We’ve been lucky enough to wander through some unforgettable cities over the years, from Cape Town’s salty breeze to Tokyo’s neon buzz. Somewhere between the jet lag and the espresso shots, we started a little travel game: if cities were people… which one would we be?

And, more importantly, which one would steal your Netflix password? Spoiler: we’ve already picked ours (and yes, it’s mildly embarrassing).

Here’s our unscientific, totally biased, and slightly cheeky guide to 15 cities with major main-character energy.

Lisbon – The Melancholy Dreamer

Lisbon – The Melancholy Dreamer

Wears sunshine like a perfume but hums sad songs under their breath. Loves long walks, pastel tiles, and watching sunsets from rooftops. Has a smile that hides a dozen old love stories.

It turns out cities, like people, can’t be summed up in a single word. They’re contradictions in cobblestone streets and neon signs—loud, quiet, messy, magical…sometimes all in the same day.

So now we’re curious: which city are you deep down? Ours? Somewhere between Cape Town’s barefoot charm, Reykjavik’s desire for uniqueness, and Tokyo’s overthinking perfectionism.
    Rio De Janeiro – The Carnival Spirit

    Rio De Janeiro – The Carnival Spirit

    Glitter on their face, sand on their feet. Loves life loudly, dances like nobody’s watching (but everyone is). Can turn even grocery shopping into a celebration.

    Tokyo – The Polished Mystery

    Tokyo – The Polished Mystery

    Impeccably put together but full of secrets. Obsessed with details, from perfectly plated sushi to perfectly timed texts. Can go from zen silence to karaoke chaos in one night. Will plan your birthday months ahead but never tell you how they really feel.

    Sydney – The Sunshine Realist

    Sydney – The Sunshine Realist

    Up at 6 a.m. for a swim, calls you “mate” even if you just met. Laid-back but fiercely competitive. Will tell you the hard truth over brunch (and still pay for the avocado toast).

    New York – The Unapologetic Hustler

    New York – The Unapologetic Hustler

    That friend who texts “I’m outside” while still in the shower. Fast-talking, wildly ambitious, allergic to small talk. Turns chaos into opportunity, but will ghost you for three weeks when work gets intense. Survives entirely on coffee and adrenaline.

    Cape Town – The Laid-Back Daredevil

    Cape Town – The Laid-Back Daredevil

    Meditating on the beach one minute, halfway up a cliff without ropes the next. Breezy, charming, dangerously persuasive. Will talk you into skipping work to go hiking (and you’ll thank them for it).

    Prague – The Fairy-Tale Realist

    Prague – The Fairy-Tale Realist

    Lives in a storybook but pays the bills on time. Knows the best cozy cafés for winter afternoons. A little old-fashioned, a little quirky, and suspiciously good at finding hidden beer gardens.

    sbj
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Unfortunately sometimes areas at the weekend are overrun with raucous stag parties

    Bangkok – The Chaotic Charmer

    Bangkok – The Chaotic Charmer

    Full of contradictions: ancient temples and neon lights, peaceful mornings and sleepless nights. Will feed you something delicious without warning you it’s the spiciest thing you’ve ever eaten.

    Delhi – The Bold Storyteller

    Delhi – The Bold Storyteller

    Color, noise, and history all in one breath. Fiercely opinionated, fiercely hospitable. Will invite you to dinner and serve enough food for 20.

    Reykjavik – The Quiet Rebel

    Reykjavik – The Quiet Rebel

    Soft-spoken, a little weird, and completely unforgettable. Loves long silences, midnight adventures, and challenging the norm. Can switch from gentle warmth to fierce independence in a heartbeat.

    sbj
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I visited a couple of years ago and didn't want to leave

    Istanbul – The Old Soul Adventurer

    Istanbul – The Old Soul Adventurer

    Knows the best rooftop views and the best street food stall…and will take you to both in the same afternoon. Romantic about history but curious about the future. Will get lost with you on purpose.

    Paris – The Romantic Cynic

    Paris – The Romantic Cynic

    Swears they’re done with love…while making heart-shaped foam in your cappuccino. Art in their veins, sarcasm in their voice. Dresses effortlessly, even when picking up bread. Always late, but worth the wait.

    Madrid – The Social Butterfly Who Never Sleeps

    Madrid – The Social Butterfly Who Never Sleeps

    Dinner at 10 p.m., dancing at midnight, deep conversations at 3 a.m. Makes you feel like you’re the most interesting person in the room (until they introduce you to someone else).

    Berlin – The Wild Philosopher

    Berlin – The Wild Philosopher

    Sleeps in, parties late, reads Nietzsche in a dive bar. Cynical about capitalism but somehow always has a new gadget. Can debate politics for hours…or dance until sunrise without saying a word.

    Rome – The Dramatic Storyteller

    Rome – The Dramatic Storyteller

    Talks with their hands, laughs with their whole body. A little chaotic, always late, but turns every dinner into a movie scene. Makes you feel like the main character…until they’re distracted by something prettier.

