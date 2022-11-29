Ever had problems with your mother-in-law? Yeah, me too! In fact, in my opinion, my ex-fiancé's mother was the root cause of the breakdown of my engagement. After hastily packing up my belongings and moving out of my fiancé's place with my life in tatters, I started researching mother-in-law problems and came up with a list of 7 personality types that problem mothers-in-law tend to have.

As a cathartic way to get over the breakup, I immortalized my ex-MIL-to-be in a cartoon book titled - "Monster-In-Law: A Survival Guide". I've posted the main characters here so you can work out which of the '7 Deadly MILs' you have!

More info: milansmischief.com

#1

The Needy Mil

#2

The Enemy Mil

#3

The Cling-On Mil

#4

The Busy Body Mil

#5

The Grandma Wanna-Be Mil

#6

The Superwoman Mil

#7

The Narcissist Mil

