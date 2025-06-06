ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, I’m Victoria — and I make classical art misbehave.

My project, Chaos Canvas Coloring, reimagines vintage paintings into unapologetically loud, feminine, and slightly unhinged coloring pages for adults.

Each one is packed with symbols, sass, and strange surprises. Think: 18th-century elegance + hot pink eyeliner + unshaved opinions. Printed on thick 170gsm rip-out pages, these illustrations are meant to be colored, framed, or worshipped — your choice.

Here are 6 pages from my new coloring book (out now!), and no, I didn’t ask the old masters for permission.

1. The Staredown (after "Woman of the Orient", 1837)

She’s calm. Draped in florals. Maybe a little mysterious.

Behind her, a surreal pattern of dogs, clouds, and spinning gears quietly questions reality — and maybe your scrolling habits.

She’s not here to be decoded. She’s just holding her space, beautifully and unapologetically.

2. Sip & Reclaim (after "Portrait of a Lady", c.a. XVIII century)

She’s holding a cocktail that may or may not be on fire.

There’s citrus, snakeskin, a flaming exit sign, and approximately 17 umbrellas in the sky — because, yes, life is absurd, but she still came dressed for it.

Her freckles are not to be underestimated. Neither is her patience.

3. When You Finally Love What You See (after "Vanity", 1890)

In the original, it was supposed to be about ego.

In this version, it’s about kissing the mirror and meaning it.

The room is cluttered with flowers and overcompensation — but she’s unbothered.

This is the power of not asking for validation.

4. The Lady and the Chaos (after "Lady with an Ermine", 1489-1490)

Leonardo’s calm little pet holder? Never heard of her.

This lady has horns, diamond rings, a ferret with revenge issues, and an army of candy hearts telling you exactly how she feels.

She's your favorite saint and your worst nightmare — depending on how you treat her.

5. Pussy Power (after ""Salon des Cent", 1896)

Art Nouveau — but with teeth.

She’s blindfolded, but not naive.

Surrounded by chains, stars, brushes, and moths, she’s the kind of muse that doesn’t sit still or stay silent.

Also, she named the piece Pussy Power so the title alone clears the room. You’re welcome.

6. High Tea With a UFO (after "The Cartographer and His Wife", 1824)

No cartographer here — I kicked him out.

Now it’s just her, hosting a dignified meltdown of a tea party with intergalactic guests.

There are UFOs, mushrooms, melting clocks, and a headless man wearing a teacup.

Which is honestly the only kind of man I allow at my table.

Why I Made This Book

Because some masterpieces are begging for a little chaos, and some women are tired of being quiet.

This book is a love letter to all the art we were told to respect — and a reminder that you can reclaim anything, especially with a colored pencil in hand.

So yes — it’s finally here.

A coloring book made for chaos lovers, art rebels, and people who know that masterpieces deserve high-GSM paper.

You can frame it. You can gift it.

You can even just touch the paper (it’s thick).

Follow the chaos at @chaoscanvascoloring for page drops, behind-the-scenes nonsense, and maximalism with meaning.

More info: Instagram