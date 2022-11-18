Over the years, I have gotten to know the stories of my newborn clients. From the joys of their first baby, excitement to add more babies to the family, blended families, unexpected little siblings for older kids, and some heartbreaking stories of long struggles to finally become, parents.

Families that have had longer and more difficult journeys to parenthood have always stuck with me, and I wanted to find a way to help them celebrate their Rainbow Babies. These families have weathered a lot on their journey to parenthood, and when they finally have their little babies in their arms, they are true rainbows after the storm.

I love photographing Rainbow Babies. There is always something just a little more special about their sessions.

