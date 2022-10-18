Artist Creates Beautiful Illustrations Of Video Game Characters Inspired By The States Of Brazil (22 Pics) Interview With Artist
People are known to use personification as an art form by adding human attributes to non-human objects. This time, creative Gustavo Almeida has illustrated Brazilian state flags as fighting characters of a video game.
The 19-year-old artist, a resident of Magé, in Rio de Janeiro, was inspired by the colors of the flags of each state. Gustavo’s project is still in progress, therefore, he is open to suggestions from followers on the social network about specifics from different states to finish the artwork.
Bored Panda got in touch with Gustavo to get to know more about him and his work.
Alagoas
Being such a young gifted artist, we were wondering how Gustavo began his journey in the illustration world. He shared: “the arts came to me at a time of difficulty, I needed money, and I went to specialize in it!”
To get some knowledge, Gustavo started studying by taking some courses. He shared: “I took some courses spread over the internet.”
Rio De Janeiro
Amazonas
The original idea of representing flags as video game characters came to the artist unexpectedly. “The idea came up inspired by a friend of mine! He was coloring a character using the colors of Pernambuco. I saw this and got inspired! And if all goes well, I will make different types of flags.”
Brazil has 26 states, so if you would like to follow this project while in the making, follow Gustavo on Instagram.
Goiás
Amapá
Gustavo tries to incorporate cultural knowledge of each state to make the characters more unique. To make his artwork perfect some guidelines should be followed. While some artists find peace in chaos, others like to be organized. Gustavo shared how he splits his workload: “The creation is divided into 3 parts: studying, sketching, and painting.”
Paraná
Maranhão
Since the artist shared his first illustration, he became quite known and followed by people In Brazil. If this project becomes more widely known, maybe Gustavo will do some other flags too. Which flag would you like to see transform into a character?
Lastly, as Gustavo's work is getting recognized, we have asked how it feels to become so successful. “I'm very happy because I never thought my art would reach so many people! I want to do my best to meet people's expectations.”