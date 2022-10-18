People are known to use personification as an art form by adding human attributes to non-human objects. This time, creative Gustavo Almeida has illustrated Brazilian state flags as fighting characters of a video game.

The 19-year-old artist, a resident of Magé, in Rio de Janeiro, was inspired by the colors of the flags of each state. Gustavo’s project is still in progress, therefore, he is open to suggestions from followers on the social network about specifics from different states to finish the artwork.

Bored Panda got in touch with Gustavo to get to know more about him and his work.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | artstation.com