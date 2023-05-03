Have you ever wondered what the inside of a musical instrument looks like? Well, I did, and I decided to take it one step further by photographing the inner workings of these instruments and transforming them into stunning architectural spaces.

Using exotic probe lenses and special wide-angle macro lenses, I am able to create the illusion of vast, sprawling concert halls within the confines of each instrument. But achieving this level of detail and clarity is no easy feat. In fact, each shot requires me to focus-stack thousands of images to ensure every detail is captured in high definition.

The end result is truly breathtaking - it's as if the instrument has been turned inside out and become its own concert hall. So come take a look at my collection of photographs and get ready to be amazed by the hidden beauty lurking inside every musical instrument.

More info: architectureinmusic.com | Instagram | Facebook