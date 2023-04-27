I Try To Establish A Deeply Authentic And Emotional Language In My Works (5 Pics)

In this rapidly evolving information age, artists must adapt and apply new approaches and principles in order to interact effectively with reality. As a result, we see the emergence of metamodernism, which overcomes the limitations of postmodernism and promotes a renewed sense of creative expression. This transformation of artistic thought not only reflects the dynamic nature of our world but also allows these young participants to reconsider their role and potential as future leaders and innovators working together to solve the problems of our time.

Exploring and creating my paintings based on my own feelings, I often found myself longing for a sense of honesty and transparent expression. Experimenting with various drawing techniques and working in both two-dimensional and three-dimensional spaces, I sought to convey my sincere artistic response to reality. Neo-Romanticism, in particular, has become a significant source of inspiration for me, because it embodies the strength and vulnerability that I strive to express. This connection with neo-Romanticism further enhances my creative process and helps me establish a deeply authentic and emotional language in my works.

Series “Seated”

In order to understand the artistic strategy of neo-Romanticism, it is necessary to recall the basic artistic principle of the era of Romanticism of the XIX century. This principle is escapism, which implies a escape from reality into the realm of fantasy and a manifestation of interest in earlier historical periods. This artistic approach allowed me as an artist to immerse myself in my innermost emotions, revealing a fresh and deep understanding of human experience. In the same spirit, neo-Romanticism builds on these foundations, promoting a genuine connection between the artist and his surroundings, which ultimately enriches the authenticity and emotional impact on my works of art.

Series “Seated”

Series “The method of Nureyev” Nureyev #8 BOW

Neo-Romanticism not only corresponds to my worldview, but also permeates the themes and images that I decide to explore in my works. In my series of paintings, I strive to depict figures that tell the story of a person overcoming obstacles, experiencing strong emotional shocks and challenging generally accepted norms, as shown in the works “The Nuriev Method” and “Two Geniuses of Dance”. These works reflect the quintessence of human resilience and the power of self-expression, while remaining true to the principles of neo-Romanticism. Filling my art with such themes, I strive to evoke thoughts and reflections of the viewer, contributing to a deep connection with human experience.

Series “Lost” Menada

n the “Lost” trilogy, I am trying to compile the technical capabilities of the image on canvas with the ideas of Metamodernism, namely, the gap of the plane of oscillation and the search between being and non-being of a person who has encountered life.

The trilogy is an art project showing human passions, the brutality of war. In these three parts, the artist consistently addresses people with the preaching of the search for eternal values of this world. The first part “Lost” is the symbol of the lost world, of lost values, the second part “Elders” is a reference and reinterpretation of the values of previous generations, the third part “Symbols of non-existence” is a statement about the nature of aggression. It reminds of universal values, shows human passions, the cruelty of war.

Metamodernism defines the system of personal relations with the world, people and oneself, based on the following postulates: be honest and sincere; rejection of any manifestations of stability, rules, norms, dogmas; lack of authorities and role models, because the manifestation of EACH person and his EVERY feeling is valuable, – rejection of the universality of recipes, samples and clichés; the collaboration of existence is a union of different, but equal; everything that happens – bad or good – is an opportunity, an opportunity to rethink, to give new things, to express oneself, to know the world, to understand another, etc.; any past is valuable, there is no good or bad, it is valuable that it was and it is important to accept it and to experience again, without separating from NOW and TOMORROW.

Series “Lost” Nika

Today, within the framework of Metamodernism, a new romanticism and a new sincerity play a significant role in the art world. These movements require the Artist to demonstrate openness and honesty not only with his Audience, but also with himself. Inherent in these movements is the belief that when an artist’s works are a true reflection of his inner self, they have the potential to deeply engage the world as a whole. As we delve deeper into this conceptual exhibition, we will see illustrative examples of how these principles hold the key to opening a fruitful interaction between an Artist, his art and a grateful Viewer.