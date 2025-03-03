A remarkable 387-year-old handwritten shopping list, dated October 1633, was discovered beneath the floorboards of a London home. Penned by Robert Draper, the letter details various household necessities, including greenfish, pewter spoons, and a frying pan. Now preserved in the National Trust collection, the list reads:

“Mr. Bilby, I pray provide to be sent tomorrow in the cart some greenfish,

The lights from my Lady Cranfield’s chamber,

Two dozen of pewter spoons,

One great fireshovel for the nursery,

And the others, which were sent to be exchanged for some of a better fashion,

A new frying pan,

Together with a note of the prices of such commodities for the rest.”

Your loving friend,

Robert Draper,

October 1633, Copthall.

This rare document offers a fascinating glimpse into 17th-century domestic life and the essentials of a well-stocked household.