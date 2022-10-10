When Jimmy Fallon says “It's Hashtags time!” we know we are about to chuckle, cringe, laugh and blow raspberries because the responses have an entertainment value unlike anything else.

“Tweet something funny or weird that you used to think and tag it with #IUsedToThink,” Fallon announced on Twitter before sharing his own story. “I used to think that if I turned on the light in the back seat while the car was moving, we would get pulled over by the police and my parents would go to jail for 50 years,” he recounted.

Now, the relay is on to the people on Twitter, who, inspired by the comedian’s challenge, are now sharing their most embarrassing, unstaged, and plain hilarious stories about things they were one hundred percent sure about (which they weren’t).

Scroll down through the responses below, upvote your favorite tweets and be sure to share your own contributions in the comment section below!

45 minutes ago

That sounds cute :)

35 minutes ago

Wont they?

37 minutes ago (edited)

God pls send me a ponny ....(nothing happend)....Oh man!!

12 minutes ago

Not so much funny as just bizarre and stupid

56 minutes ago

Oh my gosh… I never… but he… he DID go grocery shopping. I can’t believe I learned this today… *feels shame*

57 minutes ago

Great PSA

8 minutes ago

Well, a physician could agree...

35 minutes ago (edited)

The five full seconds it took for me to figure this out will live on (inside my head) in shame and infamy.

50 minutes ago

This is one we can all relate to.

54 minutes ago

Very sweet parents!

13 minutes ago

Thanks, I hate the idea of worm-rain

52 minutes ago

I used to play with my toys equally because I didn’t want one to feel bad that I didn’t like it as much. But then I’d secretly hold the paw to my favorite stuffy (which was an armadillo btw) so he knew I really liked him best.

45 minutes ago

There's still time.

58 minutes ago

And his arms! It’s a tiny stick figure body!

39 minutes ago

There’s an article on CNN recently saying that’s true

33 minutes ago

And then I went on to do PhD and found it was true.

52 minutes ago

That’s practical

49 minutes ago

Cartoons did us dirty on this one my brother

15 minutes ago

I thought the same...

52 minutes ago

I bless the rains down in Africa. Gonna take some time to do the things we never had (ooh, ooh)

25 minutes ago

This also confused me as a kid lol

31 minutes ago

Fair enough

34 minutes ago

Favorite

38 minutes ago

How cool would that be, if it were true!

34 minutes ago

14?! What do u learn at school?

12 minutes ago

Great horror movie idea

26 minutes ago

It took me a second but its so funny!

41 minutes ago

That would be sweet.

40 minutes ago

I learned this as a teen when my best friend died. My group of friends were so kind to each other, stopped gossiping, really put effort into letting each other know we cared. That lasted a few months and it slowly dissolved back to how it was before. I slowly pulled away from all my friends then picked a college none of them were going to. My friend dying did change me and it wasn’t a temporary thing. I picked different friends at college.

22 minutes ago

You weren't alone.

37 minutes ago (edited)

Aww!! ❤️💛💚

30 minutes ago

We all thought so :)

23 minutes ago

Its still seriously considered a real thing. Just yesterday my aunt was telling my 5 year old nephew this and I rolled my eyes so hard they could have stuck

36 minutes ago

This is very understandable.

27 minutes ago

Wait what? Could someone teach me about this?

47 minutes ago

My 6 YO has spent the last three days asking me what is and what is not real. Monsters? Dragons? Zebras? Unicorns? Bears? Seahorses?

34 minutes ago

Imagine what we would say to each other if this was true! 😳

33 minutes ago

Like a quickie, but without a friend.

