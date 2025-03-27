5submissions
1week left
I Used AI To Reimagine Apple’s Iconic Viral AirPods Ad Featuring Pedro Pascal (5 Pics)
I’ve fully reimagined Apple’s latest AirPods ad featuring Pedro Pascal, not only replacing him with different characters but also reworking entire scenes using generative AI (Stable Diffusion, Runway ML) and advanced VFX techniques.
What makes this project truly fascinating is that the entire transformation was executed in a bit more than a day of work by a single person (me), rather than a large studio team. I created 7 unique character variations, ranging from tribal warriors to futuristic beings, and completely reanimated and reimagined several scenes with new narrative elements.
You can view the full 15-second comparison here.
More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
The quality of the work rivals what would typically cost hundreds of thousands in traditional VFX, showcasing how AI is democratizing access to high-end content creation. This project not only demonstrates the power of AI in creative direction but also proves that independent creators can achieve professional-level results on their own.
This project was born as a creative dialogue with Spike Jonze's original, whose work has long been a source of inspiration for me as a director. After exploring countless projects that bridge the gap between emerging technologies, this remix felt like a natural evolution of my creative journey. It illustrates how, in today's world, a single person with just a laptop can achieve what once required an entire studio and multimillion-dollar budgets. We are standing on the cusp of an era where creative freedom and technical possibilities are becoming truly accessible to all.
With experience in both traditional VFX tools and cutting-edge technologies, I employed a dual face replacement technique to transform Pascal's face into that of another person. This process involved first swapping faces, then enhancing the video using neural networks, and finally restoring key features of the original to create compelling hybrid characters. I am constantly experimenting with emerging technologies, applying them in my work on ads for brands and artists. For this project, I also leveraged similar AI-driven techniques, but within the 3D space, to push the creative boundaries even further.
This experiment showcases a profound shift in the production industry, moving from traditional VFX to AI-driven content creation. In the past, creating high-quality post-production work for something like Apple's commercial required a large team, expensive equipment, multiple shoots, weeks of editing, and budgets in the tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, by harnessing AI tools, I was able to completely transform the original video in just 1.5 days of work, all done by a single person, highlighting how the visual content industry is being revolutionized by these new technologies.
I believe, it's a glimpse into the future, demonstrating that by next year, we will see a surge of high-quality music videos and commercial projects blending neural networks, 3D technology, and live-action filming.
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish
"It demonstrates how AI is democratizing high-end content creation and creative direction". Bull. S**t. F**K AI THIS IS NOT "CREATING" AND NOBODY WANTS TO SEE IT HERE
"It demonstrates how AI is democratizing high-end content creation and creative direction". Bull. S**t. F**K AI THIS IS NOT "CREATING" AND NOBODY WANTS TO SEE IT HERE