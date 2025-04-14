ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone can take a blank sheet of paper and turn it into a stunningly realistic animal portrait. It takes an artist with a sharp eye for detail and the skill to capture the lifelike essence of wildlife and beloved pets with breathtaking precision.

Hanna Asfour is one of those talented artists. Specializing in pet portraits and wildlife art, Hanna shared in an interview with Bored Panda that art has always been a part of his life. “Since childhood, drawing was always my way of connecting with the world around me. Over the years, it evolved from a simple passion into a purposeful path,” he wrote.

So, today we would like to share some of his works, and for more, be sure to read the full interview with Hanna below.

More info: Instagram | hannaasfour.com | Facebook

#1

A realistic pet portrait of a rabbit drawn with pencils by Hanna Asfour.

hannaasfour_art Report

First, Hanna shared what drew him to the world of artistry: “It started very naturally—I was always fascinated by animals and nature, and drawing became a way to capture that fascination. I found comfort and joy in bringing creatures to life on paper, and that spark never left me. Art allowed me to express emotions and moments that words couldn’t quite convey.”
    #2

    Realistic pet portrait by Hanna Asfour, a lifelike drawing of a dog in a red bow tie, created using pencils.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #3

    Realistic pet portrait of a German Shepherd drawn with pencils, showcasing intricate fur detail.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    Hanna is from Jordan, but according to his Instagram bio, he accepts commissions internationally. So if you're interested in having your pet immortalized, feel free to reach out!

    He also offered a look into how his creations come to life:

    “My process often begins with observation and connection. Whether I’m working on a beloved pet portrait or a wild animal, I spend time studying the subject—its posture, expression, and unique features. I like to capture not just the likeness but the personality or spirit. I typically sketch in pencil first, layering gradually using soft pastels, and then drawing the details using pastel pencils on top.”
    #4

    Realistic cat portrait drawn with pencils, demonstrating detailed pet art skills.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #5

    Realistic cat portrait drawn with pencils by Hanna Asfour, showcasing intricate details and lifelike features.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    As for the audience's takeaway, Hanna commented: "I hope people feel a sense of connection—to the animal, to nature, or even to a memory. Especially with pet portraits, it’s about honoring the bond between humans and their companions. With wildlife art, I aim to evoke appreciation and a sense of wonder for the natural world.”
    #6

    Realistic cat portrait drawn with pencils, showcasing detailed fur and expressive eyes.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #7

    Realistic owl portrait drawn with pencils, showing detailed feathers and striking orange eyes.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    Lastly, Hanna added:

    “Art has the power to bring us closer to what we love. Whether it’s a pet that’s part of your family or a wild creature that inspires awe, I believe every animal has a story worth telling. I’m grateful I get to tell some of those stories through my work.”

    #8

    Artist draws a realistic cat portrait with pencils, showcasing intricate fur detail and vibrant eyes.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #9

    Realistic cat portrait drawn with pencils, showing detailed fur and vibrant eyes by Hanna Asfour.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #10

    Realistic pet portrait of a brown dog, created using pencils by Hanna Asfour, with an artist’s hand adding final touches.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #11

    Realistic pencil drawing of a majestic lion by Hanna Asfour.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #12

    Realistic pencil drawing of a cat by Hanna Asfour, highlighting detailed fur and expressive eyes.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #13

    Realistic pet portrait in progress, drawn with pencils by Hanna Asfour, featuring a detailed dog image.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #14

    A realistic pencil portrait of a happy dog, showing incredible detail, with an artist's hand adding final touches.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #15

    Realistic horse portrait drawing with pencil details being added by an artist's hand.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #16

    Realistic cat portrait drawn with pencils, showcasing detailed fur and lifelike features.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #17

    Realistic cat portrait drawn by Hanna Asfour using pencils, showing a detailed close-up with a hand holding a pencil.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #18

    Realistic cat portrait drawn with pencil by Hanna Asfour, showing vibrant fur details and expressive eyes.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #19

    Realistic pet portrait drawing of a dog being created with pencils by an artist.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #20

    Realistic pet portrait of a German Shepherd, drawn with pencils by Hanna Asfour.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #21

    Realistic pencil portrait of a Cocker Spaniel, showcasing detailed fur and expressive eyes.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #22

    Realistic dog portrait drawn with pencils, featuring artist's hand in progress.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #23

    Realistic pet portrait drawn with pencils, showing a brown dog with expressive eyes.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #24

    Realistic pet portrait of a husky, drawn with pencils, showcasing incredible detail by Hanna Asfour.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #25

    Realistic pet portrait of a golden retriever drawn with pencils by Hanna Asfour, showing detailed fur texture.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #26

    Realistic pencil portrait of a husky dog with blue eyes, showcasing detailed fur and a teal collar.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #27

    Realistic pet portrait of a black dog being drawn with pencils by Hanna Asfour.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #28

    Realistic pet portrait in progress, created with pencils, showing a detailed dog illustration.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #29

    Realistic pet portrait of a fluffy cat being drawn with pencils, showcasing detailed fur and eyes.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #30

    Realistic pet portrait of a German Shepherd drawn with pencils by Hanna Asfour.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #31

    Realistic pet portrait of a dog created with pencil by Hanna Asfour, featuring detailed fur and lifelike expression.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #32

    A hand drawing a realistic owl portrait with pencils, showcasing detailed feathers and lifelike texture.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #33

    Realistic dog portrait drawn with pencils, showcasing detailed fur and expression.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #34

    Realistic cat portrait drawn with pencils by Hanna Asfour, showing intricate details and lifelike fur texture.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #35

    Realistic pet portrait of a one-eyed dog being created with pencils by an artist's hand.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #36

    Realistic dog portrait drawn with pencils, showcasing Hanna Asfour's artistic skill in animal portraits.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #37

    Hand drawing a realistic cat portrait with pencils, showcasing Hanna Asfour's pet artistry.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #38

    Realistic cat portrait drawn with pencils, featuring an artist's hand holding a pencil on the right side.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #39

    Realistic pet portrait drawn with pencils by Hanna Asfour, featuring a detailed image of a dog.

    hannaasfour_art Report

    #40

    Realistic pet portrait of a German Shepherd drawn with pencils by Hanna Asfour.

    hannaasfour_art Report

