I Visited The Museo De Arte Y Tradiciones Populares De Lima In Peru
The museum was created in 1979 and is responsible for the conservation, dissemination, and safeguarding of Peruvian material and intangible heritage. The museum collections are made up of more than ten thousand pieces, mainly ethnographic and popular art goods from the most diverse materials and origins of the country, highlighting among them the altarpieces, burilated mates, processional virgins and Christs, stone art from Huamanga , dance masks, tinwork, stone and wood carvings, among others.
