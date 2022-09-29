I Took Some Abstract Photos Using Traditional Light Bulbs And Turned Out They Are Beautiful (12 Pics)

The traditional light bulb era is over - and with them, there is a whole miniature artistic scene disappearing. If you look closer, many of them are a piece of industrial art made from wire and glass. Although they were mass-produced, most of them had a kind of uniqueness, I think because of the imperfections of their parts.

I collected some of the working, and broken ones, of many sizes - not special ones, just regular light bulbs - and tried to capture the beauty hidden in them. For this, using the previously described reversed lens, and mostly natural sunlight (for some of the pictures, a LED light was used :) ). I had an easy job, as the sun was shining through the glass parts, resulting in beautiful soft colors and gradients.

I present the results to the audience of Bored Panda! :) Hope you'll like it!

More info: kilatas.great-site.net