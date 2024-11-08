ADVERTISEMENT

Fall is so fleeting. Peak fall colors often only stick around for a week or so, if you're lucky. That's because a storm or high winds can knock down most of the leaves. And don't get me started on raking; I'm absolutely done with raking. I just wish that Fall could linger, and last a while longer. It's just too short! For more images of this wonderful season visit my website!

More info: tom-halseth.pixels.com

#1

Fall's Low Hanging Fruit

Tom
#2

Fall In The Forest

Tom
#3

Fall At The Falls In Minneopa State Park

Tom
#4

Fall Leaves Abstract Using Intentional Camera Movement

Tom
