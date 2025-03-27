ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve fully reimagined Apple’s latest AirPods ad featuring Pedro Pascal, not only replacing him with different characters but also reworking entire scenes using generative AI (Stable Diffusion, Runway ML) and advanced VFX techniques.

What makes this project truly fascinating is that the entire transformation was executed in a bit more than a day of work by a single person (me), rather than a large studio team. I created 7 unique character variations, ranging from tribal warriors to futuristic beings, and completely reanimated and reimagined several scenes with new narrative elements.

You can view the full 15-second comparison here.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

I Used AI To Reimagine Apple's Iconic Viral AirPods Ad Featuring Pedro Pascal (5 Pics)

Voogie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    I Used AI To Reimagine Apple's Iconic Viral AirPods Ad Featuring Pedro Pascal (5 Pics)

    Voogie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The quality of the work rivals what would typically cost hundreds of thousands in traditional VFX, showcasing how AI is democratizing access to high-end content creation. This project not only demonstrates the power of AI in creative direction but also proves that independent creators can achieve professional-level results on their own.

    This project was born as a creative dialogue with Spike Jonze's original, whose work has long been a source of inspiration for me as a director. After exploring countless projects that bridge the gap between emerging technologies, this remix felt like a natural evolution of my creative journey. It illustrates how, in today's world, a single person with just a laptop can achieve what once required an entire studio and multimillion-dollar budgets. We are standing on the cusp of an era where creative freedom and technical possibilities are becoming truly accessible to all.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    I Used AI To Reimagine Apple's Iconic Viral AirPods Ad Featuring Pedro Pascal (5 Pics)

    Voogie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    With experience in both traditional VFX tools and cutting-edge technologies, I employed a dual face replacement technique to transform Pascal's face into that of another person. This process involved first swapping faces, then enhancing the video using neural networks, and finally restoring key features of the original to create compelling hybrid characters. I am constantly experimenting with emerging technologies, applying them in my work on ads for brands and artists. For this project, I also leveraged similar AI-driven techniques, but within the 3D space, to push the creative boundaries even further.
    #4

    I Used AI To Reimagine Apple's Iconic Viral AirPods Ad Featuring Pedro Pascal (5 Pics)

    Voogie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    This experiment showcases a profound shift in the production industry, moving from traditional VFX to AI-driven content creation. In the past, creating high-quality post-production work for something like Apple's commercial required a large team, expensive equipment, multiple shoots, weeks of editing, and budgets in the tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, by harnessing AI tools, I was able to completely transform the original video in just 1.5 days of work, all done by a single person, highlighting how the visual content industry is being revolutionized by these new technologies.

    I believe, it's a glimpse into the future, demonstrating that by next year, we will see a surge of high-quality music videos and commercial projects blending neural networks, 3D technology, and live-action filming.
    #5

    I Used AI To Reimagine Apple's Iconic Viral AirPods Ad Featuring Pedro Pascal (5 Pics)

    Voogie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish