93-year-old Ruth Gottesman, widow of billionaire investor David Gottesman, is donating $1 billion to make tuition free at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where she once taught. Her husband left her a portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway stock with one request: “Do what you think is right.” Starting this August, all students will attend completely tuition-free.
The real-life horse behind DreamWorks’ Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron was a Kiger Mustang named Donner. He was chosen for his beauty, strength, and expressive movement—perfect for bringing the wild West to life on screen.
After the film, Donner (renamed Spirit) was released into a 300-acre sanctuary as an ambassador for his breed. He now lives freely, making friends and helping raise awareness about protecting wild mustangs.
Born on May 8, 1995, Spirit just turned 30 years old.
A Memorial for the Internet’s Most Famous Dog.
In Sakura, Japan, a special place now honors Kabosu, the Shiba Inu behind the legendary Doge meme.
Located in Chiba Prefecture, the memorial features a statue of Kabosu, surrounded by flower fields and a scenic windmill. Nearby, you'll also find manhole covers decorated with her face and a commemorative Doge Card for visitors.
After Kabosu’s passing in May 2024, this site has become a must-visit for fans who want to celebrate her legacy. From a random 2010 photo to internet history, Doge will always be remembered.
Much wow. Very memorial.
Hate that this beloved meme has been turned into a derided effort by the American government to eviscerate essential services in our homeland and abroad.
In Nepal, there's a festival just for dogs called Kukur Tihar! It’s part of the five-day Hindu celebration of Tihar, similar to Diwali.
Kukur Tihar happens on the second day and honors dogs for their loyalty and protection. People place flower garlands around their necks, mark their foreheads with red tika, and serve them tasty food as a thank-you.
Both pets and strays are celebrated equally during this beautiful tradition.
The 52-hertz whale is a unique creature that sings at a frequency of 52 Hz, much higher than most whales, whose songs fall between 15 to 25 Hz.
This solitary whale was first discovered in 1981, but for years, its calls went unanswered because no other whale could understand its song.
In 2010, scientists revisited the whale’s calls and were surprised to hear that the 52 Hz song was coming from two different locations at once. This discovery suggests that the whale may no longer be alone and could have finally found another whale that speaks its language
Meet Pando, a giant organism in Utah's Fishlake National Forest. The name means "I spread" in Latin, and for a good reason—it's not just a forest, but a massive colony of genetically identical trees, all connected by one root system!
This clonal colony of quaking aspens has over 47,000 stems and weighs around 6,000 tons, making it the heaviest living organism on Earth. While it grows without seeds, its genetic uniformity makes it vulnerable to disease and pests. But still, it's an incredible example of nature’s unique ways of growing and thriving!
Ronald Read, a janitor and gas station worker from Vermont, never earned more than $45K a year—but quietly built an $8 million fortune through decades of smart investing.
He lived simply, wore flannel shirts, drove a used car, and reinvested every dividend from stocks like Johnson & Johnson, CVS, and JP Morgan.
When he passed at 92, he donated $6M to a hospital and $2M to a local library.
His story proves that patience, consistency, and time can build real wealth—no high salary needed.
Studies show that kids with intense interests—like a deep love for dinosaurs—may have higher intelligence.
Research from Indiana University and the University of Wisconsin links these passions to better focus, stronger problem-solving skills, and advanced language development.
Basically, that dinosaur-obsessed kid might just be a future genius.
My oldest has a fascination for organs (the instrument) en old churches since he was 2. And with fascination, I mean FASCINATION. Like wanting to visit every old church in every city or town we vist. (Europe, we have a.lot), naming organs just by sight, and don't get me started about the bells. He loves church bells. Lucky for him, a lot of people do and youtube is full of videos of ringing bells. Every lego build represents some church. We don't read bedtime stories anymore, but non-fiction books about medieval churches and other (natural) history. His teachers also told me that he is very smart in this way, he remembers everything he learns about things he is interested in. He might be gifted. He sucks at math though :D I don't mind, or care. He's my little man, and i love him just as he is.
The FDA just announced it’s phasing out seven artificial food dyes by the end of 2026. The list includes Red 40, Yellow 5 and 6, Blue 1 and 2, Green 3, and Red 3 — all commonly found in candy, cereal, snacks, and drinks.
Health experts say these dyes could be linked to behavioral problems in children and even potential DNA damage. Some of them are already banned in other parts of the world.
The goal is to swap them out for natural options like butterfly pea flower and other plant-based colorings. While some food companies are on board, others say the timeline is too aggressive and might cause price hikes or product shortages.
States like California and West Virginia have already started banning some of these dyes in school meals, and more states may follow.
Of all the crazy shtuff Kennedy has done, this is something I don't have a problem with.
Turns out, chocolate might be good for your brain! Studies suggest that dark chocolate, rich in cocoa flavanols, can improve memory, focus, and overall brain function by increasing blood flow to the brain. While regular chocolate consumption has been linked to better cognitive test performance, it's not a guaranteed way to boost your scores. As always, moderation is key for the best benefits.
Iceland is the only country in the world with zero native mosquitoes.
Despite having wetlands and mild summers, the island’s strange climate disrupts the mosquito life cycle. The constant freeze-thaw pattern stops larvae from developing, making it impossible for them to survive.
Occasionally, one sneaks in—but none have ever stayed for long.
If you have a chance to visit, being mosquito-free isn't the only reason to do it! Awesome country!
While cleaning her glass-bottom boat in Michigan’s Cheboygan River, Captain Jennifer Dowker found a green bottle with a handwritten note from 1926 inside.
The message asked the finder to contact George Morrow and share where it was found.
Dowker posted it online, and it went viral—leading to George’s daughter, who confirmed it was her late father’s handwriting.
A 100-year-old message in a bottle ended up reconnecting generations and touching hearts around the world.
Unlike us, penguins don't enjoy long naps—they prefer taking short rests throughout the day. Each nap lasts only seconds or minutes, but together they can add up to 1,000 micro-naps in 24 hours. Some even say they could take over 10,000 naps a day if you count the really quick ones!
This behavior helps them stay alert and ready to react if danger strikes, like a predator approaching. It’s also a smart survival tactic in their harsh, cold environments where protecting their group is crucial.
Penguins are the true masters of the "power nap."
Brendon Grimshaw turned a deserted island into a wildlife paradise.
He planted over 16,000 trees, protected endangered tortoises, and gave rare birds a home.
Even after a $50 million offer, he refused to sell—choosing nature over money.
Today, Moyenne Island is a national park—living proof of one man's vision and dedication
It's official! New York State will now consider your dog as a legitimate witness to your wedding.
We've all seen plenty of weddings where the couples' dog is a part of the bridal party. Heck, I've even been to a few where a dog served as Best Man!
Recognizing that many dog owners consider their pups to be more like family than pets, their 'babies' even, New York has approved a law that allows a dog's paw print to be stamped onto a marriage certificate.
And wait till you hear THIS. The law doesn't just apply to pets of the canine variety. If you're marrying in the state of New York, and you so wish, your cat, hamster, or even rabbit can serve as an official witness.
New York is now the 29th state in America to allow pets as wedding witnesses.
A study published in the Journal of Family Psychology shows having a sister improves mental health and boosts self-esteem – plus, it can actually make you a better person.
The data backs this up, with a 2010 study published in the Journal of Family Psychology saying sisters boost our mental health, improve our social skills, and give us the confidence to be more independent.
LOL - I was such a t**d to my brother ... maybe it made him a stronger person?
Kansai International Airport in Osaka has gone 30 years without losing a single bag.
Opened in 1994, it handles millions of suitcases each year with strict checks and detailed airline manuals.
The result? Eight-time winner of Skytrax’s Best Airport for Baggage Delivery—and it’s gearing up for 37.3 million Expo 2025 travelers.
Dogs Lose Sleep Over Stress Just Like Humans
A study found that dogs struggle to sleep when stressed, just like people.
Researchers observed 16 dogs after good and bad experiences—fun activities like fetch vs. short separations from their owners.
Brain scans showed stressed dogs had lower sleep quality and woke up sooner. Interestingly, they also fell asleep faster, a phenomenon called “stress-induced sleep.”
A study has found that men spend an average of seven hours a year hiding in the bathroom—not for hygiene, but for some peace and quiet.
The research, polling 1,000 men, shows that the bathroom is a refuge from daily stresses like demanding partners, kids, and chores. Many also use the time to scroll through their phones in peace.
However, interruptions are common—about one in ten visits gets disrupted. This highlights the need for personal space in busy households.
It feels like this number should be significantly higher - especially for parents of BOTH gender
A new report reveals a harsh truth: minimum wage workers in the U.S. can't afford rent—anywhere.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, there isn’t a single state, city, or county where someone working full-time at minimum wage can afford a modest two-bedroom apartment.
It gets worse: a one-bedroom is only affordable in 7% of U.S. counties—just 218 out of over 3,000.
The rent crisis is real, and it’s pushing low-income workers to the edge. Affordable housing isn’t just a want—it’s a growing national need.
And current US statistics show that recent college grads aren't finding jobs like they used to. So strapped with debt, with no work history, with only a certificate saying they graduated, and only low-wage jobs available ... how are these kids going to make a life for themselves?
Surprisingly, choosing two burgers instead of a burger with fries could be a healthier option. Nutritionist Emily Field explains that you get more protein while consuming less fat and carbs. A typical fast-food burger has 17g of protein, 10g of fat, and 40g of carbs. Fries, on the other hand, are high in unhealthy fats and carbs with little protein. By swapping fries for a second burger, you boost protein for better satiety and muscle maintenance, while cutting down on unhealthy fats and carbs.
In Kenya’s Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy, a lone male giraffe with leucism—the last of his kind—roams under watchful eyes.
He lost his mate and calf to poachers, but now conservationists have fitted a GPS tracker to his ossicone, sending hourly location updates to rangers to protect him around the clock.
A heartbreaking loss—and a hopeful step for tech-powered wildlife protection.
For the first time, the United States has surpassed Colombia, ranking second in the world for the highest number of Spanish speakers—now over 57.4 million!
A recent report from Instituto Cervantes highlights that the global Spanish-speaking population has surpassed 600 million, solidifying Spanish as the second most-spoken native language worldwide.
While Spanish continues to grow in the U.S. due to migration and the Latino community, experts predict a peak in 2066 at 682 million speakers before a gradual decline. Meanwhile, Spanish is gaining popularity in Europe, overtaking French in schools, but facing challenges in higher education in the U.S.
Good news for food lovers! Moderate consumption of dark chocolate, cheese, and red wine may support longevity.
Dark chocolate: Packed with flavonoids for heart & brain health.
Cheese: Strengthens bones & supports gut health.
Red wine: Rich in resveratrol, promoting heart health & reducing inflammation.
Everything in balance, of course!
German startup Tomorrow Bio is offering a chilling new service—literally. For $200K, they’ll cryopreserve your whole body, or just your brain for $80K, in hopes that future technology can bring you back to life.
Once death occurs, your body is cooled to -198°C and placed in biostasis, halting all biological processes indefinitely. So far, six people and five pets have been preserved, with 650+ clients signed up.
Same nonsense, different decade. These schemes have all failed in the past to preserve anything.
Friendships lasting over seven years are built on trust, shared memories, and mutual support. These long-term connections offer emotional security, even without constant contact. Studies show that true friends provide guidance and understanding, leaving a lasting impact on our lives.
I've known one of my friends since 1983, another since 1995.
River Monsters wrapped up in 2017 after nine seasons of epic hunts for the world’s most mysterious freshwater creatures. Hosted by Jeremy Wade, the show explored legendary fish tied to local myths across the globe.
But the show didn’t end due to low ratings. Wade said the mission was complete—they had found and documented most of the major “river monsters.”
Instead of repeating stories, they decided to go out on top and protect the show’s legacy.
Spain has ordered Airbnb to remove nearly 66,000 listings to address the growing housing crisis.
The goal is to reduce tourist rentals and protect affordable housing for residents.
The abandoned Church of St. George in Luková, Czech Republic, has an eerie charm like no other. Built in 1352, this Gothic church was once a beautiful place of worship. In the 1960s, the roof collapsed during a funeral, causing the locals to believe the church was cursed. Over time, it was abandoned and eventually closed due to lack of funds for repairs.
To revive interest in the church, local artist Jakub Hadrava created a haunting installation of ghostly figures sitting in the pews, symbolizing the Sudeten German community that once prayed there. The chilling display has drawn international visitors, and thanks to donations, the church is now set to be restored.
Did you know that just the scent of your partner’s shirt can reduce your stress levels? A recent study by UBC revealed that women who sniffed their partner’s shirt felt calmer and had lower cortisol levels, even before and after stressful tasks.
Interestingly, the scent of a stranger’s shirt increased stress, suggesting that your partner’s scent provides a sense of comfort and security. So, if you’re feeling anxious, maybe reach for their shirt next time they're away. It could help you relax!
A Belgian man was acquitted of drunk driving after a court accepted his rare medical condition, auto-brewery syndrome (ABS), which causes the body to produce alcohol internally.
The court in Bruges ruled in favor of the unnamed man, after three independent doctors confirmed the diagnosis. Ironically, the man works at a brewery, though his lawyer called it an “unfortunate coincidence.”
No signs of intoxication were reported during the incident. Experts explained that while ABS produces alcohol similar to beverages, the effects are less noticeable, especially in people with underlying intestinal issues.
A 17-year-old in Provo, Utah, was arrested for taping fish to ATMs, police cars, and other objects—then posting it all on social media.
Authorities say he’s behind at least 13 incidents, including one where he stuck three trout to a police vehicle. His Instagram account, fish_bandit84, gained over 52,000 followers before being shut down. The bio? “Live, laugh, tape fish on ATMs.”
It’s unclear if he acted alone, but he was arrested in December 2023 and charged with minor property damage—mainly due to cleanup costs.
Other than attention-grabbing, did this have any meaning?
It all started with a photo taken by Shanghai designer Guo Qingshan on Valentine's Day. While hiking in his hometown of Yichang, he snapped a shot of a mountain that looks remarkably like a dog's head, with its snout facing the Yangtze River.
The photo quickly went viral, racking up over 120,000 likes in just 10 days and the hashtag #xiaogoushan on Weibo reached millions of views.
Now, the "Puppy Mountain" has become a tourist hotspot. People share photos of their dogs comparing them to the mountain, while others travel to Yichang to snap pictures with the rock formation and their pets. The viewpoint is located in Zigui County, along the Yangtze River, the third-longest river in the world.
The funny part? Locals had noticed the resemblance before, but only now has the "Puppy Mountain" become a nationwide sensation in China
Friendships formed between ages 15-25 are the most likely to persist throughout life, even with long periods of separation, due to shared identity formation during this critical developmental window.
Spirit Airlines may be known for cheap seats, but now they’re getting the recognition they deserve! With an impeccable safety record, they’re flying high in more ways than one.
A defiant old man, Huang Ping, who refused to leave his home, now lives in the middle of a highway under construction in Jinxi, a town southwest of Shanghai, China, according to The Metro.
Mr Ping admits that he has some regrets for not accepting the government's compensation offer. Despite the offer, he chose to stay in his two-storey house. In response, workers built the motorway around his home, which is set to open in the spring.
The homeowner added, "I regret it a bit."
A recent study shows that friends who tease each other tend to be 3x more honest and loyal.
This playful banter indicates a strong bond built on trust, where both friends are comfortable enough to joke around without taking offense.
In Japan, nightlife culture comes with quiet acts of care—like placing bottles of water around someone who’s had too much to drink
It’s a simple way strangers look out for each other without making a scene. This unspoken empathy reflects Japan’s deep value of social responsibility and respect in public spaces
Tired of screen time overload? More adults are switching to “dumbphones” to take back control.
These basic phones only offer calling, texting, and maybe a map—no social media, no endless notifications.
People who’ve made the switch say their screen time dropped from 9 hours a day to just 20 minutes.
It’s not about going backward—it’s about being present, lowering anxiety, and reclaiming focus.
I have a flip phone because I can no longer afford a landline. I make calls. I receive calls. I have voice mail. That's it. No text, no map, no nothing. I like it that way. I treat the phone as a landline and leave it in the house when I go out.
Feeling stressed? Look at something green.
New research shows that the color green can reduce anxiety, lower your heart rate, and even boost focus and creativity.
Whether it's a walk in the park, green-tinted glasses, or just a leafy view — green helps calm the mind by connecting us to nature.
Even short exposure can ease pain and tension during medical procedures. Science says: green is good for your brain.
Summertime in Georgia, US is green, green, green. Just walking out to look at my yard and garden, listening to the bugs and birds, can make me feel infinitely calmer.
A new study just confirmed what a lot of us already knew.
Listening to women = better decisions.
Research from McMaster University looked at insights from industry leaders and found that teams with female leadership made smarter, more balanced calls.
Translation: when women are at the table, the results speak for themselves.
Turns out, enjoying dark humor might actually mean you're smarter.
A study from the Medical University of Vienna found that people who laughed the most at dark, morbid cartoons scored higher on both verbal and nonverbal intelligence tests. They also tended to have more education and better emotional control.
Meanwhile, those with average IQs or mood issues didn’t find the jokes as funny—or even understand them fully.
So, if you chuckle at the darkest punchlines... it might say more about your brainpower than your sense of humor.
This incredible garden, built with over 792,000 bricks, spans 380 square meters and features 58 varieties of LEGO flowers, including roses, sunflowers, cherry blossoms, and orchids. The star attraction? A giant Rafflesia, Malaysia's iconic flower, made entirely of LEGO bricks.
But it’s not just a static display! Hidden among the flowers are LEGO animals like butterflies, birds, frogs, and fish. Real plants and natural elements blend with LEGO creations, creating an immersive atmosphere.
Visitors can explore a panoramic dome, take pictures in front of a floral wall, and find fun easter eggs and plant facts. Plus, there are creative workshops with Master Model Builders to learn how to build your own floral LEGO creations.
The Dark Side of Chocolate exposed major issues in the cocoa industry, especially in West Africa. Big companies had promised change—but moved slowly.
When Nestlé refused to watch the film, director Miki Mistrati screened it right outside their headquarters.
The bold move drew global attention.
Nestlé has since taken steps to improve, but many believe there’s still a long road ahead.
In South Korea, there's a unique retreat called "Prison Inside Me," located in Hongcheon, about 100 km northeast of Seoul. Founded in 2008 by Kwon Yong-seok, an ex-prosecutor who worked over 100 hours a week, it offers a place for people to disconnect from the hustle and reflect.
Voluntary "inmates" can choose programs lasting from 24 hours to a week. During their stay, they surrender their phones, wear a uniform, and stay in small, prison-like cells. Meals are delivered through a slot, and each cell includes a diary, a yoga mat, and an emergency button.
Why do people go? South Korea has long working hours (averaging 2,024 per year in 2017), pushing many to seek ways to de-stress and find balance. "Prison Inside Me" helps people reset and find mental peace, with many participants describing it as a "great gift" for self-reflection and gaining new perspectives.
A rare gold LEGO brick has been awarded to employees with 25 years of service at the Hohenwestedt factory in Germany, as well as to a few distinguished business partners.
This special 14K gold brick weighs 25.65g (0.9 oz) and is the same size as the classic 2x4 LEGO brick. With a value of nearly $20,000, it's a unique recognition of loyalty and partnership!
Two years after losing her son Myles in a car accident, Kaci met 7-year-old Saleh, the boy who received Myles’ heart.
Before walking down the aisle, she heard her son’s heartbeat again thanks to a stethoscope Saleh’s parents brought.
Saleh even walked her down the aisle with her dad. Kaci says it was the most “heartwarming” moment she’s had since the accident.
She hopes their story inspires others to consider organ donation.
China has covered thousands of acres of mountain land with solar panels, creating gigawatts of clean energy. These high-altitude installations capture maximum sunlight while avoiding farmland and cities. This project supports China’s goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 and is already breaking global records for solar power capacity.
Jonny Kim's journey is truly remarkable. From Navy SEAL to Harvard Medical School graduate, where he became a doctor, he’s earned multiple honors, including the Silver Star. In 2020, he was selected as a NASA astronaut candidate, reaching even greater heights
The family of Chief John Two Guns White Calf—whose image inspired the former Washington Redskins logo—is asking the Commanders to reconsider their rebrand.
Thomas White Calf, a relative, said the family wasn’t consulted before the logo was removed and feels proud of their ancestor’s legacy. They say the logo wasn’t offensive to them—it was a tribute.
The team is still in the process of working with Native communities to respectfully honor their heritage while navigating the controversy around the former Redskins name
New research shows kids with brothers tend to be more emotionally resilient, confident, and socially skilled.
Why? That sibling bond—whether it’s support, competition, or just always having someone around—helps build self-esteem and emotional intelligence.
Brothers teach you how to handle conflict, express feelings, and show up for others later in life.
So ... referring to the post above about the positive effects of having a sister, is it just good to have a sibling? Kinda think so - they have a shared history no one else can match.
Cuddling offers major health benefits for women, like reducing stress and boosting heart health.
Physical affection, like hugging, triggers the release of oxytocin, the ""feel-good"" hormone that helps lower stress and blood pressure, improving cardiovascular health. Studies suggest women feel these benefits even more strongly than men.
Regular cuddles not only strengthen emotional bonds but also support overall well-being. So go ahead, hug it out!
he Texans might be leaving Houston…
Rumors are swirling that the Houston Texans could be on the move, sparking major concerns among fans. No official decision has been made, but the possibility of relocation is on the table.
A new study reveals that parents with at least one son experience faster cognitive decline than those with only daughters. Researchers analyzed over 30,000 participants and found that memory and thinking skills worsened more quickly in parents of boys—especially those with multiple sons.
One theory? Daughters often provide more emotional and caregiving support, which may help slow cognitive decline.
The Danish Frogman Corps is an elite special forces unit within Denmark’s Royal Navy, created in 1957. Comparable to the U.S. Navy SEALs, they specialize in maritime counter-terrorism, underwater demolition, and recon across land, sea, and air.
Known for their tough selection and stealth skills, Frogmen often join international missions and wear camouflage nets to blend into coastal or wooded areas during operations—helping them stay hidden while observing or closing in on targets.
Running = Anti-Aging?
A Brigham Young University study found that running 5x a week for 30–40 minutes can slow biological aging by 9 years!
This is due to longer telomeres—protective caps on chromosomes that shorten with age. More exercise = slower aging.
A 2018 study from Goldsmiths, University of London, found that going to concerts regularly might help you live longer. People who attend live shows at least every two weeks report higher happiness, self-esteem, productivity, and overall well-being. So those concert tickets might be doing more than creating memories they could be boosting your life expectancy.
Who can afford concert tickets every two weeks?
A survey by Cotton USA found that couples who sleep naked are happier than those who wear pajamas or nighties.
57% of nude sleepers reported being happy, compared to 48% in pajamas and 38% in onesies. Expert Stephanie Ratcliffe says it promotes intimacy and openness.
Pigs are more social than we think! From the moment they’re born, piglets start forming strong bonds with others. They often form “best friend” relationships, sticking together through play, rest, and even grooming.
Research shows pigs can recognize individuals, prefer familiar companions, and experience less stress when they have close friends. These bonds aren't just cute—they're crucial for their mental and physical well-being!
Next time you see pigs together, remember: they’re not just hanging out, they’re building lifelong friendships.
Female European common frogs have some clever tricks to avoid unwanted male advances during their busy breeding season!
They use tactics like rolling onto their backs, mimicking male calls, and even playing dead (tonic immobility) to escape risky situations like “mating balls,” where multiple males try to mate with one female, which can lead to drowning or injury.
Women tend to require more sleep than men because of their “complex” brains, according to research.
Scientists found that around 20 minutes more sleep was needed by women compared to men - and said this was thought to be because the female brain works harder during the day.
The study was carried out on a sample set of 210 middle-aged men and women.
""One of the major functions of sleep is to allow the brain to recover and repair itself,"" study author Jim Horne, a sleep expert formerly director of the Sleep Research Centre at Loughborough University, told the Mail Online.
""During deep sleep, the cortex — the part of the brain responsible for thought memory, language and so on – disengages from the senses and goes into recovery mode.""
Back in 2019, researchers at the University of Exeter studied nearly 26,000 urban adults and found something fascinating: those living within 1 km (0.6 miles) of the ocean reported better mental health than those 50 km (31 miles) away.
Even more surprising? The benefits were especially strong for people from lower-income households—suggesting coastal living might help close the wellness gap.
So maybe it’s not just the waves we’re drawn to… maybe it’s the peace of mind
An American travel vlogger has been arrested after illegally setting foot on North Sentinel Island — one of the world’s most off-limits and protected places. 24-year-old Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov reportedly landed on the island, left a coconut and a Diet Coke, blew a whistle to get the tribe’s attention, and filmed the whole thing before being caught. Access to the island is completely banned to protect the Sentinelese tribe, who are uncontacted and extremely vulnerable to modern diseases. Authorities arrested Polyakov and placed him in custody for further investigation. Survival International called the stunt “reckless and idiotic,” warning that even short contact could put the tribe’s lives at serious risk. This comes years after a U.S. missionary was k*lled trying to make contact in 2018.
id you know that a little shopping spree can actually lift your mood?
Buying something—whether it’s a special treat or a long-awaited splurge—triggers the release of ‘happy hormones’ like dopamine and serotonin, giving you a sense of reward and a temporary escape from stress.
This phenomenon, known as “retail therapy,” has psychological benefits when done in moderation.
A 2025 Pew Research Center survey reveals that in the U.S., most people think the ideal age to marry is 27, and to have a first child is 28.
While mid-to-late 20s remain the sweet spot, there’s a growing trend of waiting longer to start families.
Some Tesla owners are going to great lengths to distance themselves from CEO Elon Musk's controversial image. They’re replacing the iconic Tesla logo with badges from brands like Toyota, Mazda, or Audi.
This trend, seen on Reddit, is driven by concerns over vandalism and Musk’s political views. Some owners even add humorous stickers, like "Bought it before Musk went crazy."
It raises an interesting question: Can a CEO’s image really affect how people perceive a brand? Judging by these reactions, it looks like it can.
Research shows that even newborn babies prefer looking at attractive faces.
Studies found that infants spend more time focusing on faces adults consider attractive, suggesting this preference is natural, not learned.
This may be because the brain is drawn to symmetry and average features, which are often seen as attractive.
Couples who feel comfortable farting around each other usually share a deeper bond. It’s a sign of emotional safety and trust—where both people can be their true selves without fear of judgment.
Research shows that many couples hit this milestone within the first few months, right alongside big moments like saying “I love you.”
Being able to laugh at silly or awkward moments, like farting, actually helps strengthen the relationship and build intimacy over time.
Having intimate activity at least twice a week could cut your risk of heart disease by nearly 50%, according to the Massachusetts Male Aging Study.
⠀
Why? It boosts blood flow, lowers stress, and releases feel-good hormones like oxytocin and dopamine — all great for heart health.
⠀
Your heart might just need more love… literally.
Swear a lot? Stay up late? You might be smarter than you think.
A 2015 study found that people who know more swear words also score higher on verbal intelligence—suggesting it’s not about a lack of vocabulary, but deeper language skills.
And in 2010, researchers found that night owls often scored higher on intelligence tests than early birds.
Both habits—cursing and staying up late—may be signs of flexible thinking and cognitive sharpness.
Correlation isn’t causation, but the link is hard to ignore.
our job could be killing you — literally.
A Stanford & Harvard study found that stress from long hours, job insecurity, and lack of control may be as harmful as secondhand smoke — or worse.
📌 50% more likely to report poor health if your job feels unstable
📌 35% higher risk of illness with high work demands
📌 20% increased mortality with long work hours
Bottom line: Prioritizing your mental health at work might save your life.
Ever wondered what your pet is trying to tell you? Advancements in AI are bringing us closer to decoding the vocalizations and behaviors of animals like cats and dogs.
Researchers are using machine learning to analyze animal sounds and body language, with projects like the Earth Species Project aiming to unlock the secrets of animal communication. Meanwhile, apps like MeowTalk can already interpret cat meows with surprising accuracy!
While the technology is still evolving, it could revolutionize how we understand our pets’ emotions and needs.
If you live with your pet long enough, you don't need AI to tell you what it's trying to tell you!
tudies show that a poorly planned vacation can leave you just as stressed (or worse) than before. The key?
Plan at least a month in advance
Go somewhere new (preferably outside your country)
Minimize travel chaos
Get help from a local or travel expert
94% of people returned with more energy after a well-managed trip.
So don’t just take time off—make it count.
Some Marvel fans have noticed that the colors of the Avengers logos seem to match the Infinity Stones. This has sparked speculation that it could be a deliberate design choice, hinting at deeper story connections or future plotlines. However, neither Marvel Studios nor Kevin Feige have confirmed if this was intentional
A new study suggests that eating milk chocolate at specific times could help burn fat and regulate blood sugar in postmenopausal women.
Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the University of Murcia found that consuming 100g of chocolate either in the morning or at night didn’t cause weight gain. In fact, morning chocolate helped burn fat and lower blood glucose, while nighttime chocolate boosted metabolism the next morning. It also reduced hunger, leading to lower calorie intake. Timing your meals matters!
A lot of these were based on junk science, but fun to think about.
