecca Ferguson
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is a definite understatement!!

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    #93

    Mullein

    Two containers holding oddly shaped kiwifruit with abnormal growth

    notyouronlybaby Report

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    #94

    Stunning Fan-Shaped Fasciation On This Conifer :3

    Unusual green plant with weird textured and spiky growth

    _little_demon_child_ Report

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    #95

    My Family Doesn't Understand Why I'm So Excited

    Yellow flowers with abnormal dark center formations

    mydogiseatingmyfeet Report

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    #96

    The Ugliest Horror Show Of A Tomato I’ve Ever Seen

    Hand holding a uniquely shaped red freaky tomato with multiple fused sections

    benbentheben Report

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    #97

    Volunteer Flowers In Our Yard - Dame’s Rocket, Maybe?

    Purple flower spike surrounded by smaller purple blooms near wooden fence

    GraniteAve Report

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    #98

    Fasciated Bluebonnets

    Green plant with fuzzy blue flower clusters on grass

    Legitimate-Lie-9208 Report

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    #99

    Mango Leaf

    Glossy leaf with unusual split shape resting on open hand

    Worried_Menu4016 Report

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    #100

    Does This Pickle Count?

    Oddly shaped cucumber slice with a freaky natural form

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