ADVERTISEMENT

As much as we'd like to change it, the world isn't just open meadows and colorful butterflies. There are plenty of dark corners and predatory creatures, too. Showcasing all of the past and present ones, the Instagram page WYDhorror is sharing unsettling facts and pictures.

I suggest proceeding with caution if you're enjoying a carefree day off and are scrolling simply to pass the time, as the posts might deprive you of sleep once you go to bed. But you've already clicked on this article, so maybe it's exactly what you're looking for?

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mechanical shark named Bruce from the movie Jaws 1975, featured in random creepy facts and pics collection.

wydhorror Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Black and white photos of British serial criminal Harold Mackay with disturbing childhood behavior creepy facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    farahkamal_1 avatar
    Farah (she/her)
    Farah (she/her)
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahh yes the British Serial Criminal... F***s sake bp, spell it out. K I L L E R

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Vintage black and white photo of a giant manta ray caught in 1933 illustrating creepy facts and pictures.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Bloody footprint evidence from 1969 Tate crime scene linked to Manson family, featured in random creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Skull of Joseph Merrick known as Elephant Man, a creepy fact featured in random creepy facts and pics collection.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Black and white photo of Simone Segouin, an 18-year-old French Resistance fighter, taking cover during Paris liberation, creepy facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Old broken clock used in Columbine shooting cafeteria bomb, shown in a clear evidence bag with metal parts visible, creepy facts insight.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Engraved .38 revolver gifted by Clyde to Bonnie, shown in a creepy fact image to deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Person wearing a creepy isolation helmet called the Isolator in 1925, designed to improve focus and concentration.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    CCTV captures three people using sign language discussing murder before victim was thrown off balcony, creepy facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Black and white photo of the conjoined Bunker twins, a random creepy fact from history to deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have so many questions... 21 of them to be exact.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Police removing a fridge and barrel with human remains from Jeffrey Dahmer's house in a creepy facts collection.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Woman sitting in a chair with a yellow corsage, related to a creepy fact about escaping serial killer Ted Bundy.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Frilled shark with elastic jaws open wide, showing creepy features from random creepy facts and pics content.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Robert Pickton convicted of killing women and feeding their remains to pigs, a shocking creepy fact to deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Assortment of Halloween candy with a creepy fact about a 1974 cyanide-laced Pixy Stix murder for insurance fraud.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Black and white photo from 1942 showing a foggy forest scene with a faint figure claimed as the Great Norwegian Mountain Troll.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Atomic bomb mushroom cloud and victim's eyeball showing cataract caused by Hiroshima bombing, creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Abandoned yellow brick road at Wizard of Oz theme park in North Carolina, creepy and eerie scene for creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Black and white photos of Brenda Spencer in handcuffs with police, related to creepy facts and disturbing events.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Sketch of the Zodiac Killer with a hood and glasses holding a gun, featured in creepy facts and pics collection.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Black and white photos of Red Warriors street gang members holding bats, related to random creepy facts and sleep deprivation.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mrs-diel avatar
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    Premium     5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a gang we could bring back? Asking for a friend...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Creepy lava formations in Hawaii resembling twisted human bodies, creating an eerie and unsettling visual effect.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    19th century creepy musical instrument made from human skull, antelope horns, skin, gut, and hair displayed in storage at museum

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Crooked forest in Poland with around 400 pine trees growing at unusual 90-degree angles in their base creepy nature facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Burnt and melted wax figures from 1925 London Madam Tussaud’s fire, showing creepy distorted shapes and faces.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Black and white photo of Bobbie the Wonder Dog, known for walking 2,500 miles through Rocky Mountains in winter, creepy facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Three girl scouts aged 8-10 found dead in tent in 1977, a creepy fact from random creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Side-by-side images of Esther from Orphan and a woman with a hormonal disease, illustrating creepy facts to deprive sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Creepy facts showing discovery of woman dead in flat for 3 years with skeleton found on sofa.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's worse IMO is there were half wrapped Xmas presents she was working on. It makes me mad that she cared about others but no one cared about her.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #31

    Illustration showing Aztec human sacrifice ritual, a creepy fact related to ancient practices that can deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Portraits of Mary Shelley and Percy Shelley with creepy fact about her keeping his heart wrapped in a poem, creepy facts image.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Aerial view of emergency responders at Dreamworld amusement park after a fatal Thunder River Rapids accident. Creepy facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    gotham-city avatar
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was utterly horrific, and the handling of it afterwards by the company that owns Dreamworld was even worse.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Black and white photo of men in suits and hats with text about underground gay bars supported by the Mafia in the 1960s.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Gothic cathedral tower in Germany with cages that held remains of opposing religious leaders, a creepy historical fact.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Black and white photo of Brandon Teena with text about his tragic story, part of random creepy facts and pics collection.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Jeffrey Dahmer creepy fact about drilling skull holes and pouring chemicals to create zombies for sleep deprivation.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Black and white image of Ted Bundy with text about his volunteer work and crime prevention, creepy facts featured.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Creepy clown image from American Horror Story Freak Show noted in random creepy facts to deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Black and white photo of John Wayne Gacy with creepy facts text about his victims and erotic asphyxia claims.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    King Charles VI of France in historical portrait linked to creepy facts about insanity and bizarre beliefs.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Human-like figure formed by clouds spotted from an airline flight, a creepy fact to deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Close-up of a saw-scaled viper with detailed scales, illustrating creepy facts about warning sounds it makes.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Deep-sea anglerfish with sharp teeth illustrating creepy facts about unidentified marine life.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Vintage black and white photo of a knife throwing act, illustrating creepy facts to deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Scarred torso of Rodney Fox, a spear fisherman, who survived a shark attack with 462 stitches in this creepy fact image.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Vintage mugshots of young female troublemakers showing creepy facts and images to deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Abandoned Disney’s River Country waterpark slide overgrown with trees, a creepy scene from random creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Corpse stain on the floor of the abandoned Athens Lunatic Asylum, a creepy fact to deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Prisoners exiting Alcatraz in 1963, a creepy fact highlighting eerie moments before the prison’s closure.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Cutaway illustration of serial killer H.H. Holmes’s hotel showing hidden rooms and secret passages creepy facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Medical professional holding a large hairball related to Rapunzel Syndrome, a creepy intestinal condition from trichophagia.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Boanthropy described as a psychological disorder with an illustration of a man believing he is an ox or cow, creepy facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Young man smiling with glasses under text about a creepy disappearance story, fitting random creepy facts and pics theme.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Black and white photo of a young boy with glasses, accompanying creepy facts to deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Painting of a decapitated human head with eyes half-open, illustrating a creepy fact about consciousness after decapitation.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Close-up of a man with an unnaturally distorted chin illustrating a creepy fact about genophobia.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Creepy historical fact about a 1494 syphilis outbreak in Italy with an eerie black and white skeletal drawing.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Black and white photo of a young man with long hair, accompanying creepy fact from random creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    X-ray image of Albert Fish's pelvis showing needles inserted, a creepy fact from random creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Handcuffs and various items collected as evidence from John Wayne Gacy's home, notable creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Black and white photo of a boy with ectrodactyly showing lobster-like hands, a creepy fact from the collection.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Black and white photos of Fanny Mills with Milroy disease, showing extreme swelling and enlarged feet, creepy medical facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Creepy fact about Armin Meiwes filming a cannibalistic act for The Cannibal Cafe website with a serious expression.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Bust of ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus with creepy fact about his death involving dung and dogs.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Black and white image of Robert Hansen, a serial killer who hunted kidnapped women in Alaska’s Knick River Valley.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Ghostly figure resembling a young boy peeking from tree, illustrating creepy facts from sleep-depriving random creepy facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Black and white photo of Fidel Castro with text about surviving 638 assassination attempts in creepy facts and pics context.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Portrait of a young man related to one of the random creepy facts that may deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Creepy fact about The Exorcist set burning and being blessed multiple times with eerie black and white photo scene.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Vintage Ouija board found behind wall vent by construction worker in old house, showcasing creepy random facts and eerie discovery.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Close-up of a boomslang snake with mouth open, illustrating a creepy fact about its deadly venom causing internal bleeding.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Illustration of Burke and Hare, infamous for 16 murders and selling corpses, a creepy fact from unsettling historical crimes.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #74

    1920s swimmer wearing a creepy mask in pool, vintage image illustrating random creepy facts and unsettling visuals.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Man in an orange shirt and another man sitting next to him, related to creepy facts about a strangler from an online suicide club.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Fact about Genghis Khan’s army killing to keep his burial location secret, a creepy history from random creepy facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Crowd working in muddy field during North Korean famine of 1995-1998, a random creepy fact about cannibalism and corpses.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Historic black and white illustration of Mary, Queen of Scots execution with creepy facts about her wig and decapitation.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Black and white photo of a baby in a 1930s baby cage, illustrating creepy facts from history to deprive sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Two men with beards smiling on an airplane, highlighting a creepy fact about identical strangers seated together.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Blurry 1993 image of children walking, related to creepy facts and disturbing true crime events.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Man behind glass in prison visitation room with text about Steven Russell's creepy prison escape facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Close-up of a tarantula hawk wasp with orange wings, illustrating a creepy fact about its painful sting.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #84

    Caterpillar with a human face image on its back resembling Edgar Allan Poe, a creepy fact for sleep deprivation.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    Creepy fact about the Axeman, a New Orleans serial killer using victims' axes, with a bloodied axe in hand.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Saprobic fungus Xylaria polymorpha, known as dead man's fingers, growing from soil in a creepy natural environment.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Ancient creepy fact about Sigurd the Mighty’s death from a severed head causing infection with detailed vintage illustration.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #88

    Man in black suit plugs ears illustrating misophonia, a disorder causing hatred of sounds like chewing and pen-clicking.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Smoke from Calbuco Volcano eruption in Chile forms giant human-like figure, a creepy natural phenomenon captured in multiple photos.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #90

    CT scan shows a Buddha statue is actually a mummy inside, one of the random creepy facts to deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Group of young people posing with pointed fingers in a school photo, a random creepy fact from the collection.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #92

    Last image of Pacific Southwest Airlines Flight 182 in 1978, plummeting with fire and smoke, creepy facts related.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Courtroom scene with a young woman in handcuffs and a police officer, illustrating creepy facts to deprive somebody of sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #94

    Interior of a Singapore Airlines airplane cabin with yellow seats, illustrating creepy facts about corpse cupboards on flights.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Rare mammatus clouds shown in a sky scene, one of the creepy facts featured in random creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #96

    Man holding a knife to a woman's neck on Big Brother show, a creepy fact from unsettling true stories collection.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Police officers in Tokyo investigating the discovery of dismembered bodies in a residential flat, creepy crime scene facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #98

    1862 photo of French neurologist using electricity to trigger facial expressions, related to creepy science facts and experiments.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    Headstones of unknown identities with eerie inscriptions, fitting creepy facts to deprive somebody of sleep theme.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #100

    Paranoid schizophrenic’s drawing of a creepy visual hallucination called Wither, featured in random creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Yearbook photograph of Soviet serial killer Andrei Chikatilo, featured in creepy facts and pics to deprive sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #102

    Photo of Raystown Ray creature in lake, considered creepy evidence from Raystown lake in creepy facts collection.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #103

    Police officer standing behind yellow keep out tape at a crime scene linked to creepy facts depriving sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #104

    Aerial view of a mysterious abandoned chicken-shaped church in the Indonesian jungle, a creepy unusual structure.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #105

    Black and white photo of Frank Hayes, the only jockey to win first place after death, a creepy fact from 1923.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #106

    Broken gravestone of Walter Summerford who was struck by lightning three times in life and after death, creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #107

    Creepy underwater photo of a diver near a sunken shipwreck in murky, eerie ocean depths.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #108

    Image showing a hidden ghostly figure on the back of the 2 dollar bill compared to the original painting, creepy fact.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #109

    Warning sign at Bobby Mackey's, a location known for alleged hauntings and creepy paranormal activity.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #110

    Black and white photo showing the moment Jack Ruby shot Lee Harvey Oswald, a creepy historical fact captured on camera.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #111

    Flooded abandoned mall in old Bangkok with numerous fish swimming inside, creating a creepy and eerie scene.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #112

    Headless chicken surviving for 18 months after decapitation, one of the random creepy facts to deprive sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #113

    Krampus demon punishing misbehaving children during Christmas, creepy folklore fact from random creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #114

    Old book bound in human skin showcasing creepy facts related to anthropodermic bibliopegy and eerie practices.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #115

    Crime scene photo showing a blood-stained pillow and evidence markers in a cabin for creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #116

    Creepy clown image with text explaining coulrophilia as a sexual attraction to clowns, from random creepy facts.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #117

    Silhouetted person bent over in dark room with bright window light illustrating heliophobia in creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #118

    Harold Shipman, aka Doctor Death, a notorious English doctor who killed over 250 patients, creepy criminal facts image.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #119

    Police officer outside the Amityville house where a family was murdered, a creepy fact for sleep deprivation.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #120

    Black Knight extraterrestrial satellite theory orbiting Earth with claims NASA is hiding its mysterious origin creepy facts and pics.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #121

    Text about Anders Breivik’s 2011 attack in Norway with a photo of him and a police officer inside a vehicle, creepy facts topic.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #122

    Only house standing after Hurricane Ike in 2008, linked to creepy facts about an exorcism in 1988, evoking eerie coincidence.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #123

    Ancient Roman family scene illustrating a creepy fact about legal practices involving children in early Rome.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #124

    Black and white photo from Abraham Lincoln's inauguration showing John Wilkes Booth, a random creepy fact to deprive sleep.

    wydhorror Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!