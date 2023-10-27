I Merged My Portraits With Ai And This Is What Happened
I’m a Swiss-Portuguese photographer based in Berlin. Since a young age, I've had a fascination for illusionism and magic tricks. I deeply admire the work of the Surrealists and the infinite possibilities that the medium of photography offers for playing around. The turning point in my life was when I discovered Adobe Photoshop, which allowed me to merge my photos with my imagination, and, more recently, with AI. My motto is to make "the ordinary extraordinary", to elevate the meaning of everyday life.
Since its inception in autumn 2023, this specific AI project has been driving me deeper and deeper into the magical world of prompt photography and its creative potential. Using mostly self-portraits, I hungrily explore the boundaries of absurd realism. The visible calmness of the models contrasts powerfully with their surrealistic attire and surroundings, generating a humorous composition and, hopefully, setting out an interesting discussion about the role of AI in art.
The bushy haircut has got to be the best one XD
Haha, tell that to my fiance!
I did not want to like these, but from the first image onwards I was amazed and impressed by the beauty, use of color and lighting, and delightful sense of play. Brava! Well done!
Thank you so much, I am very touched by your kind words!
These are so beautiful!
Cheers! I appreciate the love
