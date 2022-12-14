Flower fields, farm animals, the simple life.

I've loved cottage core from afar for a while. I had always wanted to take photos inspired by this aesthetic, but I had one problem - I live in NYC.

Luckily, I explored a little in my area and was surprised to find small patches of nature littered throughout the big city, and also around the general NY state.

I was able to pair with models and brands like Selkie, forloveandlemons, and other vintage items to complete the look!

Enjoy the flowy dresses and pretty images! More of my work and model tags can be found on my Instagram.

My other photography works on Bored Panda can be found here and here.

More info: Instagram

#1

Swan

Swan

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#2

Longing

Longing

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#3

Beachside Bombshell

Beachside Bombshell

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#4

Farmer's Daughter

Farmer's Daughter

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#5

Cowgirl Coquette

Cowgirl Coquette

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#6

Angel

Angel

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#7

Portrait Of Bailey

Portrait Of Bailey

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#8

Portrait Of Camri

Portrait Of Camri

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#9

Portrait Of Fancesca

Portrait Of Fancesca

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#10

Togetherness

Togetherness

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#11

Dance Like No One Is Watching

Dance Like No One Is Watching

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#12

Details In The Sun

Details In The Sun

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#13

Follow Me Away

Follow Me Away

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#14

The Ewe

The Ewe

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST
#15

Moment Of Bliss

Moment Of Bliss

Report

0points
Isabel Malia
POST

