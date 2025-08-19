ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve been lucky enough to wander through some unforgettable cities over the years, from Cape Town’s salty breeze to Tokyo’s neon buzz. Somewhere between the jet lag and the espresso shots, we started a little travel game: if cities were people… which one would we be?

And, more importantly, which one would steal your Netflix password? Spoiler: we’ve already picked ours (and yes, it’s mildly embarrassing).

Here’s our unscientific, totally biased, and slightly cheeky guide to 15 cities with major main-character energy.

