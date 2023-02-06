I took these pictures during my Everest Base Camp trip in 2022.

More info: missionsummittreks.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

View From Pheriche Village

View From Pheriche Village

Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST
#2

Real Hero Of Everest Region

Real Hero Of Everest Region

Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST
#3

3rd Day Walk To Tangboche

3rd Day Walk To Tangboche

Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST
#4

Way Back From Base Camp

Way Back From Base Camp

Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST
#5

Monument Place

Monument Place

Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST
#6

Lhoste View

Lhoste View

Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST
#7

Frozen Water

Frozen Water

Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST
#8

Life Of Himalayas

Life Of Himalayas

Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST
#9

Panorama View Including Mount Everest

Panorama View Including Mount Everest

Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST
#10

Way To Everest Base Camp

Way To Everest Base Camp

Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

View From Thukla Pass

View From Thukla Pass

Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST
#12

Way Back To Namche

Way Back To Namche

Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST
#13

Everest Base Camp

Everest Base Camp

www.missionsummittreks.com Report

0points
Mission Summit treks
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!