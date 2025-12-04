Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)
Artist standing behind a colorful stall displaying handmade miniature terrarium art pieces at a craft market event.
User submission
Art & Design

I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

nupurdasgupta Rishstudio Community member
1

12

1

Hi, I’m Nupur. I’m a maker, an artist, and someone who still can’t believe that my hands create the tiny worlds I imagine. And recently… I did something huge. Something I’ve been dreaming about for years—I set up my very first market stall. Sounds simple, right? Except I was shaking like a loose screw in a washing machine.

The Chaos Before The Magic: Losing My Table Cover & Having A Mini Heart Attack:

Let me confess something embarrassing. On the morning of the stall, I woke up nervous, overwhelmed, and somehow convinced I was forgetting something. Spoiler: I was. I reached the venue, unloaded everything, walked up to my table… and suddenly realised:

I. Forgot. My. Table. Cover.

WHO does that?! Apparently… me. For a solid 20 seconds, my soul left my body. I stood there thinking, “Nupur, this is it. Pack up and go home. The universe has rejected you.” But then — like a plot twist in a sitcom — I remembered something stuffed in the back of my car. A duvet cover. A RANDOM duvet cover that I did not even know existed in my car. To this day, I have no clue how or why it was there… But that heroic duvet cover SAVED me. It became my stall tablecloth — and honestly? It looked cute! Crisis averted. Heart rate still questionable.

More info: Instagram

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    I’m Nupur — artist, maker, Etsy seller, and someone who accidentally brought a duvet cover instead of a tablecloth to her first-ever stall… but still nearly sold out.

    The Moment It All Became Real:

    As people started walking around, admiring my moss art, resin ocean clocks, fairy terrariums and little glass-domed winter scenes, I slowly relaxed. Then something magical happened… People didn’t just look — they stopped. They smiled. They talked. They felt something. Strangers let out soft little gasps. Kids pointed at the glowing cottages under glass domes. Adults touched the moss frames like they were discovering a tiny world. And then… They started buying. One piece… Then another… And another… Soon, my table looked emptier and emptier, and my heart felt fuller and fuller.

    “I’m Going To Cry” — The Almost-Sell-Out That Made My Day:

    At some point, someone said, “You’re selling out!” And I swear… for a moment I felt my eyes sting. Me? Selling out? At my first ever stall? I nearly cried — right there in front of moss, mushrooms, fairy lights, and my accidental duvet tablecloth. I met so many beautiful people who took the time to talk, ask questions, appreciate the work, and share their stories too. It didn’t feel like selling. It felt like connecting. Like my art had left my hands and found new homes where it would be loved. I drove home that evening exhausted, overwhelmed, and absolutely glowing.

    Hobbit House Terrarium (Glass Dome with Tree & lights)

    I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    One of the tiny magical worlds I brought with me — a hobbit home glowing under its little tree. People kept leaning in to smile at it… and I almost cried every time.

    Resin Boards + Agate Coasters

    I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

    Image credits: rishstudio.etsy.com

    My ocean boards and agate coasters — each one a tiny wave frozen in time. A few of them found their forever homes that very afternoon.

    What This First Stall Taught Me

    That nerves are normal. That mistakes make the best stories. That kindness from strangers is real. That art finds its people. That sometimes… even a duvet cover can be destiny. This experience didn’t just boost my confidence — it changed how I saw myself. I wasn’t just making things. I was building little worlds, and people wanted to take those worlds home.

    A Thank You, From Me To Everyone Who Stopped By

    To every person who talked to me, bought from me, complimented me, or simply smiled at my work — thank you. You made my first stall unforgettable. You made me feel seen. You made me feel like an artist. All my artworks are available in my Etsy Shop.

    Mushroom Terrariums & Moss Art (Bright Colours)

    I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

    Image credits: rishstudio.etsy.com

    My whimsical forest collection — mushrooms, moss, flowers, and fairy dust. These were the first pieces people picked up with a gentle, curious ‘Did you really make this?

    Resin Ocean Clock

    I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

    The ocean clock that kept catching the stall lights — a little reminder of calm in the middle of my nervous storm.

    Winter Jar Scenes (Deer, Snow, Fairy Lights)

    I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

    My winter wonderlands in a jar — the pieces that made children gasp and adults turn soft-hearted for a moment

    Full Stall Display (All Products Together)

    I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

    My first stall ever — a table full of dreams, anxiety, last-minute improvising, and the warmest strangers who made it all feel worth it.

    Close-up of Mushroom Art on Lower Stand

    I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

    I brought a piece of the forest with me. Turns out, people really do love tiny mushrooms and mossy worlds as much as I do.

    Mushroom + moss frames

    I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

    My clay mushroom ornaments

    I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    These were the best sellers!

    My clay mushrooms with snail

    I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

    Image credits: www.instagram.com

    Christmas domes and terrariums

    I’m A Maker And Artist, And Here’s How My First-Ever Stall Almost Made Me Cry (In The Best Way)

    A little forest here, a tiny hobbit home there — my table felt like a doorway into several different worlds

    Rishstudio

    Rishstudio

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Hi, this is Nupur, a Nottingham based artist. When I was a little girl, I obsessed with Disney movies. I loved the idea of princess and her prince charming, Fairies, Fantasy, Magic, wicked witch, true love kiss and live happily ever after. I couldn’t wait to grow up and feel the magic of true love! Beside that I have a little obsession with crafting miniatures, arts and lamps, I love Fairy land. I thought, why not combine lamps and terrariums or fairy land? It brings both fantasy and home decor together! Visit my website mossartbyrishstudio.com For my artworks.

    Read less »
