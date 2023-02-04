Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine
10points
User submission
Art6 hours ago

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

Олександра Малишко
Community member

I painted most of my pictures to put my mental state in order. I dreamed of a happy future for everyone. At the moment it is winter, it is cold and sometimes very scary, there is no electricity and sometimes it is too dark.

I dream of spring when nature will start to wake up around us, trees, grass, and birds will chirp and chase insects.

I have already written, and readers know, that I had to move my paints and canvases to the kitchen for safety reasons. I had to give up my studio at the beginning of the war. I sent most of my paintings to Europe for safety. At the moment, I have found an opportunity to continue my artistic search in my native land.

More info: Facebook

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

A lot has happened since then. The building is very cold, so I put on several sweaters and my artistic robe, my hands are freezing indoors. Sometimes the lights in the building suddenly turn on and it scares me as much as the explosions.

There is no answer to the question: what to do to survive? What to do next, what is the best way to proceed? Should I leave the country or stay? Where to go?

I’m at home. Sometimes, during long air raid alerts, my daughter and I move all the blankets into the hallway, closer to the door. There are several tiers of paintings and the thickest walls. Have you already guessed why we need blankets? We put them on the floor (the more the better) and try to get some sleep.

In this story, I want to show you the process of painting, so most of them are shown in photos at the stage of creation. They are all finished and dried. I am thinking about what to do with them next. So if you have any suggestions, please write in messages or comments. Such proposals as participation in art events, exhibitions, and other suggestions will be desirable not only for me but for all Ukrainian artists to continue their activities in difficult and incredible conditions. We do not give up morally, we really believe that spring will bring improvements.

Please write comments, sometimes when the lights come on we have the opportunity to communicate online.

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

I Paint My Art In The Dark Amid Difficult Times In Ukraine

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Олександра Малишко
Олександра Малишко
Author, Community member

Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion...

Read more »
Ieva Midveryte
Ieva Midveryte
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Ieva, not Leva ;), is a community manager at Bored Panda. While fresh out of school, she studied marketing and creative advertising, and was ready to conquer the advertising business, but, as we can already see, life took a different turn. For four years, she worked on the photography project: "Underlook" and then flew to sell jewelry. Now you will see her get back on a more creative path here. Outside of work you will find her in nature, painting her feelings out and enjoying life.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda