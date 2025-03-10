I Upcycled A $16 Aldi Denim Jacket – Here’s How It Turned Out

ADVERTISEMENT

I am Kelly Ann Raver, a multi-media artist working in many mediums, such as hand-weaving, acrylic painting, watercolor, sculpture, pastels, graphic design, and illustration, and letterpress. I went to college for graphic design and then grad school for marketing. I am also on the Autism Spectrum, a mom, a grandma, a wife, a pet parent, and an art adventurist; trying everything artistic at least once to see if it sticks.

I am a thrifty clothes shopper. You almost have to be with the prices of things. When I was much younger I would rather croak than shop for clothes in the supermarket. But, last weekend I was super stoked to see a halfway decent looking denim jacket in the non-food isle of a local Aldi's market. I saw it and the wheels started turning of what I was going to do with it. It had to be awesome, and I was not going to mess it up, because there would be no do-overs.

First off, I am not a Dead-Head. I do love listening to them, and actually once worked with one of the artists for their promotional work in the printing and graphics department of a now relocated art supply store that was in nearby Woodstock, NY. That was about a decade ago, when I first got out of college. Truthfully, I just like bones and skeletons and Halloween themed things.. I love finding bones in the forest, and bringing them home and cleaning them, and setting them around as future conversation pieces if I ever have company, being the introvert I am. My husband doesn't say anything if he didn't like them. I do not have a huge collection of bones, and never found a human, as that would not be good at all. But, I have always had a witchy side, and bones are part of my vibe. I also have an enormous garden, but there are no skeletons in it. I did not even have skeletons in my closet until I hung this jacket on a hanger today.

So, anyway, back to that jacket…I did this in fabric marker and Sharpie, and used so much ink I had to buy another set of fabric markers. I was fine with the back, but then I kept going and took it to a different level. I drew many flowers I am familiar with from my garden outside.

Art is my way of coping with the uncertainty of what is going on with America and how it may affect me with the position just got in December, and the future state of my student loans. I make affordable payments and can only pay what my job allows me to with our current living expenses. The risk of losing my job in the near future is really troublesome. My heart hurts for everyone already that faced the chopping block and is now struggling. This is so surreal.

Enjoy my work! I worked on this every night, after work, for a week. Excuse the few cat hairs that managed to survive my lint roller before shooting the pics. Hope this inspires others to find ordinary things and brand them with your own creative vibe.

I am available for commissions, freelance, or full time remote creative work. I also have an Etsy shop called Raver Press.

More info: Etsy | society6.com

