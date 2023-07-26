In A Barbie World: Designers Orion Ivliev And Maor Zabar Bring On The Pink Vibes With 2 Gorgeous Editorial Shoots (9 Pics)
The Barbie craze around the world washed out everything in an array of pink colors.
In light of the events here are 2 different but Pink and delicious editorials by Designers Maor Zabar (Millinery) and Orion Ivliev (Jewelry).
More info: Instagram | Instagram | Etsy | maorzabarhats.com
Croissant With Coffee To Start Your Morning
Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Model: Daniel Shtaiman for Yuli Group
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com
Giving You The Ancient Pink Dream
Styling, Jewelry- Orion Ivliev
Photo: Shirli Goldbaum
Mua: Mary Kvantaliani
Model- Rita Kim Dolinger
Etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Cake And Ice Cream Cherry Chocolate Fantasy
Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com
Modern Barbie Vibes- Selfie Moment
Styling, Jewelry- Orion Ivliev
Photo: Shirli Goldbaum
Mua: Mary Kvantaliani
Model- Rita Kim Dolinger
Etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Look At That Cherry!
Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Model: Dafna Bar-El
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com
Who Knew Barbie Could Be A Metalhead Too?
Styling, Jewelry- Orion Ivliev
Photo: Shirli Goldbaum
Mua: Mary Kvantaliani
Model- Rita Kim Dolinger
Etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
A Perfect Hat For A Barbie Derby
Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Model: Keyla Yazi
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com
S** Metal Barbie
Styling, Jewelry- Orion Ivliev
Photo: Shirli Goldbaum
Mua: Mary Kvantaliani
Model- Rita Kim Dolinger
Etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry
Some Pink Cotton Candy To Finish Up
Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Model: Ofek Sochar
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com
