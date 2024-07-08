This is evident in a recent Reddit thread kickstarted by platform user Ferro_Roux . They asked workers to share the secrets and hacks they've learned about industries after starting to work in them, and folks had plenty!

Part of the explanation for these numbers might be the fact that people nowadays demand higher transparency and accountability from companies, which many just cannot provide.

According to the results, while 90% of business executives think customers highly trust their companies, in reality, only 30% of them actually do.

#1 When I worked as a pharmacy tech, I spent a lot of time calling insurance companies and waiting on hold while the world burned around me. One time I got impatient with the voice recognition bot because it kept hearing background noise and made selections impossible so I started cursing it out.



Turns out if you say the F word a few times in a short span, the bot recognizes you as an angry customer and will switch you to a representative real quick. I did this multiple times to a lot of strange looks from my coworkers until I explained the hack.



Quick edit since I'm getting a lot of the same responses:



I now know that you can spam 0 or # to get the same results.

It's a feature being phased out in places.

Shouting representative or operator also works.

#2 I’m a singer, and I book a lot of weddings/corporate/ general gigs, if you come to me directly rather going through an agency, I can plan and run all the music whether you want just me and a guitar to full band and dj for after party,



It can literally save you thousands, some agencies put a 40-60% mark up on my services, and I ask them for more than I’d charge someone privately, it’s crazy



If you’re looking for entertainment, try and contact direct.

#3 I worked at a restaurant and one time the chef burned the apple sauce that was supposed to be served with the pork chop, he put it on the menu as “smoked applesauce” and people loved it.

#4 Many online retailers have what’s called “Cart Abandonment” marketing strategies.



If you put something in your cart and then don’t check out, you’ll likely receive an email or some kind of messaging with a discount code to incentivize conversion.



If you’re gonna buy something online, always at least try adding to your cart and leaving first before buying.

#5 Bartender here. If you're at an event with an open bar or something similar, tip $20 cash on your first drink and introduce yourself to your bartender (if it isn't crazy busy). Give them the cash and say some variation on: "Hey X, good to meet you, my name's Mike. I'm going to be drinking [your drink order] all night. Thanks for taking care of us at this event." Guarantees good service, skipping the line, etc.

#6 Not sure if your homeowner's insurance will cover something? Apply this one simple rule:



> Was the damage caused by a sudden and one-time occurrence?



If the answer is yes, 99% of the time you're covered. If the answer is no, 99% of the time you're not covered. (This advice applies to the US).

#7 I work in IT and can confidently say that providing bribery in terms of food or snack will 100% get your issue taken care of faster and will help you jump the line in the ticket queue.

#8 I worked for Wells Fargo doing customer service on mortgages. If you use the keywords: lawyer, media or government we're trained to escalate you immediately to the highest level of customer service.



background: if you call for a question about your mortgage there are five tiers of representatives.



If you call and say "give me a manager" you'll only get to tier three.



The media/lawyer/government statements get you escalated to essentially tier six, of salaried customer service representatives that will essentially be given a ticket to fully research your complaint and prepare a summary in a complete and total cover your a*s manner. You may not like the result, but they will do enough due diligence on your question so they're comfortable they won't be sued.

#9 Just because you’re on hold doesn’t mean we can’t hear you.

#10 When a car salesman offers you a "premium car care" package, don't buy it. It's a scam.

Say you're buying a new car and I offer you the premium car care package. It'll only cost you X-amount of money per month, but every time you come to the dealership, you get:



*Premium car wash (we hose it down, not a proper car wash)

*Interior detailing and rejuvenation (we use compressed air to make the dust go away, sometimes a man uses a wet paper towel)



*Functions check and clock synchronization (Check if all the lights work, heater and A/C work and set up the clock if it's wrong)

*Summer and winter inspection and free wiper fluid refill, only done once per season. (Check tire tread, visually check tire pressure, look at temperature gauge to make sure car isn't over heating and add water in the summer, tiny amount of wiper fluid in winter, visually inspect brake disks to see they are not scratched by worn out brake pads)

*Assistance when you are on the move (You call us and then we can call a tow truck for you, at your expense, only possible during business hours)



Basically, we charge for simple things you can do yourself. Also if a car dealership sells you a used car and they told you it has been fully serviced... take it to your local mechanic and have it serviced properly.

#11 If you use Libby to download ebooks from your library to your Kindle, you can turn it to airplane mode and keep the books as long as you want. The next person in line is not affected.





Edit: because not everyone wants to illegally download ebooks from sketchy servers in Tuvalu? It's not any easier than what I suggested. .

#12 I used to work in the floral industry. Don't call a large national florist. Look up a local florist in your recipient's area and call them directly. Most have websites to help you choose and you'll save money on delivery and service fees which can go towards a nicer arrangement.



Also, unless you order flowers regularly, the membership/loyalty program is a scam and hard to cancel.

#13 Dog trainer, this is a hack we *want* people to understand.



One reason we can get your dog to do something so fast is because we use a high rate of reinforcement.



Example :

I'm training your dog to walk on leash without pulling, and we practice in your driveway. I feed the dog 20 tiny pieces of food by my knee as we walk to the end of the driveway. The first time a client tries the exercise they may use five.



The mechanics of the exercise look easy, but it takes time to get used to. And when people are practicing on their own they do other things, instead of focus on the exercise. They forget how often they need to reinforce the dog for doing the right thing.



If they do the exercise for two minutes during each walk, with a high rate of reinforcement (RoR) , that may be all it takes. And once the dog starts to learn, you can gradually slow down the RoR.

#14 Name brand packaged salads and generic supermarket branded packaged salads come off the exact same production line, using the exact same raw materials. The difference is just the packaging.

#15 Electric guitars made out of fancy expensive wood will sound exactly the same as guitars made out of cheap wood. The electronics system is what makes electric guitars sound different from one another, not the fancy AAAAA flamed maple top. It’s pure aesthetics.

#16 We design parts for appliances to break in five years. We can make them better but the OEM doesn't want to pay for it. We used to make the same part last 15 years.

#17 Any Marriott booking made partially with points, with a 3-day cancellation policy, can be cancelled the same day of the booking without any fees.

#18 Orchestral violinist. Sometimes we don't play all the notes.

#19 Most industries have retention teams because it costs 10X more to get a new customer than it costs to keep one you have. So if you call up and complain/threaten to cancel every other time they raise your rates they'll probably give you the introductory rate. Just be aware you might have to switch.



edit threaten to cancel added.



edit 2: Another thing I'm seeing a lot is people getting shut down with no explanation. People hang up and call back. Just say you got disconnected you might have better luck with another operator. Yes they take notes, but some reps are more empowered than others. Also feel free to escalate. Make sure you know how long you've been a customer, and how long you've been up to date on your bill.

#20 If you're nice to my receptionist I will find a way to squeeze you onto my schedule. If you're a B then you can have whatever the next available appointment is. If you make the office staff cry you get a certified letter firing you from the practice.

#21 Therapy cash pay rates are negotiable at many private practices if you are uninsured or your insurance does not cover behavioral health.

#22 You can rent a nice casket for the funeral and be buried in a cheaper one.

#23 Paramedic here- keep a list of your medical history, medicines, allergies, health card info and next of kin contact info on a paper on or in your fridge.



It’s a common place for us to look. If you’re incapacitated, we have all the info we need.

#24 You will almost always get a better rate/term on a car loan if you go directly to the finance company. Even if you get the quotes from the dealer and take those quotes to those lenders, you will likely find a better deal.



Always bring your own financing to the car lot. Always.



Source: I work in indirect lending. It is my business to make money off of people who finance at the dealership.

#25 In the tech industry, one 'hack' customers aren't supposed to find out is how much they can save by avoiding brand new releases and instead purchasing slightly older models or refurbished devices. The previous year's model often has nearly identical specifications to the latest release but comes at a significantly lower price. Additionally, refurbished devices are rigorously tested and certified, providing like-new performance with a warranty, making them an excellent cost-effective option. For software, many companies offer free or heavily discounted versions of their products to students, educators, or non-profits, so always check for those discounts before purchasing at full price!

#26 Hotel prices are negotiable. If you go to a hotel and show them a Booking.com or Expedia price for their location that's lower, they can price match. They would also much rather you do it that way because third party websites are a bitch and a half to do anything customer service related.



Booked a king but got two Queens? Good luck on your hour long call with them just to talk to a representative in another country. If the front desk does it, beep bop boop and two seconds later you have a key to a new room.

#27 Sometimes teachers do just pull grades out of their a*s.

#28 Hospital bills are negotiable, to a degree. Always ask for an itemized bill and put some effort into analyzing it.

#29 This was 6-7 years ago so may not be relevant but when I worked at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, the higher ups were so tunnel visioned on positive customer reviews that if there was any problem at all we would write off anything from gas to whole days of rentals. We had a few repeat customers that would catch on and habitually complain about dumb s**t to get parts of the bill discounted. Only a rating of “Completely Satisfied” counted and it was tied to bonus and promotion so a huge incentive to make people happy.

#30 If you know you’re shipping something within a few hours drive of you, always pay for the cheaper shipping option.



The “premium” shipping option is just a markup if you know you’re sending something close by. It will arrive the same day regardless.

#31 Computer engineer here. We ship so many products that have broken features. The product is fused at the factory to disable features that just didn't bake fully before we needed to ship. Every product I ever worked on has a half dozen bugs that we could have fixed if only we had more time and money.



Eventually you have to say "it's good enough" and ship something to make money.

#32 You can do most maintenance on your own car. I’m a professional mechanic and my best resource for information is a quick YouTube search.

#33 I used to work in credit cards. If you disputed a charge for less than $75 (not as fraud), we would just credit you the money. Most the time we wouldnt even investigate it past the initial chargeback. If we didnt win the case you still got your money back.



However if we find out you've figured this out, we would stop giving you the credit unless we won. We've even closed accounts that took advantage of it.



But if you want your money back as a one time thing or whatever, you'd be fine.

#34 **if you do not have health insurance (yayyy america), there are FREE pharmacy discount cards you can get that will DRASTICALLY reduce the cost of your monthly medications.**



i learned about this from my little sister after i had been spending over $100.00 a month on a 30 day supply of generic adderall for 3 years straight after losing my health insurance after i got divorced. now i pay around $12.00.



there are MULTIPLE pharmacy discount cards and they all offer different discounts for different pharmacies, so i have signed up with pretty much all of them.



last year i checked my pharmacy annual spent/savings amount, and i saved over $2000.00 using these discount cards.



just make sure before you pick up your medication that you check online to see which discount card will give you the biggest discount. they often stay the same, but sometimes for some meds, it changes.



**this also applies to PET medications!** a lot of medications prescribed for your pet at your vet's office are human medications that can be filled at your local pharmacy at not only FAR less than the vet's office that marks it up substantially, but you can *also* use one of the pharmacy discount cards on top of it!

#35 Academic here — to get a PDF of a paper you can usually email the author and ask for one, the times I’ve tried this they’ve been happy to share. After checking if it’s available on https://oa.mg of course.





Don’t mess around with formatting your references manually — use something like https://citationsy.com to automate the whole process.

#36 If you buy flights through Spirit at the airport one of the random fees (it's called the user fee or something like that) doesn't apply, so they cost like half as much. I've flown round trip to Chicago for $30, Houston for $45, Miami for $50, etc.

#37 If you or a teenager you know are admitted to a name brand / expensive / *rich* college and their financial aid package isn’t enough, write them and ask them for more money.



Mention the other schools you were admitted to and that you received strong financial packages from them. DO NOT mention specific numbers unless it’s a named scholarship — eg “presidential” or “provost.”



At least five of my students this year got between 10-20k ‘extra’ in scholarship money just by soliciting for it.

#38 Press two for Spanish. 90% of the time the people manning the Spanish lines are bilingual, and the wait times aren’t nearly as long.



This is more like an unethical life hack, but it is true they would prefer you not find out about/do it.

#39 Making an application run in multiple platforms (Android, macOS, Windows, etc) is a huge pain, but what do all platforms have in common? They can all run Chrome, and Chrome can run portable (but slow) code.



So what do developers do?



**Developers write applications as standalone web pages and bundle a whole copy of the Chrome* browser** to view that "web page". The application now takes hundreds of megabytes of storage, eats RAM like candy, and every interaction is massively slowed down because it has to go through so many layers.



The address bar is hidden, and the right click menu is replaced, but it's still a web browser under the hood.



They are basically saving developer time by wasting your time and device resources. That's a big reason why modern applications (Teams, Discord, Spotify, etc) feel so slow.



---



* Technically "Chromium", since it's missing some features like Google account log in. The most popular framework that uses this technique is Electron.

#40 Good audio engineers will have faders/knobs that don't do anything.



When the talent asks for a change that's goofy or makes no sense, we'll adjust that phantom knob and watch them nod their head in approval of their amazing idea.

#41 You don't have to buy solar panels from some door knocker for $20k-$30k. There is absolutely nothing magical or financially superior about what they do.



You can just buy the parts, or a kit, and hire an electrician to install it for about half the "retail" price.

#42 At GameStop, if you get a pre-owned controller and get the warranty, you can come back a year later, get a fresh pre-owned controller and just have to pay the warranty cost again. This used to work with new controllers, but the policy changed.

#43 You can and should get your kid an evaluation for learning disabilities if there is any potential - (many parents want to avoid potential stigma) - but depending on your school district they might not tell you because they don't want to increase their SPED caseload.

#44 I dont work there. This can be a hack to get out of paying a towing fee. I had my car towed to a yard because I stupidly thought it was a different day where I could park. Got my car towed, aware it's my fault so I might as well make this situation a fun one.



Walked into the office with a customer already screaming at the front desk. Waited a whole 5 minutes for them to finish and they finally left. Front desk was just expressionless and were clearly used to it. I came up with a bright face and said, "so if I scream like that, will there be a chance I dont have to pay for the towing?" they all cracked up laughing and we all just went along the convo. Front desk stamped the receipt in front of me and just said, "just read the signs next time bud, we got you for now".



Didnt expect this. But felt so boss when I left.

#45 I'm an auctioneer. I take a 20% cut on anything I auction off for my clients. This is the industry standard, and tax comes on top.



I tell my buyers and my sellers that I take a 20% cut. I take it from both of them. If you buy something for 100€, you pay 123.8€ (plus shipping). And then I tell my client that I sold their item for 100€ and that I get to keep 23.8€ of that, and they get 76.20€.



I honestly hate it, feels hella dishonest to take a cut from both sides. But everybody does it that way, and if I tell either the buyer or the seller that I get a 40% cut, but don't take any cut from the other party, they're gonna tell me to f**k off. So 20% each it is.



Very few people actually seem to realize this. And those who do are surprised and understandably suspicious.

#46 Aquafresh Sensitive Toothpaste is the exact same as Sensodyne toothpaste.

#47 Working at a big insurance company (one of the biggest), they relied on people not calling and complaining. Pretty sure that's where a lot of their profit lived. If you think something is odd, definitely do call, even if you end up on hold forever. It's frustrating as hell, but it can save you a ton of money.

#48 I've been getting stuck in a lot of automated loops here lately... the quick way out I've discovered is saying "past due". Press that, say this - except if your past due... ohhh... if you're paying them they definitely want to chat with you. I'm never past due, but I say this option every time and it gets to someone that can help me. Generally it's the exact same people anyway.

#49 Lean into the bite.



I work in pediatrics and we’re re taught that if a child bites you, lean into it (push whatever part of you they’re biting further into their mouth) because their automatic reaction will be to open their mouth and the risk of them breaking your skin is greatly diminished.



Source: I was just bitten at work

#50 Our physical presence / approach toward the user will sometimes fix the problem they are facing without any additional effort - IT Support.

#51 Just ask customer service for a replacement. Doesn't matter if you didn't buy an extended warranty. Doesn't matter if there was no warranty to begin with. A lot of companies just want to resolve customer complaints quickly and will give you free replacements on request.

#52 As a teacher: set limits with devices and instill a love of reading your children.



Students who read as a hobby *almost always* get good grades and succeed in school and beyond.

#53 I’m a teacher. You can learn ANYTHING you want now from the internet if you have the willpower. Teaching continues to exist because most humans learn best with someone to hold them accountable and human interaction. That said- especially with YouTube, if you have a little patience and aren’t afraid of trial and error, you can literally learn anything.



Add: as many of you pointed out, plenty of room for nuance, and I am speaking very generally. But very interesting discussion so thank you all 👍🏻 There’s probably a balance to be made between situations where we can use our own intrinsic motivation to learn and the moments we recognize our needs for an experienced person in the subject to motivate us and bounce ideas off of. I do sometimes feel a bit guilty that I could be learning literally anything I want and I’m… ahem. Scrolling Reddit. Guilty guilty, I am the reason for my own job security… I also need the accountability at times. .

#54 Don’t buy the first or last year of a car. First year they’re still working out the bugs in the manufacturing process and the last year they’re focused on getting the new model processes working and less attention on the outgoing model. The very best year is the mid-cycle refresh. Processes should be stable by then and the refreshed exterior are such minor tweaks from a manufacturing perspective it’s not affecting quality and as a perk it usually looks better than the original. -Former automotive body process engineer.



EDIT: I’m getting asked a lot as to why the last year would be bad. Yes the large problems have been worked out but in manufacturing there will always be variability that is monitored and either adjusted where the part is made, the parts themselves or the assembly jig to keep things within tolerances. Imagine you have playing cards and you have 3 buddies with hole punches making a hole in the same spot in each card individually with different suppliers and equipment and you have a time limit on how long it takes to make their punch. Over time I’ll guarantee even with a jig they will start to vary. Punch gets worn out, your card vendor this week sent card stock that’s slightly thicker than the others humidity at friend 3’s location caused the cards to swell…



In a model change year the folks that monitor and adjust for variability have tasks for the new model that takes their full attention away from the current model and splits it up. They’re still the same highly qualified people as they were yesterday but they’re being pulled in more directions now. Where I worked we had 1 ultra accurate scanner to measure the entire body to find variability. Guess who got priority on the table? I’ve got 3 portable units to measure smaller parts out on the floor… One’s at a vendor location tracking down a supplier problem the other is figuring out why an a-pillar inner panel in the new model is twisted and I get the s****y one to figure out why the tranny dog leg on the outer panel doesn’t align well with the striker plate. Anyhow, that’s why the last year should be avoided in most cases. These are all generalizations that always have an exception or 3.

#55 I don't work there anymore, but I used to work for a cable internet ISP. You weren't supposed to know this, but when customers complained about slow hardwired speeds, we'd show up and pretend to do something, knowing full well that the issue was our nodes being oversaturated everywhere. But we would never tell you. We eventually introduced something called "Power Boost" to mask the problem by skewing speed tests. Your first 5-20 seconds would be uncapped bandwidth and you would think you were getting a quality product when you weren't.

#56 I work for an airline. I manage the development of the system our call center agents use. "Please" and "thank you" will unlock magical doors of help when you're on the phone with the agents or are at the airport dealing with airport staff. Simple politeness no longer seems to exist in these interactions. I've shadowed agents to understand how they use what my teams develop and I can count on two hands in the 150-200 calls I've listened into over the last year where the caller was polite and acted decently towards the other human on the other end of the line.

#57 IT Support, you can fix 90% of your problems by turning hardware off and on again. Also if you're nice to us instead of being horrible we will fix your problem faster.



Imo Customer Support is not paid enough for all the s**t they have to deal with. Customers are very f*****g rude through the telephone.

#58 If you’re hurt/ill and in a lot of pain, the provider will often ask where you’re at on the pain scale from 1-10, ten being the worst pain of your life.



Don’t ever say 10. For whatever reason, it loses your credibility (or something) and makes it seem like you’re hamming up your pain level.



Instead, say 7-9. Those are all still very real pain levels and make it seem more reasonable. Providers are very likely to alleviate these levels of pain.



I don’t know why this is. As a paramedic, it also works on me. Maybe it’s because d**g seekers will often say 10/10 and so I’m conditioned to thinking that response is nonsense?

#59 If you like to book guided tours while you travel, and you like to do it on Viator, Trip Advisor, or Expedia, you should know that those 3rd party reselling sites take 22-25% of the booking price for themselves. When local tour companies like mine put our tour offerings on their sites we agree to give the sites the lowest price. We cannot post a lower price anywhere, because if it’s discovered that we do we will be removed from the platforms.



Tour companies like mine will JUMP to give you a 10-15% discount if you call us and mention you were looking to book via Viator, Trip Advisor, or Expedia.



You save 10%, we recoup the potential 10-15% that those sites would have taken, and everybody wins!

#60 Former local journalist here.

If you want to know something about your town, or pretty much anything locally, or find something hinky that you want investigated, just call or email them and ask "whats happening with that (insert weird item in city budget/shut down road/cop who got fired)?"



When I was off deadline, i actually loved fielding these questions (they were mainly from old people) and pretty much worked as customer service for the city a lot. I directed people to local programs that would help them, I confirmed the start and proposed end dates of construction and I told people what companies had pulled permits to build that new restaurant on Main street. Local journalists have a WEALTH of knowledge in all departments of what is going on in your city, because they drift between one or the other frequently and we ask the other reporters in the cubicle next to us, too. Theyre your tour guides, social workers, watchdogs and public defenders if you just ask them. They arent doing it for the money(*cries in past due bills*), theyre doing it for the love of their community. They all really embrace the localism aesthetic.



I guess this is sort of a "not supposed to find out" thing because if everyone did it, they'd never get their other work done.

#61 I work for a nation wide steel supply company. We sell the same plate of steel sometimes up to 6 or 7 times. What do I mean by that? Say you need a ring of steel that is 5 feet in outer diameter and 4 feet inner diameter. That leaves 4 feet in the middle being cut out of it. well your not just buying the ring. Your buying the whole piece of steel used to cut that ring out of. The piece that comes out from the middle and the corners are called drops. If you don't request we ship the drop to you then we do not. You get a ring and we get a 4 foot circle of steel to sell again or multiple times if we can keep cutting it.

#62 State Trooper here.



If I pull you over for speeding and you apologize, the odds of you getting a **warning** have just skyrocketed. Redditors like to say "Never admit to it because they'll use that against you." I have never needed what the driver said for a guilty verdict. In fact, I've never even used what they've said. I've been in court a hundred times and never lost a speeding ticket case.



The point of the ticket is to change your behavior. If you acknowledge your behavior was bad, then I'll believe there's a chance you'll change your behavior without needing the ticket.

#63 Telemarketer (shush, it puts food on the table). If you say "Put me on your do not call list", or "take me off your calling list", and if the company is based the USA, they are legally obligated to take your number off the list of numbers they call.

#64 If you have a hotel reservation arriving tomorrow, but with a two-day cancelation policy -- and you have to cancel....



Reschedule it instead for a week out.



Then later, call back and cancel since you're outside of the policy.

#65 Don’t take a filthy car to a mechanic. Clean cars are always treated better.

#66 Animal Medicine. Just because you put clothes on your pet doesn’t make him your child. Please don’t spend more money than you can afford. Even if we manage to get your 14 year old dog through cancer, you still have a 14 year old dog. You should not make your pet suffer because you feel sad, Fido isn’t enjoying life let him go.

#67 Delivery driver here



Not much of a ‘hack’ but loads of people don’t seem to know this. If you create an account with the courier who’s delivering your parcel, when logged in you can set up a ‘safe place’ where we can deliver your parcel to if you’re not at home. We’ll follow the instructions and leave it wherever you want us to (Within reason, of course)



You can probably also do it from the tracking link, but with an account it’ll be set up for every single delivery to your address automatically. Makes both our lives an awful lot easier!

#68 If you actually do your home exercise program you won't have to pay for as many physical therapy appointments, because it actually helps you.

#69 If you're in credit card debt, a lot of companies will allow you to negotiate a better interest rate if you agree to start making payments. You'll save a TON of money on interest and you're credit score won't take a hit from missing a payment. It will likely increase your credit utilization but that's just temporary and isn't as bad. I was out of work for a bit due to medical reasons and put my life on a credit card (that is what they are for after all). I let my card go overdue, called in and told them the situation and said I couldn't afford the minimum payments. They set me up with lower payments with an interest rate that was like 15% APR lower than it would have been if I just let it sit on my card. .

#70 For the US only... Accuweather, along with the vast myriad weather apps, really just uses data provided for free by the Nation Weather Service. Oh sure they have forecasters but no way do they have enough for every county and forecast, most really just give overall forecasts for general areas. Instead of saying, "My app is more accurate," actually go find your local NWS office, and you can find a more specific forecast for your area that will tend to be more accurate overall. And remember, what the NWS literally gives away for free these companies want to monetize and have you pay subscription fees for what already is free weather data...



Edit: got messaged a cool question regarding why your local NWS would be more accurate. A NWS office will have employees from that region who focus not just on synoptic (large scale forecasting) but also local patterns and their affect on weather that you just can not get from a lot of the paid apps. A majority of the apps will literally just take the data from a single weather model. While NWS uses what are called ensembles that give multiple outputs that they can use to not only analyze the agreed upon patterns, but deduce the most likely outcome before making an official forecast. In the immortal words of the great Bill Paxton those apps are “in it for the money not the science.”.

#71 A CT scan is significantly cheaper if scheduled (outpatient) instead of at the ER. Like 5x to 10x cheaper. Like $5000 vs $600.



It might even use the same CT scanner, the same doctor. The report might take an hour instead of a half hour to get completed.



And "my foot has been hurting for a week, I don't know why" is not an emergency. Go through your regular PCP and have them order your x-ray.

#72 In Real Estate if you want to buy a house in the area, call the local agents and tell them that you want to SELL a house in the area and give some made up details and ask for a ballpark figure. You will get close to the asking price.

#73 If a beer doesn’t turn out quite how you wanted it to, just turn it into something else. Sometimes that’s just calling it something else, sometimes that’s adding something to it. Not every habanero stout and coffee blonde were meant to be those beers.

#74 "Premium tire" filling using nitrogen instead of atmospheric air has almost no research to back it up. There is basically no difference between the two, it's just a way for tire shops to charge you an extra $50. I MUST NOW ADD THAT I AM WELL AWARE OF THE DIFFERING EXPANSION FACTORS OF AIR AND PURE NITROGEN, AND THAT NITROGEN CAN BE BENEFICIAL IN CERTAIN APPLICATIONS. HOWEVER, THE DIFFERENCE IS NEGLIGIBLE FOR MOST PEOPLE WHO DO NOT DRIVE RACE CARS, OR FLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES. THAT IS WHY I COMMENTED. MOST PEOPLE ARE UNAWARE OF THIS AND DO NOT NEED TO PAY FOR PURE NITROGEN IN THEIR '05 SHITBOX CIVIC. RANT OVER.

#75 In medicine, if you tell your primary that your previous PCP ordered a test, gave you a medication, placed a referral, etc., and that you need to have it represcribed/ordered again, you can get your primary to order or at least consider ordering damn near anything. At least if it's not a controlled substance or an expensive unusual diagnostic study.



The problem is that offices absolutely suck at transferring their records to each other, and confirming that story takes a huge amount of time.



For example, if you have knee pain and tell me that your primary diagnosed you with a specific knee issue years back and that you went to PT and it felt better last time, and I'm sitting in your chart not able to find any record of that, will I spend 10+ minutes of time trying to hunt down previous records to confirm this history, obtain reports from physical therapy about the specific exercises you were doing and any imaging studies you had and whatever else? Will I have you come in for what as far as I can tell is an appointment to reassess a known diagnosis that someone else already appropriately diagnosed and treated? Or will I click a button that takes 5 seconds to get you the appointment with PT that you want that solved your issue last time, completely unaware that the history I was given was completely fabricated? The reality for something benign like a visit to PT is that there's just not enough time to do anything besides send that order and move on.

#76 Call the nurse line on the back of your insurance card before you go to the ER. If the nurse tells you to go to the ER, insurance will/should have to bill as a covered claim. If the nurse does not recommend ER and you still go=big bill.