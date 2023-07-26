The Barbie craze around the world washed out everything in an array of pink colors.

In light of the events here are 2 different but Pink and delicious editorials by Designers Maor Zabar (Millinery) and Orion Ivliev (Jewelry).

Croissant With Coffee To Start Your Morning

Croissant With Coffee To Start Your Morning

Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Model: Daniel Shtaiman for Yuli Group
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com

Orion Ivliev
Giving You The Ancient Pink Dream

Giving You The Ancient Pink Dream

Styling, Jewelry- Orion Ivliev
Photo: Shirli Goldbaum
Mua: Mary Kvantaliani
Model- Rita Kim Dolinger

Etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry

Orion Ivliev
Cake And Ice Cream Cherry Chocolate Fantasy

Cake And Ice Cream Cherry Chocolate Fantasy

Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com

Orion Ivliev
Modern Barbie Vibes- Selfie Moment

Modern Barbie Vibes- Selfie Moment

Styling, Jewelry- Orion Ivliev
Photo: Shirli Goldbaum
Mua: Mary Kvantaliani
Model- Rita Kim Dolinger

Etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry

Orion Ivliev
Look At That Cherry!

Look At That Cherry!

Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Model: Dafna Bar-El
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com

Orion Ivliev
Who Knew Barbie Could Be A Metalhead Too?

Who Knew Barbie Could Be A Metalhead Too?

Styling, Jewelry- Orion Ivliev
Photo: Shirli Goldbaum
Mua: Mary Kvantaliani
Model- Rita Kim Dolinger

Etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry

Orion Ivliev
A Perfect Hat For A Barbie Derby

A Perfect Hat For A Barbie Derby

Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Model: Keyla Yazi
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com

Orion Ivliev
S** Metal Barbie

S** Metal Barbie

Styling, Jewelry- Orion Ivliev
Photo: Shirli Goldbaum
Mua: Mary Kvantaliani
Model- Rita Kim Dolinger

Etsy.com/shop/OrionGeekJewelry

Orion Ivliev
Some Pink Cotton Candy To Finish Up

Some Pink Cotton Candy To Finish Up

Hat: Maor Zabar
Photo: Tamuz Rachman
Mua: Elen Sokolov
Model: Ofek Sochar
Done For Bella Mag
www.maorzabarhats.com

Orion Ivliev
