I Want To Introduce Another Artist From Ukraine, Galina Shevtsova

I continue to introduce you to artists from Ukraine. Today you can see the process of creating a painting in the technique of luminescent graphics by artist Galina Shevtsova.

Artists are very sensitive and vulnerable, they take life in another society hard, but they try to find themselves in a new environment. The drastic changes in life associated with the war in the homeland affected all civilians, regardless of profession and city of residence.

Forced resettlement to another country subsequently led to a change in the topics of researching oneself, and the world around and shifted the angles in creativity.

Many who could not come out of the depression were forced to find themselves in new circumstances and change professions. Many broken lives and families, people lost their professions and skills in them. Artists and musicians are among the vulnerable professions.

Galina studies daily in a new environment during the day and paints at night and during her lunch hour. Galina takes every opportunity to continue creating paintings. In order not to lose her skills, she puts paints, brushes, and paper in her bag of notes every day. She draws whatever is in front of her eyes at a given moment.

The themes she explored before have lost relevance. It is difficult and painful for those who lived through the war to capture the stories of the war. They don’t want to carry the pain they lived through with their art. Inspiration often depends on what I see during the day. Even more often the artist hunts for impressions, looks for them, and awakens the fire in his soul for creativity. And it is not easy.

Galina often talks to strangers, and visits libraries, museums, galleries, and exhibition halls of art academies. Today she showed exactly what inspired her and provided a photo of a watercolor painting sequence.

She borrowed a book from the library in Warsaw (Poland) about methods of teaching drawing. The book gave examples of works by world artists of the 20th century. She was attracted to a painting by an artist she had never heard of. It was R.A. Penck.

You can see the artist’s painting on the first photo. Next, the photo shows the painting under the influence of the inspiration of his idea. This is really a different idea and a different reflection.

Now you will notice how inspiration comes and the results of such actions.

The artist is based in Warsaw

