When asked about the most profound lesson he has learned from spending so much time underwater, Ballesta shared a deeply thoughtful reflection on humanity’s place in the natural world: “I’ve come to realize that the perceived boundary between wildlife and humans is, ultimately, meaningless. All living beings share the same origins. No matter how different we appear, we are united by common ancestors. Recognizing this is, in a way, a form of reverence for all life.

Through photography, I try to evoke this idea: to allow what seems strange or alien to gradually feel connected, even familiar. That shift in perspective is where true contemplation begins. Beauty might catch the eye, but what really holds our attention is what unsettles us slightly: that vague but powerful feeling of belonging to the same world, of sharing some forgotten kinship. In every unfamiliar creature, I try to show the trace of something we know. That, for me, is the essence of underwater photography: not just to show, but to reconnect.”