Kalocsa is a small town in Hungary. In 2007, railway passenger transport ceased in the settlement, and this old station building became abandoned. However, a few years ago, it became possible for tourists to visit it, as the walls are decorated with traditional patterns. It was painted by local women skilled in folk art. The train station, once bustling with passengers, looks as if it has been embroidered.

The patterns on the walls are the motifs of Kalocsa embroidery, well-known and popular in Hungary. The pattern world is characterized by the depiction of nature, and floral ornamentation is very common. The plants found in the fields and gardens can be seen in the works of folk art: violet, starflower, lily, tulip, carnation, bluebell, daisy, lilac, fuchsia, pansy, rose, rosebud. The famous Kalocsa red pepper is also a recurring motif.

The railway station in Kalocsa can be visited with prior registration. I didn't know that, but I was lucky. Since freight traffic is still operating on the tracks, a nice railway employee let me into the building. Thanks to him!

More info: roziutazik.hu