ADVERTISEMENT

I've long had the idea of photographing squirrels in the studio, like I do with pets. So, I dragged my studio equipment, camouflage tent, camera, and warm clothes to my cabin in the woods.

In the winter, it's a 10-minute walk through deep snow, so I took a big cardboard box, attached it to a skid board, and balanced everything on it. The plan was to make myself an outdoor studio on the porch of the cabin, and so I did!

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

First there were some small birds!

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

And eventually squirrels came, but they just sat on the ground and ate :-/

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

So I had to go out to clean a bit, and only have nuts on the table. But now they knew where to get food! And then they came up to the table completely voluntarily!

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

And then finally: The picture I had envisioned!

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

This took me a few days, as I had to try and fail a bit. I learned how the squirrels behaved and which way they used to go, so I could plan how to put the little shopping cart. But when I had packed up, not one squirrel wanted to leave. It scuttled around there..

Share icon

So I wonder if I really needed camouflage – it probably knew I was there all along!