In the old days, people often confused wisdom and erudition. At that time, the whole modern methodology of scientific research had not yet been invented, therefore, whoever knew more scattered random facts about the world around us was sometimes considered a sage.

Now those days are gone, and just knowing a lot of things about everything will only get you through trivia quizzes or might come in handy while playing Jeopardy. But how pleasant it is sometimes to show off one's erudition among friends! And just for such cases, various dedicated Twitter pages - like this one, for example - collect wonderful lists of cool and thrilling facts from here, there and everywhere.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

9points
POST
#2

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#3

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

7points
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nonsense, he rode a dinosaur into battle! /j

4
4points
reply
View more comments

Of course, many of the facts in such collections need detailed proofreading and some are partly taken out of context. For example, the one about George Washington, who never knew that dinosaurs existed. Yes, technically, this is absolutely true, but in reality, of course, people found fossils of prehistoric giants long before Washington - just guesses about whose bones these were, were actually far from the truth.

In many ways, we owe the finds of dinosaur bones to numerous myths and legends about dragons, giants, and other fantastic creatures. And only in 1842, the English biologist Richard Owen suggested the term 'dinosaur' per se. So yes, George Washington didn't really know about the existence of dinosaurs. And he did not know about the existence of Neptune as well - after all, the planet was only discovered in 1846.
#4

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#5

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#6

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

7points
POST

On the other hand, what may seem ridiculous to us is actually of great importance - including scientific too. For example, the book The History and Social Influence of the Potato really exists, and even went through several reprints. And if you think that potatoes have not had any impact on world history, you are clearly mistaken.

In fact, it is enough to recall, for example, the infamous 'Great Famine' in Ireland in 1845-1849, when the potato was the basis of the diet for the poor, and the massive infection of potato crops by pests caused not only famine, but also mass emigration. Mostly to the United States and Canada. To appreciate the scale, just imagine that by the middle of the 19th century, about a quarter of the population of large cities on the east coast of the United States were Irish. And this is just one aspect of the impact potatoes actually had on the history of humanity...
#7

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

6points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Vatican's official holy water is actually Absinthe

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the word dragonflies is not needed here.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#9

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

6points
POST
Itz-Nova
Itz-Nova
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely. Can fully agree

0
0points
reply

Also, pictures like these often make us think and we involuntarily make interesting little discoveries for ourselves - for example, that photo of an old mechanical shopping list dated by the first half of the 20th century presumes that ketchup used to be called 'catsup'. Yes, that's absolutely right - even this early recipe from 1817 calls the sauce 'tomata catsup', and suggests the additions of anchovies and cochineal... By the way, according to this recipe, the resulting prototype of ketchup could be stored for no less than seven years!
#10

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#11

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

5points
POST
Bunnie
Bunnie
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Y does it look like a unicorn to me💀

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#12

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But you do not know which 85% will not happen, so keep worrying about everything.

3
3points
reply
View more comments

By and large, there is a wonderful and fascinating story behind almost any of the pictures in this collection, which Bored Panda has carefully made especially for you. So please feel free to scroll and read to the very end, and in case at least one of these submissions really interests you, we can rightly say that our work was not in vain. Or you could just enjoy simply scrolling and commenting on it, so please don't hold back!
#13

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Planet of the Spiders! "Get your stinkin' pedipalps off me, you damn dirty spider!”

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#14

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

5points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a friendship last for 7 years and then we had to break it off because we grew into different people and couldn’t relate with each other anymore

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

5points
POST
#16

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How long does it take for the light to reach Uranus?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#18

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HOW DARE YOU! Offensive language! It should read "..the official Unaliver for the Pope...he unalived 514 people."

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It might be a good design, but wearing it? You look a bit of a prick.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

4points
POST
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pure evil. Isn't killing them enough?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Which one's which? Clarification required.

2
2points
reply
#22

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

4points
POST
#23

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

4points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Works with man eating Lions as well. Try it if you do not believe me.

2
2points
reply
#25

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

4points
POST
#26

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

3points
POST
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Two_rolling_black_eyes
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is an amazing book. It created a whole new genre of literature related to the history of nutrients and has been highly influential. You can tell it was well received as its at least a second edition, showing its popularity. The book to the left is the same one but doesn't have nice filigree lettering. Second, there is extensive wear on the book showing frequent use. Decades later, it is still considered the best book ever on the impact of a plant on humanity.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

3points
POST
Nikki Sevven
Nikki Sevven
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yesterday, my 2015 iMac warned me that I was running out of application memory, and should close any apps I wasn't using. I only had one app open. It was Chrome...with one tab. I have 8GB of RAM. Corporations are hogging my system resources for tracking to the point that I can't run one bloody app without issues.

1
1point
reply
#28

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But they all happen to live on a different continent to you.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#29

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

3points
POST
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, I did mine when I was 23. Tricky to explain the gap in the CV though.

1
1point
reply
#30

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

3points
POST
#31

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#32

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

3points
POST
#33

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

3points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This was how Richard Feynmann used to invoke lucid dreaming, out of body experiences.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#34

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

2points
POST
Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh I remember the days of fighting to be first, getting it home and firing it up to play your new game for the next 48 hours straight. Now I'm lucky if I can afford the dang thing and you better have good internet because for the next 48 hours straight you'll be installing and updating c**p

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

2points
POST
#36

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

2points
POST
#37

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#38

Interesting-Facts-Page-Twitter

intfactsdaily Report

1point
POST
Nikki Sevven
Nikki Sevven
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You drunk, science? Those memories are how we learn to not make the same mistakes repeatedly.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!