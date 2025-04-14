Hanna Asfour Uses Nothing But Pencils To Create Incredibly Realistic Pet And Animal Portraits (40 Pics)Interview With Artist
Not everyone can take a blank sheet of paper and turn it into a stunningly realistic animal portrait. It takes an artist with a sharp eye for detail and the skill to capture the lifelike essence of wildlife and beloved pets with breathtaking precision.
Hanna Asfour is one of those talented artists. Specializing in pet portraits and wildlife art, Hanna shared in an interview with Bored Panda that art has always been a part of his life. “Since childhood, drawing was always my way of connecting with the world around me. Over the years, it evolved from a simple passion into a purposeful path,” he wrote.
So, today we would like to share some of his works, and for more, be sure to read the full interview with Hanna below.
More info: Instagram | hannaasfour.com | Facebook
First, Hanna shared what drew him to the world of artistry: “It started very naturally—I was always fascinated by animals and nature, and drawing became a way to capture that fascination. I found comfort and joy in bringing creatures to life on paper, and that spark never left me. Art allowed me to express emotions and moments that words couldn’t quite convey.”
Hanna is from Jordan, but according to his Instagram bio, he accepts commissions internationally. So if you're interested in having your pet immortalized, feel free to reach out!
He also offered a look into how his creations come to life:
“My process often begins with observation and connection. Whether I’m working on a beloved pet portrait or a wild animal, I spend time studying the subject—its posture, expression, and unique features. I like to capture not just the likeness but the personality or spirit. I typically sketch in pencil first, layering gradually using soft pastels, and then drawing the details using pastel pencils on top.”
As for the audience's takeaway, Hanna commented: "I hope people feel a sense of connection—to the animal, to nature, or even to a memory. Especially with pet portraits, it’s about honoring the bond between humans and their companions. With wildlife art, I aim to evoke appreciation and a sense of wonder for the natural world.”
Lastly, Hanna added:
“Art has the power to bring us closer to what we love. Whether it’s a pet that’s part of your family or a wild creature that inspires awe, I believe every animal has a story worth telling. I’m grateful I get to tell some of those stories through my work.”