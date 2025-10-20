I Spent My After-Office Hours Painting These Surreal Paintings That Explore The Chaos And Calm Within (12 Pics)
Most people end their workday by shutting down their screens. I end mine by opening a blank canvas.
After the noise of deadlines, meetings, and endless notifications, I return home carrying two things — fatigue and unfinished thoughts. There’s a strange silence that follows the chaos of an office day, and in that silence, my mind doesn’t rest; it begins to speak.
That’s when I paint.
Each night, as the city outside quiets down, my studio light turns on. The hum of the ceiling fan replaces the hum of emails. The brushes line up like quiet companions waiting for a conversation. I don’t plan what I’m about to paint. I simply let the day dissolve through color.
More info: indranilbanerjee.co.in
A City Of Endless Chaos - Artist Indranil Banerjee
Sometimes the canvas absorbs my anxiety — the layers get thick, rough, almost violent.
Sometimes it reflects my calm — soft shapes, fluid forms, quiet colors.
Between those two states — chaos and calm — something begins to emerge.
Faces appear, sometimes half-formed. Birds take flight from unexpected corners.
My thoughts turn into landscapes, my doubts into textures.
Painting after work became more than a habit. It became a kind of meditation — not the peaceful kind, but the honest kind, where you meet yourself without filters.
I realized that these paintings weren’t about technique or perfection. They were about survival — emotional survival.
Each piece became a mirror, showing me not who I am during the day, but who I become when the world stops demanding explanations.
So, when people see my surreal paintings — with their strange shapes, bleeding lines, and hidden eyes — I tell them:
These are not dreams. These are the things I couldn’t say in daylight.
And when I step back from the canvas at midnight, covered in color and silence, I feel a little more human.
Because somewhere between the chaos of my day and the calm of my night,
I found my truth — in paint, in texture, in surrender.