Paradise Island in Nassau, The Bahamas, is renowned for The Atlantis Resort, but an even more enchanting place awaits. The Cloisters, also known as The Versailles Gardens, is a stunning garden and beautifully reconstructed monastic retreat.

Sections of two monasteries built by Augustinian monks in France during the 12th and 13th centuries were purchased by William Randolph Hearst in the 1920s. Later, George Huntington Hartford II, the visionary behind the development of Paradise Island, acquired the pieces. They were then assembled on the island by the artist and sculptor Jean Castremanne in the 1960s.

The eerie columns and arches of the reconstructed cloister encircle a magnificent marble sculpture called "Silence," created by Sir William Reid Dick. Walking down the stone path towards Nassau Harbor, you'll find a beautiful pergola with a wrought-iron lattice roof, perfect for photos or a wedding ceremony.

The remainder of the Versailles Gardens can be found across the street on the opposite side of the cloister. Among tropical plants and lily ponds, various sculptures are scattered throughout the charming and well-maintained garden. Some of these artworks were created by Italian sculptors Lorenzo Bartollini and Aristide Petrilli. Other pieces are from Sir William Reid Dick, and others were made by unknown artists. In addition to the art, the terraced gardens are a serene and lovely escape from the outside world's hustle and bustle.

"Silence"By Sir William Reid Dick ©auroreshirley

"Silence"By Sir William Reid Dick ©auroreshirley

White Marble Columns That Make Up The Cloisters. ©auroreshirley

White Marble Columns That Make Up The Cloisters. ©auroreshirley

An Exquisite Pergola At The Cloisters. ©auroreshirley

An Exquisite Pergola At The Cloisters. ©auroreshirley

View Of The Cloisters From The Edge Of Nassau Harbor. ©auroreshirley

View Of The Cloisters From The Edge Of Nassau Harbor. ©auroreshirley

A Bench With A Description About The Cloisters. ©auroreshirley

A Bench With A Description About The Cloisters. ©auroreshirley

Descriptive Details About The History Of The Cloisters. ©auroreshirley

Descriptive Details About The History Of The Cloisters. ©auroreshirley

A View Of The Marble Columns And Statue. ©auroreshirley

A View Of The Marble Columns And Statue. ©auroreshirley

A Path Among The White Marble Columns. ©auroreshirley

A Path Among The White Marble Columns. ©auroreshirley

The Majestic Versailles Gardens As Seen From The Cloisters. ©auroreshirley

The Majestic Versailles Gardens As Seen From The Cloisters. ©auroreshirley

The Versailles Terraced Gardens. ©auroreshirley

The Versailles Terraced Gardens. ©auroreshirley

A View Of The Cloisters From The Versailles Gardens. ©auroreshirley

A View Of The Cloisters From The Versailles Gardens. ©auroreshirley

Carved Art At The Versailles Gardens. ©auroreshirley

Carved Art At The Versailles Gardens. ©auroreshirley

A Statue Of Hercules At The Versailles Gardens. ©auroreshirley

A Statue Of Hercules At The Versailles Gardens. ©auroreshirley

