I Photographed A Wedding In Italy In The Rain And It Turned Out Beautiful (14 Pics)

Are you thinking to get married in Italy, but you’re afraid of the rain? You don’t need to worry! Here are some pictures that I took as a wedding photographer at La Villa Hotel in Mombaruzzo, on a very rainy day. They turned out amazing, and that’s because the couple had so much fun on their big day!

Embrace the rain, and follow some of our tips to have the most stunning wedding day in Italy.

A cloudy sky is the perfect source of light

You can always have a beautiful ceremony inside

Just live the moment

Embrace the rain and you will have so much fun

Use a transparent umbrella, it makes the difference!

You don’t need to give up to anything, just find the right spot

Your wedding photos will turn out beautifully

Don’t worry for the ladscape…it will turn delicate out romantic.

Umbrellas looks so good in wedding pictures!

Use candles and lights for your wedding decor.

Don’t worry too much about your dress, use it as much as you can.

Have fun, always!

Stay warm and hug your partner!

Hire a wedding photographer that really loves shooting in every weather condition…rain included!

