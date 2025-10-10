ADVERTISEMENT

Laurent Ballesta is a renowned French underwater photographer, biologist and deep diver, and explorer, celebrated for his groundbreaking work documenting marine life and deep-sea ecosystems. With multiple awards, record-breaking dives, and acclaimed publications, Laurent combines scientific exploration with artistic vision, capturing some of the ocean’s rarest and most extraordinary creatures.

Today, we’re excited to share some of the most stunning images captured by Ballesta, showcasing the incredible beauty of life beneath the waves. If you’d like to learn more about the photographer, keep reading our exclusive interview.

laurentballesta.com

#1

Horseshoe crab on deep sea floor accompanied by small yellow fish, captured by diver and photographer of mysterious creatures.

laurentballesta Report

Gorgeous horseshoe crab. Like the little stripy friends.

Bored Panda reached out to the photographer to learn more about his work. First, we were curious about how Laurent prepares mentally and physically before each dive. Here’s what he shared about the mantra he follows: “I’ve always believed in the saying, ‘If you wait until you’re ready, you’ll never leave.’ For me, the best preparation is simply staying active, diving all the time, as much as possible, trying to get in the water several times a week, even between expeditions. In a way, being prepared means never needing to prepare.”
    #2

    Close-up of a deep sea creature’s face with large eyes against a bright blue underwater background, showcasing mysterious deep sea life.

    laurentballesta Report

    #3

    Close-up of a colorful sea star showing detailed textures and patterns of deep sea mysterious creatures captured by diver photographer

    laurentballesta Report

    I was diving off Brixham in Devon. The sea floor was absolutely covered in star fish. Not sure why. Maybe mating season.

    Ballesta also shared the moment in his career as an underwater photographer that brought him the most joy and pride: “My meeting with the primitive-looking coelacanth, thought to have gone extinct with the dinosaurs 65 million years ago. More than a living fossil, this fish, known as ‘Gombessa’, remains the only link, still alive in modern times, connecting fish to land animals.”

    He continued: “Together with my team, I went diving over 120 meters deep in search of this mythical fish. We photographed, filmed and conducted scientific studies on a living coelacanth; all protocols and aims were made by divers for the first time. As a tribute to this legendary fish, I named my expeditions ‘Gombessa’ as they respect the 3 emblematic values that characterized this expedition: a scientific study, a diving challenge, and unprecedented images.”
    #4

    Close-up of a deep sea moray eel among vibrant coral, showcasing mysterious creatures in stunning underwater photography.

    laurentballesta Report

    #5

    Two vibrant deep sea fish swimming in dark ocean water, showcasing stunning underwater creatures captured by a diver photographer.

    laurentballesta Report

    When asked about the most profound lesson he has learned from spending so much time underwater, Ballesta shared a deeply thoughtful reflection on humanity’s place in the natural world: “I’ve come to realize that the perceived boundary between wildlife and humans is, ultimately, meaningless. All living beings share the same origins. No matter how different we appear, we are united by common ancestors. Recognizing this is, in a way, a form of reverence for all life.

    Through photography, I try to evoke this idea: to allow what seems strange or alien to gradually feel connected, even familiar. That shift in perspective is where true contemplation begins. Beauty might catch the eye, but what really holds our attention is what unsettles us slightly: that vague but powerful feeling of belonging to the same world, of sharing some forgotten kinship. In every unfamiliar creature, I try to show the trace of something we know. That, for me, is the essence of underwater photography: not just to show, but to reconnect.”
    #6

    Close-up of deep sea mysterious creatures captured by diver and photographer showcasing stunning underwater life details.

    laurentballesta Report

    #7

    Close-up of deep sea creature eye captured by diver and photographer specializing in mysterious underwater wildlife.

    laurentballesta Report

    Lastly, we were curious about what aspects of underwater photography might surprise people the most – those little details that aren’t obvious until you’re beneath the surface. Laurent revealed a few fascinating insights that most wouldn’t expect: “Contrary to what many people think, you don’t shake underwater – in fact, water actually stabilizes your movements by dampening them. Another surprising aspect is lighting: underwater, the goal isn’t to make things brighter, but to bring back the colors that are lost as you go deeper. Red, for example, disappears quickly with depth, so adding artificial light helps restore the natural look of the scene rather than just illuminating it.”
    #8

    Bright red deep sea crab photographed by diver and photographer showcasing mysterious deep sea creatures.

    laurentballesta Report

    #9

    Close-up photo of a curious seal underwater with bubbles, showcasing deep sea mysterious creatures from stunning pics.

    laurentballesta Report

    #10

    A stunning close-up of a deep sea jellyfish floating among delicate underwater plants in a mysterious blue ocean.

    laurentballesta Report

    #11

    Seal swimming near icy underwater crevice in deep sea, captured by diver and photographer specializing in mysterious creatures.

    laurentballesta Report

    #12

    Tiny deep sea creature with translucent body swimming in blue ocean, captured by diver and photographer specializing in mysterious creatures.

    laurentballesta Report

    #13

    Close-up image of deep sea creatures among green tentacles with purple tips captured by diver and photographer.

    laurentballesta Report

    #14

    Group of sharks swimming gracefully in the deep sea, showcasing stunning and mysterious deep sea creatures captured by diver photographer.

    laurentballesta Report

    #15

    Close-up of a deep sea creature’s eye captured by a diver and photographer specializing in mysterious underwater life.

    laurentballesta Report

    #16

    Deep sea mysterious creatures captured by a diver and photographer in stunning underwater action with dark background and bubbles.

    laurentballesta Report

    #17

    Two sharks captured by the diver and photographer showcasing stunning deep sea mysterious creatures underwater.

    laurentballesta Report

    #18

    A large school of deep sea fish swimming in clear blue ocean water, showcasing mysterious marine life.

    laurentballesta Report

    #19

    School of deep sea fish with patterned bodies swimming over coral reef, captured by diver and underwater photographer.

    laurentballesta Report

    #20

    School of sharks and striped fish swimming over coral reef in deep sea, captured by diver and underwater photographer.

    laurentballesta Report

    #21

    Penguins swimming underwater near an ice wall, showcasing stunning pics of deep sea mysterious creatures by a diver photographer.

    laurentballesta Report

    #22

    Deep sea mysterious creature swimming above ocean floor with corals, captured in stunning underwater photography.

    laurentballesta Report

    #23

    Penguin diving into the deep sea, captured by a photographer specializing in stunning deep sea mysterious creatures.

    laurentballesta Report

    #24

    Red hermit crab on the ocean floor, showcasing one of the deep sea’s most mysterious creatures in stunning underwater photography.

    laurentballesta Report

    #25

    Underwater scene showing a school of striped fish and sharks captured by a diver and photographer of deep sea mysterious creatures

    laurentballesta Report

    #26

    A large school of sharks swimming in the deep sea, captured by a diver and deep sea photographer.

    laurentballesta Report

    #27

    A large school of sharks swimming over the deep sea floor, captured by a diver and underwater photographer.

    laurentballesta Report

    #28

    Underwater divers releasing bubbles, capturing stunning deep sea mysterious creatures in dark ocean depths.

    laurentballesta Report

    #29

    Two deep sea squids illuminated underwater, showcasing mysterious creatures captured by diver and photographer.

    laurentballesta Report

    #30

    Close-up of a deep sea creature camouflaged on the ocean floor, captured by a diver and underwater photographer.

    laurentballesta Report

