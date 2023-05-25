In the old days, people often confused wisdom and erudition. At that time, the whole modern methodology of scientific research had not yet been invented, therefore, whoever knew more scattered random facts about the world around us was sometimes considered a sage.

Now those days are gone, and just knowing a lot of things about everything will only get you through trivia quizzes or might come in handy while playing Jeopardy. But how pleasant it is sometimes to show off one's erudition among friends! And just for such cases, various dedicated Twitter pages - like this one, for example - collect wonderful lists of cool and thrilling facts from here, there and everywhere.