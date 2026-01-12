ADVERTISEMENT

I knit teddy bears slowly, stitch by stitch, using just two needles, and then photograph them as if they were tiny personalities, not just toys.

They’re not meant to be perfect or identical as each bear develops its own character along the way. I always notice their personalities in the eyes first. That’s when a toy stops being “just a toy” and becomes someone. Some look shy, some thoughtful, some a little mischievous.

Every bear carries time, care, and quiet moments woven into it.

I like to think they’re made for cuddles, comfort, and for being kept close, not rushed, not mass-produced, just made with heart.

