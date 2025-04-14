ADVERTISEMENT

Not everyone can take a blank sheet of paper and turn it into a stunningly realistic animal portrait. It takes an artist with a sharp eye for detail and the skill to capture the lifelike essence of wildlife and beloved pets with breathtaking precision.

Hanna Asfour is one of those talented artists. Specializing in pet portraits and wildlife art, Hanna shared in an interview with Bored Panda that art has always been a part of his life. “Since childhood, drawing was always my way of connecting with the world around me. Over the years, it evolved from a simple passion into a purposeful path,” he wrote.

So, today we would like to share some of his works, and for more, be sure to read the full interview with Hanna below.

More info: Instagram | hannaasfour.com | Facebook