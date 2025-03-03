ADVERTISEMENT

When we read about wars, revolutionary scientific discoveries, and other events that altered the course of mankind, we often think of the big picture: paradigms shifted, societies transformed, etc. And while these, let's call them, measures are important, we have to remember that there were people—real people—who laughed and cried just like we do. Luckily, the Facebook page History Addicts is here to remind us of that. Whether it shares an image of an ancient artifact or a school "bus" from the 1930s, its uploads never lose the human touch.

#1

Child laughing with a camel in a historic moment.

Mongolian girl enjoying life with her camel

    #2

    Ancient mosaic depicting a dog beside a helmet, illustrating something interesting from history.

    2000 year old mosaic of a dog next to a knocked over jug.

    #3

    Woman and boy working on a vintage car with hood open, depicting an interesting moment in history.

    A mother working on the family car whilst her husband is away at war. 1944

    #4

    Horse-drawn school bus from 1930 outside a store, showcasing a piece of interesting history with snowy streets.

    Winter school bus, Maine, 1930

    #5

    Rusty tricycle and helmet displayed in a museum, highlighting a significant moment in history.

    Tricycle of 3 year old boy named Shin, who died 1,500 meters from the hypocenter of Hiroshima atomic bombing, 1945

    #6

    Historical mosaic showing fish in intricate circular design, with detailed geometric border pattern.

    Gary Drostle's "Fishpond" mosaic showcases a captivating illustration of shadows. This artwork employs two distinct types of shadows, each serving a unique purpose.
    The primary shadows play a crucial role in shaping and adding a sense of realism to the fish depicted in the mosaic.
    In addition to the primary shadows, Drostle incorporates another type of shadow, which can be referred to as "shadow shadows." These shadows serve a different purpose, acting as a connecting element between the fish and the water in the mosaic.
    By strategically placing these shadows, Drostle creates a seamless transition between the fish and their aquatic environment, enhancing the overall cohesion and harmony of the artwork.

    #7

    Historic images of Indigenous people in traditional attire with early 1900s automobiles.

    Chief Iron Tail driving an early automobile. 1915

    #8

    Historical event with Neerja Bhanot, heroic flight attendant from 1986, shown in two photos with a text description of her bravery.

    #9

    Ancient intricately carved wooden comb, showcasing historical craftsmanship.

    An intricately adorned bone comb from the early medieval period, discovered in a warrior's burial site in Fridingen, Germany. The comb, dating back to the early 7th century CE, was stored in a protective case to safeguard its fragile teeth. It is currently on display at the Landesmuseum Württemberg.

    #10

    Insect preserved in amber, showcasing an interesting moment in history.

    30 million year old Amber encasing a praying mantis.

    #11

    Vintage billboard advertising affordable homes with pools, reflecting interesting history events in real estate marketing.

    1950s house sale ad from Arizona

    #12

    A person stands between massive rows of round containers, illustrating something interesting in history.

    Warehouse of steel floats for anti-submarine nets, 1953

    #13

    Portrait of Erasmus writing with a quote from 1509, highlighting an interesting moment in history.

    #14

    Historical tunnels in a wooded area, one gated and overgrown, the other open with a path leading through.

    Before and after- 2009 above and 2023 below
    The 179-yard-long Earlsheaton Tunnel, part of the Great Northern Railway’s loop line from Batley to Wakefield via Dewsbury, opened in 1876 and closed to all traffic in 1965.
    In 2012, it was reopened for the use of a ‘greenway’ for cycling and walking

    #15

    Portrait of a historical figure in armor beside an X-ray revealing hidden layers beneath the painting.

    X-ray scans of Carreño de Miranda’s 1681 portrait of King Charles II of Spain have uncovered a fascinating hidden layer beneath the surface. The scans reveal that the artist painted over an earlier portrait of the king, depicting him at a much younger age. This discovery provides new insights into the evolving portrayal of the monarch and the artistic decisions made to reflect his changing appearance and status over time.

    #16

    Luxurious vintage car interior with ornate furnishings and decor, showcasing something interesting from history.

    1926 Rolls-Royce Phantom

    #17

    Ancient amphitheater ruins in a grassy field, showcasing historical events from the past.

    Nestled in Aydin Province, Turkey, the Stadium of Aphrodisias stands as a remarkable testament to ancient architectural prowess. Renowned as the most impeccably preserved stadium in the Mediterranean region, it showcases an extraordinary level of preservation. Boasting impressive dimensions, it stretches across a length of 262 meters and spans a width of 59 meters. With a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators, accommodated across 22 rows of seats, this grand structure also ranks among the largest stadiums of its kind in antiquity.

    #18

    Ancient whale bones forming a curved line in a desert landscape, illustrating something interesting in history.

    37 million year old fossil of a whale skeleton, found in Wadi Al Hitan, Egypt

    #19

    Historic photographs showing changes at an ancient Roman gate with a tank from wartime and modern-day street views.

    Trier, Germany. Then and now

    #20

    Intricately carved historical violin displayed in a museum, showcasing detailed artwork on both front and back surfaces.

    Intricately carved Violin of Domenico Galli, 1687

    #21

    A joyful child clutching new shoes, representing an interesting moment in history.

    An Austrian boy’s delight as he receives a new pair of shoes during WW2.

    #22

    Children playing on a historic building's facade, showcasing something interesting from history.

    Children playing. New York circa 1940

    #23

    Three people laughing together outdoors, capturing a moment in history.

    Robin Williams, Dudley Moore and Billy Connelly, 1985

    #24

    Ancient Assyrian relief showing early diver and modern scuba diver underwater, illustrating interesting history event.

    #25

    Ornate historical armor with intricate gold detailing, showcasing craftsmanship from a fascinating period in history.

    Incredibly detailed armour belonging to King Henry II of France.

    #26

    Man standing near a historical painting with a similar face, highlighting an interesting moment in history.

    An Egyptian man stood next to a 2000 year old Roman painting

    #27

    Statue of Liberty's head displayed in a park during construction; a fascinating moment in history.

    The arrival of the Statue of Liberty in New York. 1885

    #28

    Person sitting on luggage amidst historical ruins, with a backdrop of a damaged cityscape and iconic twin spires.

    A woman with her possessions in the ruins of Cologne, Germany. 1945

    #29

    Disney's Pinocchio premiere featuring "little people" actors on balcony, highlighting an interesting historical event.

    #30

    Historical ruins with illuminated outlines of lost architecture against a dark sky, highlighting an interesting past event.

    The ruins of Whitby Abbey, with drone lighting showing how it would have looked complete.

    Photography ~ DRIFT/Cyberdrone

    #31

    Woman in historical attire with intricate face covering holding a sleeping baby, showcasing something interesting in history.

    Bedouin woman with her child. Saudi Arabia, 1948

    #32

    Historic event aftermath showing damaged building facade with rubble and people inspecting the scene.

    A B-25 bomber crashed into the 79th floor of the Empire State Building in 1945, after getting lost in heavy fog

    #33

    People holding babies up near a historical wall, capturing an interesting moment in history.

    A family in West Berlin, showing their children to the grandparents living on the other side of the Berlin Wall, in East Berlin, in 1961

    #34

    Woman pouring milk for children from a canister labeled Charlottenburg, capturing an interesting historical moment.

    Soup kitchen feeding young children in Germany during the Great Depression

    #35

    Ancient, weathered book bound with a rope, illustrating something interesting from history.

    The oldest, most complete bible on Earth. The Ethiopian bible, which was written on goat skin, was the world’s first illustrated Christian Bible and was written around the early fifth century.

    #36

    A woman in historical attire smiles while holding a lamb, surrounded by a field of sheep in a vintage setting.

    Marilyn Monroe, 1945

    #37

    Man adjusting Citroën car with modified oil dipstick during historical event in 1940 France.

    #38

    Cavemen depicted in a historical scene inside a cave, illustrating early human life.

    #39

    A historical moment showing a family in the Great Depression era standing outside their makeshift home.

    A poor family in Oklahoma, during the Great Depression.

    #40

    Golden ancient Egyptian throne adorned with intricate hieroglyphics, depicting something interesting from history.

    Golden throne of Tutankhamun

    #41

    Gloved hands holding ancient cosmetic container, showcasing something interesting from history.

    2000 year old Roman face cream, with finger marks still visible from the last user.

    #42

    Mosaic of a historical figure in ornate armor, depicting a significant moment in history.

    Alexander the Great named over 70 cities after himself. Alexander the Great conquered over 2 million square miles of the Earth's surface. He did this all before he was 30 years old.

    #43

    Map showing the comparative areas of Australia and Europe, with European countries superimposed over Australia.

    This 1939 overlay map combines Europe (without Russia) and Australia.

    #44

    Historic photo of a soldier in uniform with a young boy, both wearing badges, capturing a moment in history.

    A powerful portrait of Private Walter Henry Chibnall, who died at Passchendaele in 1917, alongside his son, Billy, who died as a POW in WWII. Both made the ultimate sacrifice for Australia.

    #45

    Ancient carved gemstone ring depicting historical figures, showcasing interesting craftsmanship in history.

    2000 year old sapphire ring that belonged to Roman emperor Caligula, depicting his fourth wife Caesonia

    #46

    Historic castle surrounded by lush greenery, showcasing medieval architecture in a scenic landscape.

    Falkenstein Castle, Austria

    #47

    Historical photograph of the Sphinx and Pyramids under a solar eclipse, with two people in the foreground, taken in 1905.

    The Pyramids and Sphinx, under a solar eclipse. Photo by Gabriel Lékégian, 1905

    #48

    Ancient ruins with a tall tree growing through the center, showcasing something interesting that happened in history.

    The location where Julius Caesar was murdered on Ides of March

    #49

    Man in vintage photo with flour sacks, showcasing interesting historical packaging designs.

    In the 1930s, companies that made things such as flour and potatoes, realised that poor families were using the sacks to make clothes for their children. In response to this, many of the companies began putting patterns of shapes and flowers on to make them more appealing once turned into clothing

    A historical scene with a family and a warrior holding a shield, set in an ancient home with a dog nearby.

    In Spartan society, only women who died in childbirth and warriors who fell in battle were honored with marked headstones. This was because they were seen as having made the ultimate sacrifice in fulfilling their societal roles.

    #51

    Historical image of four Apache men, three standing with rifles and one sitting, showcasing cultural attire.

    Four apache scouts, 1888

    #52

    Ancient helmet with gold mask, an interesting historical artifact displayed in a museum setting.

    The Macedonian warrior's helmet and burial mask, dating back to around 520 BC, were discovered in Tomb 115 in Sindos and are currently housed in the Thessaloniki Archaeological Museum. This remarkable artifact consists of a gold sheet that was carefully placed over the warrior's face, preserving the imprint of his features.

    #53

    Large piece of historical amber with a rough texture and reddish hue, resting on a white surface.

    A Romanian woman used a million-dollar amber nugget as a doorstop for decades.
    Thieves who robbed her house missed it completely, taking only gold jewelry. After her death in 1991, the 3.5kg piece, up to 70 million years old, became a national treasure at Buzau Museum.

    #54

    A historical scene with a woman and baby in traditional clothing, highlighting something interesting that happened in history.

    A Sami woman and her two children in Lapland, Finland, 1917.

    #55

    Historic trenches in a wooded area, offering a glimpse into past warfare strategies.

    Preserved trench from WWI. Ypres, Belgium

    #56

    Ancient footprint fossil embedded in rock, showcasing an interesting moment in history.

    A preserved Neanderthal footprint, atleast 40,000 years old. Grotte di Toirano, Liguria, Italy.

    #57

    Vintage camping scene with early 20th-century vehicle, showcasing something interesting from history.

    A couple enjoying a break away in their custom made camper van. 1918

    #58

    Vintage photo booth images showing a man and child having fun, capturing a moment from history.

    Father and son enjoying their portraits being taken. Early 1900s

    #59

    Historical artifacts including helmets and containers discovered in a forest clearing.

    German military helmets dug up in France after being buried for over 100 years!

    #60

    Two historical figures in Roman attire sharing a moment in a grand ancient setting.

    1,900 years ago, Emperor Nero shocked Rome twice - first by marrying a young man named Sporus in a lavish ceremony, then by becoming a bride himself in a wedding to Pythagoras

    #61

    Ancient document on a forest floor, illustrating something interesting in history.

    A remarkable 387-year-old handwritten shopping list, dated October 1633, was discovered beneath the floorboards of a London home. Penned by Robert Draper, the letter details various household necessities, including greenfish, pewter spoons, and a frying pan. Now preserved in the National Trust collection, the list reads:
    “Mr. Bilby, I pray provide to be sent tomorrow in the cart some greenfish,
    The lights from my Lady Cranfield’s chamber,
    Two dozen of pewter spoons,
    One great fireshovel for the nursery,
    And the others, which were sent to be exchanged for some of a better fashion,
    A new frying pan,
    Together with a note of the prices of such commodities for the rest.”
    Your loving friend,
    Robert Draper,
    October 1633, Copthall.
    This rare document offers a fascinating glimpse into 17th-century domestic life and the essentials of a well-stocked household.

    #62

    A tall, historical hedge with people walking beside it, under a cloudy sky.

    A 1,200-mile living wall of thorny plants once divided India - the Great Hedge, built in the 1840s by British rulers to stop salt smuggling. After being abandoned in 1879, it vanished into history until an old memoir revealed its existence in 1995.

    #63

    Barefoot children wearing tattered clothes stand outside a whisky shop, a scene illustrating interesting historical events.

    Two young boys. London, 1902

    #64

    Historic ornate fireplace with intricate carvings, surrounded by wooden paneling.

    The fireplace in Little Moreton Hall, constructed between 1504 and 1610 CE, may appear crooked at first glance, but it is, in fact, perfectly straight. The real culprit is the room itself—warped and uneven due to centuries of shifting and settling. Renowned as one of the wonkiest buildings in England, this iconic Tudor manor charms visitors with its distinctive, gravity-defying architecture and crooked charm.

    #65

    Woman driving a 1944 Brogan Doodlebug, a 10 hp vehicle known for its efficiency and historical significance.

    #66

    Aerial view of numerous soccer fields in an expansive park, showcasing an interesting moment in history.

    111 football games played at Hackney Marshes, London in 1962.

    #67

    Vintage and modern photos of a car under a historical rock tunnel in nature.

    Tunnel Rock At Sequoia National Park. 1952 And 2020

    #68

    Vintage car parked in front of an old church, showcasing automotive history with elegant design.

    1925 Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe - 1935 modified edition with extravagant bodywork created by Henri and Joseph Jonckheere

    #69

    Ancient historical map depicting medieval England with detailed regions and river routes.

    A 13th century map of Britain by Matthew Paris – Paris was a Benedictine monk who was well known in 13th century England for writing and illustrating several manuscripts including a number of maps. This particular image of Britain features no fewer than 252 places including 81 cathedrals and monasteries, 41 castles and 33 ports.

    #70

    Intricately detailed historical artifact showcasing scenes from history with figures in a round, ornate design.

    16th century Italian parade shield, depicting ‘The Judgement of Paris’, sculpted by Leone Leoni.

    #71

    Historic building facade showing old architecture with multiple windows and wooden structures.

    Constructed in the early 1500s, Bowhead House stood as a prominent structure in Edinburgh, Scotland. However, in 1878, this historical edifice met its demise when it was demolished. The loss of Bowhead House was deeply felt by the local community, who regarded it as a cherished relic of the old city. The Scotsman edition of 8 February 1878 also lamented the passing of this distinctive architectural marvel, often described as an 'inverted pyramid.' Situated in the Lawnmarket area of Edinburgh, Bowhead House held a significant place in the city's history and its disappearance left a void in the hearts of many.

    #72

    Two women in vintage attire riding an early motor tricycle, showcasing interesting history.

    Two women operating and traveling in a 1902 Lawson's Motor Wheel vehicle.

    #73

    Historic image of Tower Bridge under construction with workers and vehicles present.

    Tower Bridge during construction. London, 1894

    #74

    Antique green glass bottle with intricate carvings and ornate detailing, showcasing something interesting from history.

    Vaseline perfume bottle made by Heinrich Hoffman in Czechoslovakia, 1920s

    #75

    Historical architecture featuring the iconic Hotel Netherland in a vintage cityscape.

    The Hotel Netherland, 1905 New York

    #76

    A man playing the violin, sitting in a room with panel doors and flowers in the foreground, showing something interesting in history.

    Albert Einstein playing his violin

    #77

    Historic window cleaners using tall ladders on a building, with a cart in the foreground.

    A team of smartly dressed window cleaners from the early 20th century

    #78

    Historic gas station with signs showing 9½ cents per gallon plus tax, man refueling car nearby.

    1920s filling station

    #79

    Historical illustration of the Siege of Weinsberg in 1140 showing women carrying their husbands on their backs to safety.

    #80

    Three women in traditional hooded outfits, illustrating an interesting historical fashion moment.

    Portuguese women from the Azores Islands.

    #81

    A shoemaker working at a bench, with tools and a cat, showcasing something interesting from history.

    Shoemaker and his cat. Mid 19th century

    #82

    Mary Ellen Pleasant, 1800s abolitionist, became a self-made millionaire; historical photo showing her thoughtful pose.

    #83

    Historic beach scene with vintage cars and people relaxing by the ocean.

    Daytona Beach, Florida. 1964

    #84

    People skating on a frozen pond, early 20th century, capturing historical moments in winter leisure activities.

    Frozen lake at Roundhay Park, Leeds, UK. 1904

    #85

    A family from history stands barefoot outside a wooden structure, depicting life during historical events.

    A family outside their tent in Missouri. 1940

    #86

    Historic photograph of a young child sitting on a patterned chair, with a serious expression.

    Portrait of a young madam, taken mid 19th century

    #87

    Ancient sword discovered in an archaeological dig, showcasing interesting historical artifacts buried in the ground.

    3000 year old pristine Bronze Age sword discovered in Germany. This is an exceptionally rare find and it is believed to have been used in ceremonies or as a symbol of high status

    #88

    Intact Roman gladiator arena uncovered in Turkey, 1,800 years old, surrounded by trees and rocky terrain.

    #89

    Historical couple in sepia-toned photos, showing an affectionate moment and capturing a piece of history.

    A very happy couple having their portraits taken in the 1890s

    #90

    Medieval castle with moat, illustrating interesting historical waste management practices.

    #91

    Ivory anatomical model showing historical medical practice intricacies, featuring a detailed pregnant figure with removable parts.

    The anatomy of the female body. Depicted in ivory, late 19th century

    #92

    Medieval crossbow and bolts display, showcasing historical weaponry.

    16th Century Swiss crossbow and bolts

    #93

    A historical image of Pocahontas, highlighting her marriage in 1614, pivotal in American history.

    #94

    Ancient decorative battle axe with intricate carvings on dark background, showcasing historical craftsmanship.

    This personal battle axe belongs to Nadir Shah who invaded India and massacred Delhi in A.D. 1739. It is inscribed with verses from the holy Quran, Nadir Shah's name and the title Sahib-i-Qiran. There are only three Sahib-i-Qirans in Mughal history namely Timur, Shah Jahan and Nadir-Shah.

    #95

    Historic portrait of a father holding his daughter, both dressed in 19th-century attire, showing an interesting moment in history.

    Late 19th century portrait of a father and his daughter

    #96

    Historic city street scene with people, old buildings, and laundry hanging across in a bygone era.

    Foot At The West Bow, Edinburgh by Louise Ingram Rayner (1832-1924) watercolour and gouache

    #97

    Historic sketches of lunar phases on ancient manuscript pages.

    Galileo’s Moon Drawings, the First Realistic Depictions of the Moon in History, from 1610

    #98

    Historical photo of a group outside a wooden schoolhouse, showing an interesting moment in history.

    19th Century school, Florida.

    #99

    Ancient skull with rusted sword embedded, showcasing an interesting moment in history.

    A 16th-century female skull from Venice, discovered with a brick lodged in her mouth—a practice stemming from the belief that she was a vampire. This ritual was intended to prevent her from preying on plague victims.

    #100

    Men loading beer crates onto a truck during Prohibition, a significant historical event.

    Truck full of beer crates, at the end of the prohibition. 1933

