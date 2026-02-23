ADVERTISEMENT

When I have the time I found my passion is cross stitching, so whenever I get a chance i am making another cross stitch for the family and me.

#1

Olaf

cute olaf

    #2

    Cute Baby Cow

    #3

    Ribbit

    #4

    Coffee Lover

    #5

    Nightmare Before Christmas

    #6

    Tiny Diny

    #7

    Luise

    #8

    Biggy Foot

    #9

    Landscape

    #10

    Kuchi Kopi

