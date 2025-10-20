Sometimes the canvas absorbs my anxiety — the layers get thick, rough, almost violent.

Sometimes it reflects my calm — soft shapes, fluid forms, quiet colors.

Between those two states — chaos and calm — something begins to emerge.

Faces appear, sometimes half-formed. Birds take flight from unexpected corners.

My thoughts turn into landscapes, my doubts into textures.

Painting after work became more than a habit. It became a kind of meditation — not the peaceful kind, but the honest kind, where you meet yourself without filters.

I realized that these paintings weren’t about technique or perfection. They were about survival — emotional survival.

Each piece became a mirror, showing me not who I am during the day, but who I become when the world stops demanding explanations.

So, when people see my surreal paintings — with their strange shapes, bleeding lines, and hidden eyes — I tell them:

These are not dreams. These are the things I couldn’t say in daylight.

And when I step back from the canvas at midnight, covered in color and silence, I feel a little more human.

Because somewhere between the chaos of my day and the calm of my night,

I found my truth — in paint, in texture, in surrender.