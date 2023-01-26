Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Photographed A Wedding In Italy In The Rain And It Turned Out Beautiful (14 Pics)
Ludovica & Valerio
Are you thinking to get married in Italy, but you’re afraid of the rain? You don’t need to worry! Here are some pictures that I took as a wedding photographer at La Villa Hotel in Mombaruzzo, on a very rainy day. They turned out amazing, and that’s because the couple had so much fun on their big day!

Embrace the rain, and follow some of our tips to have the most stunning wedding day in Italy.

More info: ludovicavaleriofoto.com

A cloudy sky is the perfect source of light

You can always have a beautiful ceremony inside

Just live the moment

Embrace the rain and you will have so much fun

Use a transparent umbrella, it makes the difference!

You don’t need to give up to anything, just find the right spot

Your wedding photos will turn out beautifully

Don’t worry for the ladscape…it will turn delicate out romantic.

Umbrellas looks so good in wedding pictures!

Use candles and lights for your wedding decor.

Don’t worry too much about your dress, use it as much as you can.

Have fun, always!

Stay warm and hug your partner!

Hire a wedding photographer that really loves shooting in every weather condition…rain included!

Author

Two best friends turned wedding and elopement photographers! Based in Italy, working worldwide

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business that mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

User Submissions
