Beneath the surface of the ocean lies a world few ever get to see. Some photographers make it the central focus of their work, diving deep below to explore the life hidden from those of us on land—and to share it through powerful imagery.

Rachel Moore is an award-winning underwater photographer, ocean advocate, and sailor currently living in French Polynesia. With more than 20 years of diving experience and a strong background in marine biology and conservation, she uses her photography to inspire others to care for our planet and protect the oceans—one image at a time, captured throughout her journey around the world.

Scroll down to discover a selection of stunning underwater images captured by Rachel, and to learn more about the photographer in our exclusive interview.

More info: Instagram | rachelmoorephotos.com | shoprachelmoorephotos.com

#1

Close-up underwater shot of a whale's eye showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders in incredible detail.

    #2

    Shark swimming through a dense school of fish in an incredible underwater shot showcasing ocean wonders.

    #3

    Close-up underwater shot of a colorful shrimp on vibrant pink coral showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #4

    Underwater shot of a shark swimming near the surface, showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders in clear blue water.

    #5

    Underwater shot of a humpback whale swimming close to the ocean surface, showcasing ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #6

    Underwater shot of sharks swimming above vibrant coral reefs showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #7

    Close-up underwater shot of a stingray’s eye with vibrant rainbow colors showcasing ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #8

    Close-up of a large marine animal's eye showcasing incredible underwater shots of ocean life and hidden wonders.

    #9

    Close-up underwater shot of a whale's textured head showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders in deep blue water.

    #10

    Underwater shot of a diver swimming beside a giant whale, showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders in deep blue water.

    #11

    Underwater shot of a humpback whale swimming gracefully, showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders and marine beauty.

    #12

    Close-up underwater shot of a humpback whale showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders in natural habitat.

    #13

    Underwater shot of a whale rising towards the ocean surface showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #14

    Two humpback whales swimming underwater with sunlight filtering through the ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #15

    Underwater shot of a humpback whale swimming gracefully in the ocean showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #16

    Two dolphins swimming near the water surface captured in incredible underwater shots showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #17

    Silhouette of a manta ray swimming underwater with sun rays shining through ocean water in stunning underwater shot.

    #18

    Hammerhead shark swimming close to the ocean floor in a clear underwater shot showcasing ocean wonders.

    #19

    Underwater shot of vibrant coral reef showcasing ocean’s hidden wonders with clear blue water and marine life nearby

    #20

    Underwater shot of sharks swimming among a school of fish showcasing ocean hidden wonders and marine life.

    #21

    Three dolphins swimming underwater in clear blue ocean water showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #22

    Underwater shot of three humpback whales swimming gracefully in the ocean’s hidden wonders with light rays filtering through.

    #23

    Underwater shot of a diver swimming among a large school of fish showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #24

    Shark and whales swimming beneath ocean light beams, capturing incredible underwater shots of ocean's hidden wonders.

    #25

    Three humpback whales swimming underwater, showcasing incredible underwater shots of the ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #26

    Two sharks swimming near an underwater rock formation in a stunning ocean scene showcasing hidden wonders.

    #27

    Underwater shot of a diver surrounded by sharks in sunlit ocean waters showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #28

    Close-up underwater shot of a whale swimming in deep ocean waters showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #29

    Underwater shot of a large school of colorful fish swimming near ocean structures showcasing ocean’s hidden wonders.

    #30

    Underwater shot of coral formations showcasing the ocean’s hidden wonders in deep, dark blue surroundings.

