124 Random Creepy Facts And Pics To Deprive Somebody Of Sleep
As much as we'd like to change it, the world isn't just open meadows and colorful butterflies. There are plenty of dark corners and predatory creatures, too. Showcasing all of the past and present ones, the Instagram page WYDhorror is sharing unsettling facts and pictures.
I suggest proceeding with caution if you're enjoying a carefree day off and are scrolling simply to pass the time, as the posts might deprive you of sleep once you go to bed. But you've already clicked on this article, so maybe it's exactly what you're looking for?
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Ahh yes the British Serial Criminal... F***s sake bp, spell it out. K I L L E R
I have so many questions... 21 of them to be exact.
Is this a gang we could bring back? Asking for a friend...
What's worse IMO is there were half wrapped Xmas presents she was working on. It makes me mad that she cared about others but no one cared about her.
This was utterly horrific, and the handling of it afterwards by the company that owns Dreamworld was even worse.