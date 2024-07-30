I Photograph Newborns In Neutral Colours (5 Pics)
Newborn photos with neutral colours are the most frequent request that I received from parents. So here are some of the past example that I did for parents to consider.
More info: littleonephoto.com | Facebook | Instagram
Cute baby. I just don't understand why baby photographers always want the babies sleeping, though.They make some interesting faces when they're awake.
