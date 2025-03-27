I Used AI To Reimagine Apple's Iconic Viral AirPods Ad Featuring Pedro Pascal (5 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve fully reimagined Apple’s latest AirPods ad featuring Pedro Pascal, not only replacing him with different characters but also reworking entire scenes using generative AI (Stable Diffusion, Runway ML) and advanced VFX techniques.

What makes this project truly fascinating is that the entire transformation was executed in a bit more than a day of work by a single person (me), rather than a large studio team. I created 7 unique character variations, ranging from tribal warriors to futuristic beings, and completely reanimated and reimagined several scenes with new narrative elements.

You can view the full 15-second comparison here.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | tiktok.com | x.com