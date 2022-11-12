Studying history helps us understand and grapple with complex questions and dilemmas of the present. By examining the past, we get a better understanding of what shaped (and continues to shape) global, national, and local relationships between societies and people.

But as interesting as these processes sound, some people still find them not vivid enough for their time. So, in an attempt to bring more light to this beautiful and intricate subject, we invite you to take a look at the Facebook page 'Historical Images.'

As the name suggests, it shares rarely-seen pictures from days gone by. Whether it's a group of Italian school children crossing a river in the '50s using pulleys, or an American mailman delivering Christmas letters and parcels in the '20s, this page has it all.

More info: Facebook

Children Cross The River Using Pulleys On Their Way To School, 1959, Italy

how parents described going to school

Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On A Unfinished New York Skyscraper? Well Here's The Photographer Charles Ebbets. 9/20/1932

Where's a picture of the photographer that photographed him....?

In 2006, Professor Anna Pegler-Gordon, already talked about visual media being more accessible to students than the written record. Pegler-Gordon's students were saying that images give concrete shape to a world that sometimes seems intangible and they appreciated the immediacy of the image, which often conveys information quicker than a primary document in an unfamiliar language.

However, as valuable as images can be to our learning process, Pegler-Gordon also pointed out that we should be careful about the way we consume them; we should not only pay close attention to an image's production and circulation, but also to the responses of the image's audience, for example. In most cases, this information cannot be learned from the image itself, and supplementary material is needed.
Stoney First Nation Member, Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907

Woman Wiring An Early Ibm Computer Taken By Berenice Abbott In 1948

Woman Wiring An Early Ibm Computer Taken By Berenice Abbott In 1948

Historical Images Report

to compare that to modern day computers is crazy

Ashtrays And Coin-Operated Televisions In The Los Angeles Greyhound Bus Terminal, 1969

For one of our earlier historical pieces, James Jefferies, who is a Ph.D. candidate and Assistant Lecturer at the University of Essex and University of Wolverhampton, said that he always finds images are good to use in seminars as visual stimulants alongside questions for various topics.

"[One of the images I recently used during a seminar about the First World War] showed what appeared to be a British soldier (a.k.a a 'Tommy') sitting in a trench surrounded by bodies with a look of forlorn disillusionment," Jefferies then told Bored Panda." I played students a clip of the opening titles in which this image is used and asked my students for their thoughts."

"They said how strong it was and that it emphasized the notions of the futility of the First World War. I then showed them that the image was actually an altered composite image that was taken from an original image of Irish troops in July 1916. In the original picture, the soldier is surrounded by smiling comrades and his facial expression now, in its true context, suggests one of curiosity over having his photograph taken rather than forlorn and disillusionment," Jefferies explained. "Now, not only does this raise questions about why the image was altered and how this fits into the public perception of the First World War in the 1960s but it also makes you question yourself when presented with images. You start to think about the context."
Mailman Poses With His Heavy Load Of Christmas Mail And Parcels. Chicago, USA. 1929. Colorized

That present on the back looks like an official Red Ryder carabine-action 200-shot range moled air rifle. Someone's gonna shoot their eye out!

Former Slave, Author And Activist Frederick Douglass With His Musician Grandson Joseph Douglass In 1894

amazing man, frederick douglas. i will always have respect for him.

Piano Designed For People Confined To Bedrest. UK, 1935

If it falls on you, you will experience permanent bed rest

Authorities have long understood the power of visuals as well. "I think in politics, whether that be governments, parties, and such, most use images to convey a message and also to influence an emotional response with people," Jefferies said.

"An example that comes to mind is a poster by the UK Conservative Party from the 1979 election campaign in the UK showing queues of people outside an employment office sign with words above saying 'Labour Isn't Working.' This poster and image struck a huge chord on the back of the period known as the 'winter of discontent' which had seen large numbers of strikes and rising unemployment. The image itself is fabricated but chimed into a feeling of disillusionment over the Labour government's handling of the crisis led by James Callaghan."
The Great North Dakota Blizzard, 1966

My dad was a kid when this blizzard hit! The only way they could get out of their house was to crawl out of a second story bedroom window!

Community Grocery Store Owner, Harlem, New York, 1940

Prices went up a little since then.

An American Serviceman Shares His Rations With Two Japanese Children In Okinawa, 1945

May 1922: 78-Year-Old Robert T. Lincoln (Son Of Abraham Lincoln) Is Helped Up The Steps At The Dedication Of The Lincoln Memorial In Washington D.C

That must have been an incredible moment for him.

Jefferies thinks the poster also played a part in Margaret Thatcher coming to power in 1979 and pointed out it has since been adapted and parodied by satirists and other political parties.

"The poster seems to have embedded itself into the collective public memory and it's really fascinating to think about how one simple image can have long-lasting effects and also be used as a representation of that period of history," Jefferies explained.

In 2012, during the United States Presidential Election, the Republican Party even used a variation of the poster, with the slogan 'Obama isn't working' instead of 'Labour isn't working.'
A Motor Home In 1922

Live ins.... You're gonna get a lot of live ins.

An Immigrant Family Arriving At Ellis Island In 1904

There's an epic novel just begging to be written here.

Serving A Snack On Scandinavian Airlines Flight, 1969

Children Playing On Playground Equipment In Dallas, Texas, 1900

"With anything history-related, and I think this a good practice to have with most things, do check the source!" Jefferies said.

"All good and reputable accounts will refer to the catalog number of the archives, museum or such, about where something is taken from. We're in an age of photo editing software which is improving all the time but if a catalog number is provided, you can check the original content."
1945: The Day Daddy Came Home. Gunner Hector Murdoch Had Been Gone Over Four Years, Most Of It As A Prisoner Of War In Singapore. His Wife Rosina And Son John Hadn't Known If He Was Dead Or Alive. He Got Home On His Birthday

Their faces are priceless

Mother Teaching Children Numbers And Alphabet In Home Of Sharecropper. Transylvania, Louisiana. Jan. 1939

Barcelona, Spain In 1906. Sagrada Familia Basilica In An Early Stages Of Construction

College Dorm Room In 1910 (University Of Illinois)

Whew! That's a really hot girlie pic, not only ankles, but knees too! 😍

The historian said sources such as the Imperial War Museum, National Archives, Time, etc. are well-known and reputable places.

"It's always good to get an idea of what is trustworthy, so ask around. Soon, you'll pick up how to look at images and what to look for. I'd definitely say checking its citing saying where it's come from with a catalog number is a good start. Of course, photographs have been manipulated since photography was invented, but experts can usually spot these fakes and this will be accounted for in catalogs. It's all part of the fun of research!"
Ukrainian Restaurant In The U.S. Celebrates The Death Of Joseph Stalin, 1953

Now, soon, we gotta celebrate the death of Putin...

William Harley And Arthur Davidson, 1914

I've got little ceramic figurines of them and their first workshop in my Christmas village.

2,200-Year-Old Hellenistic Theatre In Laodicea, Southwestern Turkey, After Recent Excavation

imagine sitting in one of the rows and watching a performace, so cool

Inuit Man Warms His Wife’s Feet. Greenland, 1890's

I have the same job except for some reason my wife's feet are colder a and she waits until I'm asleep.

Jefferies added that sometimes people can be put off by history, thinking it's just memorizing dates and spending an eternity in cold archives. But that's not necessarily the case. "In reality, it's about using a multitude of sources, such as images, to understand that the past is not so far away and that these people felt the same things we did," he explained.
A Kid's Reaction To Meeting Andre The Giant (1970's)

You can almost hear the excitement of that little guy

A Woman Walks Through Berlin During The Battle Of Berlin, May 1945

Manhattan In 1851 And Today

1946 vs. 2021 - Poznań, Poland

Cowboys Having A Drink In Old Tascosa, Texas, 1907

Two Women Working As Ice Deliverers Carry A Large Block Of Ice. September 1918

While the men were away at war, one presumes.

Log Driving In Glens Falls, New York, 1907

Great. Now I have “The Log Driver's Waltz” goin’ round and round in my head. Haha

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Making Of The First Godzilla Movie, 1954

Farmer And Sons Walking In The Face Of A Dust Storm. Cimarron County, Oklahoma. April, 1936. Photo Talen By Arthur Rothstein

New Parents Of Quadruplets, Late 1880s

Wow, what were the survival odds for the mom and all the babies back then?

Four Generations, Circa 1905

It’s kinda hauntingly beautiful

Ceramic Water Pipes Found Near Epang Palace. China. From The 5th-3rd Century BC

Detroit, Michigan In 1882 And 2017

Weird how the ugliest one is still standing.

Berlin, Germany, 1985-2018

A Boy And His Owl, 1933

here i was thinking i was cool, my guy over here has an OWL on his head

People At Daytona Beach In Florida, United States In 1904

Four Young Women Playing Volleyball On Stilts At The Beach In Venice, California, 1934

So.. so many questions

Veterans Of Four Different Wars From The Same Town Of Geary, Oklahoma, 1940s

This is not something that should be generational 😔

The Swedish Warship Vasa. It Sank In 1628 Less Than A Mile Into Its Maiden Voyage And Was Recovered From The Sea Floor After 333 Years Almost Completely Intact. Now Housed At The Vasa Museum In Stockholm

i would love to go see it! looks awesome ngl

Sir Winston Churchill, In 1895, Age 20

I no longer am grossed out by the stories of his habitual nakedness.

Newcastle Castle, UK - 1895 To 2022

New York City Street Scene, 1900

King George V And Tsar Nicholas II 1890s

"If your family tree is more like a wreath, you might be a redneck"

A Statue Of Anubis In Tutankhamuns Tomb, Taken During Carter Expedition (Photo Taken In 1922)

Nov 4, 2022 was the 100th anniversary of its rediscovery.

A Roman Mosaic Depicting A Fish. 1st Century CE

A Mother With Her Children, 1,800 Years Ago. Alexandria, Roman Egypt

Australian Soldiers After Their Release From Japanese Captivity In Singapore, 1945

That's horrifying. What war can do to people...

1925 Drexel Institute Girls’ Rifle Team. Philadelphia, USA

A Couple Of Victorian Travellers, 1890s

A Chippewa Indian Named John Smith Who Lived In The Woods Near Cass Lake, Minnesota Claimed To Be 137 Years Old Before He Died In 1922. Photo Taken In 1915

Female Worker Bottling Ketchup At The Heinz Factory. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,1897

A Man Standing On The First Cables During The Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge, 1935

A Fake Rooftop Suburb That Hid A Whole Wwii Airplane Factory Underneath, 1944

Inside Of A Railroad Car Made By The Pullman Company, 1890s

The rich living well has been a thing since the beginning of time. Wasn't right them & isn't right now.

US Marine In Vietnam 1960s

