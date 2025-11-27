President Trump Issues Fiery Statement After National Guard Members Fatally Attacked Near White House

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities in Washington DC are investigating a shooting that left two National Guard troops fatally wounded just blocks from the White House on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a brief lockdown of government buildings and an immediate response from President Donald Trump.

The attack took place around 2:20 pm ET near the entrance to the Farragut West Metro station, at the intersection of 17th and I Street NW, a high-traffic zone less than half a mile from the executive mansion.

Highlights Two National Guard members passed away after being shot near the White House in a sudden attack.

President Trump responded from Florida, calling the gunman an “animal” and vowing consequences.

Federal agencies, including Secret Service and FBI, locked down parts of DC as the investigation continues.

A gunman was reported to have opened fire against National Guard troops, fatally wounding two members

Image credits: DWS News

According to DC’s Metro Police Department, a gunman opened fire on uniformed members of the National Guard stationed in the area.

Witnesses reported hearing at least seven shots.

Graphic images from the scene show one of the soldiers suffering a severe head wound, with CPR being administered as first responders arrived.

Image credits: Times News

Police confirmed the suspect is in custody and was transferred to a DC hospital. The surrounding area, between the Farragut West and Farragut North Metro stations, was secured after federal and local agencies swept the scene.

According to several outlets, the White House was placed under lockdown as a precaution. A ground stop was later issued at Ronald Reagan National Airport due to security concerns.

Image credits: Telemundo English

The FBI, ATF, and Secret Service all responded. Photos posted online showed Secret Service personnel moving through the area while ambulances evacuated the victims.

Authorities told the BBC that three victims were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions were described as critical.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrissey confirmed the loss of the two service members from his state’s National Guard unit

Image credits: Times News

“It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were sh*t earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries,” Morrissey said.

“These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country,” he added.

“West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act.”

Image credits: Times News

“We’re aware of the incident and we are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and other law enforcement agencies,” the National Guard said in a statement.

“The health and safety of our service members is our top priority as we continue to support the citizens and visitors of Washington, DC.”

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem shared her response on X:

“Please join me in praying for the two National Guardsmen who were just sh*t moments ago in Washington DC.”

President Trump issued a statement on Truth Social shortly after being briefed on the attack

Image credits: realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

“The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Vice President JD Vance, who was visiting troops in Kentucky, was also outside the capital at the time.

The shooting comes months after Trump ordered a federal takeover of the Metropolitan Police Department

Image credits: KABB FOX San Antonio

Earlier this year, the administration declared a public safety emergency in Washington DC, describing the capital as a “sanctuary for illegal alien criminals.”

At the time, Trump said:

“This is liberation day in D.C., and we’re gonna take our capital back.”

His administration confirmed expanded National Guard deployment across the district to counter what he described as dangerously high crime levels, calling DC “worse than the worst places on Earth.”

He also warned:

“We will bring in the military if it’s needed, by the way.”

Image credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Authorities have not released the suspect’s identity, motive, or current medical condition. The Metropolitan Police Department and multiple federal agencies are continuing the investigation.

Federal officials said the White House is receiving continuous updates as more information becomes available.

The loss of the two National Guard members marks one of the most serious security incidents near the White House in recent years, unfolding on one of the capital’s busiest public squares on the eve of a national holiday.

“People have lost their minds. These politicians screaming hate against the government need to be held accountable,” a user wrote.

“This is just the beginning,” another replied.

“Just doing their job.” Netizens expressed their condolences for the victims on social media