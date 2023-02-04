I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

I painted most of my pictures to put my mental state in order. I dreamed of a happy future for everyone. At the moment it is winter, it is cold and sometimes very scary, there is no electricity and sometimes it is too dark.

I dream of spring when nature will start to wake up around us, trees, grass, and birds will chirp and chase insects.

I have already written, and readers know, that I had to move my paints and canvases to the kitchen for safety reasons. I had to give up my studio at the beginning of the war. I sent most of my paintings to Europe for safety. At the moment, I have found an opportunity to continue my artistic search in my native land.

A lot has happened since then. The building is very cold, so I put on several sweaters and my artistic robe, my hands are freezing indoors. Sometimes the lights in the building suddenly turn on and it scares me as much as the explosions.

There is no answer to the question: what to do to survive? What to do next, what is the best way to proceed? Should I leave the country or stay? Where to go?

I’m at home. Sometimes, during long air raid alerts, my daughter and I move all the blankets into the hallway, closer to the door. There are several tiers of paintings and the thickest walls. Have you already guessed why we need blankets? We put them on the floor (the more the better) and try to get some sleep.

In this story, I want to show you the process of painting, so most of them are shown in photos at the stage of creation. They are all finished and dried. I am thinking about what to do with them next. So if you have any suggestions, please write in messages or comments. Such proposals as participation in art events, exhibitions, and other suggestions will be desirable not only for me but for all Ukrainian artists to continue their activities in difficult and incredible conditions. We do not give up morally, we really believe that spring will bring improvements.

Please write comments, sometimes when the lights come on we have the opportunity to communicate online.