The famous French photographer Réhahn’s new series, “Memories of Impressionism,” merges the styles of Impressionist painters with photography to create poetic photos that you won’t be able to stop staring at.

Each image is created with groundbreaking techniques to give the sensation that the colors are actually layers of oil paint. And the most incredible part? All the photos are created with no filters. Just by a man with a camera and some truly inspirational methods.

Follow along below to learn how Réhahn works his artistic magic.

More info: store.rehahnphotographer.com | Instagram | Facebook | rehahnphotographer.com