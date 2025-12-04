I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Nupur. I’m a maker, an artist, and someone who still can’t believe that my hands create the tiny worlds I imagine. And recently… I did something huge. Something I’ve been dreaming about for years—I set up my very first market stall. Sounds simple, right? Except I was shaking like a loose screw in a washing machine.

The Chaos Before The Magic: Losing My Table Cover & Having A Mini Heart Attack:

Let me confess something embarrassing. On the morning of the stall, I woke up nervous, overwhelmed, and somehow convinced I was forgetting something. Spoiler: I was. I reached the venue, unloaded everything, walked up to my table… and suddenly realised:

I. Forgot. My. Table. Cover.

WHO does that?! Apparently… me. For a solid 20 seconds, my soul left my body. I stood there thinking, “Nupur, this is it. Pack up and go home. The universe has rejected you.” But then — like a plot twist in a sitcom — I remembered something stuffed in the back of my car. A duvet cover. A RANDOM duvet cover that I did not even know existed in my car. To this day, I have no clue how or why it was there… But that heroic duvet cover SAVED me. It became my stall tablecloth — and honestly? It looked cute! Crisis averted. Heart rate still questionable.

The Moment It All Became Real:

As people started walking around, admiring my moss art, resin ocean clocks, fairy terrariums and little glass-domed winter scenes, I slowly relaxed. Then something magical happened… People didn’t just look — they stopped. They smiled. They talked. They felt something. Strangers let out soft little gasps. Kids pointed at the glowing cottages under glass domes. Adults touched the moss frames like they were discovering a tiny world. And then… They started buying. One piece… Then another… And another… Soon, my table looked emptier and emptier, and my heart felt fuller and fuller.

“I’m Going To Cry” — The Almost-Sell-Out That Made My Day:

At some point, someone said, “You’re selling out!” And I swear… for a moment I felt my eyes sting. Me? Selling out? At my first ever stall? I nearly cried — right there in front of moss, mushrooms, fairy lights, and my accidental duvet tablecloth. I met so many beautiful people who took the time to talk, ask questions, appreciate the work, and share their stories too. It didn’t feel like selling. It felt like connecting. Like my art had left my hands and found new homes where it would be loved. I drove home that evening exhausted, overwhelmed, and absolutely glowing.

What This First Stall Taught Me

That nerves are normal. That mistakes make the best stories. That kindness from strangers is real. That art finds its people. That sometimes… even a duvet cover can be destiny. This experience didn’t just boost my confidence — it changed how I saw myself. I wasn’t just making things. I was building little worlds, and people wanted to take those worlds home.

A Thank You, From Me To Everyone Who Stopped By

To every person who talked to me, bought from me, complimented me, or simply smiled at my work — thank you. You made my first stall unforgettable. You made me feel seen. You made me feel like an artist. All my artworks are available in my Etsy Shop.

Mushroom Terrariums & Moss Art (Bright Colours)

My whimsical forest collection — mushrooms, moss, flowers, and fairy dust. These were the first pieces people picked up with a gentle, curious ‘Did you really make this?

Resin Ocean Clock

The ocean clock that kept catching the stall lights — a little reminder of calm in the middle of my nervous storm.

Winter Jar Scenes (Deer, Snow, Fairy Lights)

My winter wonderlands in a jar — the pieces that made children gasp and adults turn soft-hearted for a moment

Full Stall Display (All Products Together)

My first stall ever — a table full of dreams, anxiety, last-minute improvising, and the warmest strangers who made it all feel worth it.

Close-up of Mushroom Art on Lower Stand

I brought a piece of the forest with me. Turns out, people really do love tiny mushrooms and mossy worlds as much as I do.

Mushroom + moss frames

My clay mushroom ornaments

These were the best sellers!

My clay mushrooms with snail

Christmas domes and terrariums

A little forest here, a tiny hobbit home there — my table felt like a doorway into several different worlds