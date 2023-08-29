24 Incredible Images Of Nature Photography Selected In AAP Magazine
We're delighted to reveal the names of the 24 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #33: Nature. Predominantly women photographers, they come from 11 different countries and 3 continents.
For this new edition of All About Photo Magazine, we chose to feature projects that beautifully capture the essence of nature, highlighting the magnificence of landscapes, wildlife, and flora & fauna.
Nature photography is a captivating art form that not only celebrates the Earth's majestic beauty but also plays a vital role in conveying a profound message of conservation and environmental stewardship. Through the lens of a camera, photographers have the unique ability to capture the exquisite details of our natural world, from the grandeur of towering mountains to the delicate intricacies of a flower's petal. These images serve as powerful ambassadors for the planet, reminding us of the breathtaking wonders that surround us every day.
More info: all-about-photo.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
The Winner Of Aap Magazine 33 Is Thomas Vijayan (Canada) With The Image Golden Headed Langur
I had taken this image while I was riding on a boat in Vietnam. The Cat Ba langur (Trachypithecus poliocephalus), also known as the golden-headed langur, is a critically endangered species of langur endemic to Cát Bà Island, Vietnam. Only 65-67 individuals remaining. Average body length is 20 inches (50 cm), then tails extend another 3 feet (85 cm). Their Infants are born a flamboyant orange and keep their bright coloring until about four months of age, it takes several years for them to fully fade into adult coloration. The species nearly went extinct 20 years ago due to rampant poaching for traditional medicine and hunting for sport.
In a world often consumed by the hustle and bustle of modern life, nature photography provides a respite, inviting us to pause and contemplate the awe-inspiring landscapes, diverse ecosystems, and the myriad of species that call Earth their home. These visual journeys into the wilderness transport us to remote corners of the globe, showcasing the untamed beauty that remains untouched by human hands. Through the eyes of a photographer, we can experience the thrill of a safari in Africa, the serenity of a pristine rainforest, or the tranquility of a secluded beach at sunset.
Entwined From The Series 'A Chance Encounter' © Jo Fields
The Second Place Winner Is Teri Figliuzzi (United States) With The Series 'Gathering'
Gathering” is an ongoing series of phytograms using botanicals as the subject matter to bring focus to all stages of life and its fragility, both tangible and ethereal.
Yet, nature photography is far more than just a visual escape; it serves as a poignant reminder of our collective responsibility to protect our planet for future generations. Every breathtaking image of a vibrant coral reef or a magnificent old-growth forest carries with it an implicit call to action. It speaks to the urgency of conserving these irreplaceable treasures before they vanish forever. These images evoke a sense of wonder, inspiring us to become better stewards of the environment and advocates for conservation.
The Third Place Winner Is Christina Mcfaul (United States) With The Series 'Sanctuary In The Wild'
The earth is dreaming through us, and we must awaken to it. I find sanctuary in wild places that live and breathe here and now – within and without. Discovering the magic and mystery of the wild, is a reminder that we too are wild.
I was raised on a lake nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, where fences were non-existent and I roamed freely. It is where my bond with nature took root. I wish to convey this sense of wonder and discovery in my portrait, still life, and landscape photography.
Merzouga © Olivier Unio
In an age when climate change, deforestation, and habitat loss threaten the delicate balance of our ecosystems, the role of nature photography becomes increasingly significant. It raises awareness of the environmental challenges we face and highlights the interconnectedness of all living beings. When we see a photograph of a polar bear stranded on a melting ice floe or a sea turtle entangled in plastic debris, we cannot remain indifferent. These images compel us to reevaluate our choices, reduce our ecological footprint, and support initiatives that promote sustainability and conservation.
Young Lion, Ngorongoro, Tanzania From The Series 'Infrared African Wildlife' © Paolo Amel
Colourful Sunrise In Patagonia © Carmen Villar
Moreover, nature photography has the power to foster a deep emotional connection between individuals and the natural world. It instills a sense of wonder and reverence for the Earth, fostering a greater appreciation for the beauty and complexity of our planet. Through this connection, we are more likely to take meaningful action to protect our environment, whether it's participating in local clean-up efforts, supporting wildlife conservation organizations, or advocating for policies that address environmental issues.