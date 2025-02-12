ADVERTISEMENT

I create paintings where I paint one painting on top of the other. A viewer can then make the bottom painting visible by turning on the LED lightboard attached to the back of the painting.

When the LED light colors change, the colors of the bottom painting will change. I discovered the method 10 years ago and have been continually exploring the neverending new options with color, composition, and light movement that exist ever since.

#1

I Paint Two Paintings On One Canvas That Then Are Interchangeable Using LED Lights (6 Pics)

Clint Eccher
    #2

    #2

    Clint Eccher
    #3

    #3

    Clint Eccher
    #4

    #4

    Clint Eccher
    #5

    #5

    Clint Eccher
    #6

    #6

    Clint Eccher
