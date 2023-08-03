Keith Larsen, an imaginative and talented illustrator, turns everyday objects into enchanting characters by exploiting the psychological phenomenon of pareidolia. Drawing from a lifelong knack for seeing faces in the most ordinary of places, Larsen's artistic practice revolves around lending life and voice to these unassuming entities, transforming them into some rather quirky works of art.

