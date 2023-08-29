We're delighted to reveal the names of the 24 talented photographers who won AAP Magazine #33: Nature. Predominantly women photographers, they come from 11 different countries and 3 continents.

For this new edition of All About Photo Magazine, we chose to feature projects that beautifully capture the essence of nature, highlighting the magnificence of landscapes, wildlife, and flora & fauna.

Nature photography is a captivating art form that not only celebrates the Earth's majestic beauty but also plays a vital role in conveying a profound message of conservation and environmental stewardship. Through the lens of a camera, photographers have the unique ability to capture the exquisite details of our natural world, from the grandeur of towering mountains to the delicate intricacies of a flower's petal. These images serve as powerful ambassadors for the planet, reminding us of the breathtaking wonders that surround us every day.

