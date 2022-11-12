For one of our earlier historical pieces, James Jefferies, who is a Ph.D. candidate and Assistant Lecturer at the University of Essex and University of Wolverhampton, said that he always finds images are good to use in seminars as visual stimulants alongside questions for various topics.

"[One of the images I recently used during a seminar about the First World War] showed what appeared to be a British soldier (a.k.a a 'Tommy') sitting in a trench surrounded by bodies with a look of forlorn disillusionment," Jefferies then told Bored Panda." I played students a clip of the opening titles in which this image is used and asked my students for their thoughts."

"They said how strong it was and that it emphasized the notions of the futility of the First World War. I then showed them that the image was actually an altered composite image that was taken from an original image of Irish troops in July 1916. In the original picture, the soldier is surrounded by smiling comrades and his facial expression now, in its true context, suggests one of curiosity over having his photograph taken rather than forlorn and disillusionment," Jefferies explained. "Now, not only does this raise questions about why the image was altered and how this fits into the public perception of the First World War in the 1960s but it also makes you question yourself when presented with images. You start to think about the context."