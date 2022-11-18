Over the years, I have gotten to know the stories of my newborn clients. From the joys of their first baby, excitement to add more babies to the family, blended families, unexpected little siblings for older kids, and some heartbreaking stories of long struggles to finally become, parents.

Families that have had longer and more difficult journeys to parenthood have always stuck with me, and I wanted to find a way to help them celebrate their Rainbow Babies. These families have weathered a lot on their journey to parenthood, and when they finally have their little babies in their arms, they are true rainbows after the storm.

I love photographing Rainbow Babies. There is always something just a little more special about their sessions.

More info: stephaniebennettphotography.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Watercolor Rainbow

Watercolor Rainbow

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#2

Newborn Boy Rainbow Baby Twins

Newborn Boy Rainbow Baby Twins

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#3

Baby In Rainbow Bucket

Baby In Rainbow Bucket

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#4

Rainbow Blooming Flowers

Rainbow Blooming Flowers

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#5

Swaddled Rainbow Baby With Mom

Swaddled Rainbow Baby With Mom

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#6

Pastel Swaddled Newborn Girls

Pastel Swaddled Newborn Girls

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#7

Rainbow Of Hearts

Rainbow Of Hearts

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#8

Pastel Rainbow Swaddled Baby

Pastel Rainbow Swaddled Baby

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#9

Rainbow Flowing Wrap

Rainbow Flowing Wrap

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#10

Rainbow Hearts Prop

Rainbow Hearts Prop

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Rainbow Baby With Little Rainbow

Rainbow Baby With Little Rainbow

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#12

Thin Rainbow Theme Wrapped Baby

Thin Rainbow Theme Wrapped Baby

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#13

Muted Rainbow Baby

Muted Rainbow Baby

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#14

Twin Girls Rainbow Babies

Twin Girls Rainbow Babies

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST
#15

Heart Shapes In Rainbow

Heart Shapes In Rainbow

Report

0points
Stephanie Bennett Photography
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!