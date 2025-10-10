30 Stunning Pics By The Diver And Photographer Who Captures The Deep Sea’s Most Mysterious CreaturesInterview
Laurent Ballesta is a renowned French underwater photographer, biologist and deep diver, and explorer, celebrated for his groundbreaking work documenting marine life and deep-sea ecosystems. With multiple awards, record-breaking dives, and acclaimed publications, Laurent combines scientific exploration with artistic vision, capturing some of the ocean’s rarest and most extraordinary creatures.
Today, we’re excited to share some of the most stunning images captured by Ballesta, showcasing the incredible beauty of life beneath the waves. If you’d like to learn more about the photographer, keep reading our exclusive interview.
More info: laurentballesta.com | Facebook | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to the photographer to learn more about his work. First, we were curious about how Laurent prepares mentally and physically before each dive. Here’s what he shared about the mantra he follows: “I’ve always believed in the saying, ‘If you wait until you’re ready, you’ll never leave.’ For me, the best preparation is simply staying active, diving all the time, as much as possible, trying to get in the water several times a week, even between expeditions. In a way, being prepared means never needing to prepare.”
Ballesta also shared the moment in his career as an underwater photographer that brought him the most joy and pride: “My meeting with the primitive-looking coelacanth, thought to have gone extinct with the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. More than a living fossil, this fish, known as ‘Gombessa’, remains the only link, still alive in modern times, connecting fish to land animals.”
He continued: “Together with my team, I went diving over 120 meters deep in search of this mythical fish. We photographed, filmed and conducted scientific studies on a living coelacanth; all protocols and aims were made by divers for the first time. As a tribute to this legendary fish, I named my expeditions ‘Gombessa’ as they respect the 3 emblematic values that characterized this expedition: a scientific study, a diving challenge, and unprecedented images.”
When asked about the most profound lesson he has learned from spending so much time underwater, Ballesta shared a deeply thoughtful reflection on humanity’s place in the natural world: “I’ve come to realize that the perceived boundary between wildlife and humans is, ultimately, meaningless. All living beings share the same origins. No matter how different we appear, we are united by common ancestors. Recognizing this is, in a way, a form of reverence for all life.
Through photography, I try to evoke this idea: to allow what seems strange or alien to gradually feel connected, even familiar. That shift in perspective is where true contemplation begins. Beauty might catch the eye, but what really holds our attention is what unsettles us slightly: that vague but powerful feeling of belonging to the same world, of sharing some forgotten kinship. In every unfamiliar creature, I try to show the trace of something we know. That, for me, is the essence of underwater photography: not just to show, but to reconnect.”
Lastly, we were curious about what aspects of underwater photography might surprise people the most – those little details that aren’t obvious until you’re beneath the surface. Laurent revealed a few fascinating insights that most wouldn’t expect: “Contrary to what many people think, you don’t shake underwater – in fact, water actually stabilizes your movements by dampening them. Another surprising aspect is lighting: underwater, the goal isn’t to make things brighter, but to bring back the colors that are lost as you go deeper. Red, for example, disappears quickly with depth, so adding artificial light helps restore the natural look of the scene rather than just illuminating it.”