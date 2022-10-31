I Express My Artistic Side With Colors And Various Painting Techniques, Here Are 18 Wild Animals I Illustrated (18 Pics)
I am a digital artist. I like to draw animals and various techniques. When illustrating them, I always strive to show their expression, conveying their originality.
I have been drawing since childhood, passion for art led me to achieve a higher art education, specializing in illustration. I engage in various artistic expressions, but recently, I have mainly focused on computer illustration, still often drawing with traditional materials like watercolor, oil, and pastel.
Aw, so cute! You've captured so much expression in such a small space. I want to feed him treats!
Thanks for the response. I am extremely pleased.
