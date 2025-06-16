ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t hum while holding your nose. An interesting fact? Debatable, but certainly something you can use to break the ice or perhaps win a bet if you play your cards right. That being said, just one fun fact isn’t all that useful, so might as well equip yourself with more.

We’ve gathered some of the most interesting facts shared by this Instagram account. So get comfortable, take some notes to be properly equipped for your next trivia night, upvote your favorites and add your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

More info: Instagram