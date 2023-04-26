As strange as it sounds, New York-based artist Judith Braun created all these wonderful landscapes and abstract patterns using nothing but her fingers dipped in charcoal dust.

However, Judith mentioned that she is not currently doing much fingerprint work. "The work is always ephemeral, and I've done so many large wall drawings that were then painted over. Last year I produced a catalog documenting them all. It's available on Lulu.com. I was fine with that for many years, as it reflects the cycle of life, but I'm doing it a lot less nowadays as I get closer to my own late cycle! I want my work to be around when I'm gone," shared the artist.

Even though Judith refrains from fingerpainting, we still can appreciate her previous works. So without further ado, we invite you to take a look at these beautiful patterns, and to learn more about Judith and her work, read the full interview below.

