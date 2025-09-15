ADVERTISEMENT

Ever wondered what Duolingo’s characters would look like in real life?

With 500+ days of non-stop learning (and counting!), I’m now proudly quadrilingual, all thanks to Duolingo.

As a Duolingo user, I see these characters every day, and here’s how I reimagined them in real life with AI. For a new learner on a 3-day streak, these are the kinds of notifications they’d receive.

Which character is your favourite? And how many days is your streak?

More info: behance.net | linkedin.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Junior From Duolingo

Junior From Duolingo

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
User avatar Storishh
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Eddy From Duolingo

    Eddy From Duolingo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Storishh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Lily From Duolingo

    Lily From Duolingo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Storishh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Bea From Duolingo

    Bea From Duolingo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Storishh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Vikram From Duolingo

    Vikram From Duolingo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Storishh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Lucy From Duolingo

    Lucy From Duolingo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Storishh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Zari From Duolingo

    Zari From Duolingo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Storishh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Lin From Duolingo

    Lin From Duolingo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Storishh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #9

    Oscar From Duolingo

    Oscar From Duolingo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Storishh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #10

    Falstaff From Duolingo

    Falstaff From Duolingo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Storishh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Duo Bird From Duolingo

    Duo Bird From Duolingo

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    User avatar Storishh
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!