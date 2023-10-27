ADVERTISEMENT

I’m a Swiss-Portuguese photographer based in Berlin. Since a young age, I've had a fascination for illusionism and magic tricks. I deeply admire the work of the Surrealists and the infinite possibilities that the medium of photography offers for playing around. The turning point in my life was when I discovered Adobe Photoshop, which allowed me to merge my photos with my imagination, and, more recently, with AI. My motto is to make "the ordinary extraordinary", to elevate the meaning of everyday life.

Since its inception in autumn 2023, this specific AI project has been driving me deeper and deeper into the magical world of prompt photography and its creative potential. Using mostly self-portraits, I hungrily explore the boundaries of absurd realism. The visible calmness of the models contrasts powerfully with their surrealistic attire and surroundings, generating a humorous composition and, hopefully, setting out an interesting discussion about the role of AI in art.

More info: Instagram

#1

Coral Rhapsody

Monica Carvalho
#2

Self-Sabotage

Monica Carvalho
#3

Al Dente

Monica Carvalho
#4

Breakthrough

Monica Carvalho
#5

Cheese Necklace

Monica Carvalho
#6

Controlled Craving

Monica Carvalho
#7

Fluffy Fantasy

Monica Carvalho
#8

Jelly Medley

Monica Carvalho
#9

Auto Mode

Monica Carvalho
#10

Cheesygoing

Monica Carvalho
#11

Iguana Hermana

Monica Carvalho
#12

It's Coneplicated

Monica Carvalho
#13

La Va Land

Monica Carvalho
#14

Matrix

Monica Carvalho
#15

Polycephaly

Monica Carvalho
#16

Nestablishment

Monica Carvalho
#17

Sweet Dreams

Monica Carvalho
#18

Improbubble

Monica Carvalho
#19

Play-Doh Nostalgia

Monica Carvalho
#20

Hard Decision

Monica Carvalho
#21

Steel Life

Monica Carvalho
#22

Suit Yourself

Monica Carvalho
#23

The Weight Of Knowledge

Monica Carvalho
#24

Thought Wave

Monica Carvalho
#25

Ode To Autumn

Monica Carvalho
